Eastern Cape teacher Uyanda Hlangabezo was the runner-up on Big Brother Mzansi Season 5

His fans, the Honey Badgers, have gathered funds to donate to the educator as he did not win the R2 million

Mzansi has mixed opinions on this matter, with many people expressing disappointment at people's selective good deeds

'Big Brother Mzansi' runner-up Uyanda's fans raised R170K in donations. Image: @uyanda_hlangabezo

Social media users are set on allowing Big Brother Mzansi's Uyanda to walk away with some cash.

Fans manage to raise R170K for Uyanda

The Big Brother Mzansi runner-up, Uyanda Hlangabezo, missed out on the R2 million cash prize. However, fans are making sure that he does not walk away empty-handed.

A fundraising campaign was initiated by his fan base, the Honey Badgers and handled by influencer Mandisi Tshingana. The campaign is capped at R2 million. However, fans managed to raise R100,000 in just an hour.

So far, more than R170,000 has been raised, and the number is expected to rise. The burning question is will they be able to raise R2 million? @MDNnewss posted screenshots on X of the figure.

Mandisi confirmed by Uyanda as handler of funds

The Eastern Cape teacher, Uyanda, and his family confirmed that Mandisi Tshingana is the one responsible for raising and handling the funds.

"A special mention: Handler and the family are aware of the contributions pouring in for Uyanda and are in support of it. Please check Mandisi Tshingana's accounts It is also the ONLY initiative we agreed upon currently. Let's continue to support this wonderful initiative! Thank you for being an incredible fanbase, HoneyBadgers," Uyanda wrote.

Mzansi debates donation campaign

Social media users are against this practice of donating large sums of money for Big Brother contestants whereas there are struggling students who need funding. However his fans, who worked hard to secure him votes, are all for this initiative.

Here are some of the reactions:

@SbusisoRZA argued:

"It would be great; if he could also donate for struggling students who lack funds for University."

@AuntyScoobyDoo reminded:

"He must not forget to pay tax."

@NgwepeThapedi questioned:

"Kante, what is the meaning behind big brother? I see superficial relationships, sensationalism, and immoral and unethical behavior. What is the point of this show?"

@Ghost_Maradona argued:

"We can build a factory or school for training with that money."

@Roxie791340 also argued:

"I love Uyanda and wanted him to win, but he's a teacher already, in E.C. They have students that are struggling and going to school on an empty stomach, don't have shoes, but I can't be wasting my money on Big Brother cult."

@SiyaMagwaza joked:

"No, you guys can donate, but you just chose not to. But the way you decline to donate at KFC with your R2."

@Reloadedd94 laughed:

"Not even Themba's ghost fans could raise R2 million when they attempted this 3 years ago. Lol good luck to him for trying."

@MamogoM_ laughed:

"People have money to play with shame."

@LungeloMbatha19 said:

"People are bitter our money our rules shame we can donate to who ever we want to donate to."

Anele Mdodoa on pressure to vote for Uyanda

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda reacted to pressure to support Uyanda during the Big Brother Mzansi finals.

Many people have pointed out the lack of celebrities, especially from the Eastern Cape, who are not vocal about supporting him.

