One guy had social media in stitches after sharing an honest opinion about Sweet Guluva's looks. He started by apologising to other men before admitting that the Big Brother winner is good-looking.

The clip, shared on Facebook by Ta Nathi, got mixed reactions, as some laughed at his honesty, and others got upset, saying men shouldn't compliment each other, and saying he was showing red flags.

Mzansi man blushes while hyping Sweet Guluva

In the video, the guy couldn't stop blushing as he hyped Sweet Guluva. He scratched his head, saying he'd been in denial for too long but had to admit the truth. Laughing, he shared that the young millionare was very handsome and that he wanted to say it out loud and continued to reiterate his point.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA debates the compliment

The man's post gained massive traction, with men questioning why he'd openly admire another guy. Some felt it was weird, while others saw nothing wrong with showing appreciation calling for those who were opposing the guy to leave old-school toxic masculinity norms.

Many agreed that the Season 5 winner, Sweet Guluva was indeed good-looking, with some adding that Ta Nathi became more handsome for admitting it to seeing the man's good looks.

User @Cairo Dave asked:

"Why boys can't compliment each other> 😹 Muhle vele (he is indeed good looking )🤷."

User @Wonga Dialo shared:

"I love this vid breaking all protocol and just being blunt and honest while maintaining respect."

User @Dieketseng Madikoe joked:

"Even men love men with money. Ndizincamile (I give up)."

User @Zenande Phisipho Sokoyi teased:

"Ungayincoma enye indoda, akhonto iwrong kulonto (you can compliment another man, there's nothing wrong with that), but sude udlule 3 seconds oko uncomana nenye indoda (but, don't exceed 3 minutes showering him with compliments), benchmark 3 seconds 🤣😆."

User @Mawande WamaBhayi shared:

"I’d be worried if you were my boyfriend 😭😭😭."

User @Ntokozo Shenge said:

"Nana, it takes a handsome gent to see and acknowledge one 👌❤️❤️."

