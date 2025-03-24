A group of passionate Big Brother fans hit the streets to campaign for their favourite contestant, Uyanda

The show has become very popular this season with fans of other contestants spreading the word to get more votes

South Africans appreciated the energy and drive they people displayed even though their desired dude didn't win

Fans of Big Brother contestant, Uyanda, were praised for their spirit by Mzansi. Images: Peter Dazeley/ Getty Images, uyanda_hlangabezo

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi was the talk of the town this season and some passionate fans of the reality show went above and beyond. Fans of team Uyanda were some of them, and they partook in some passionate campaigning on the side of a road while holding up some homemade posters.

Bringing the nation together

Facebook user Smókey Mírror shared a clip of some supporters in Delft who were on the streets approaching people to vote for their favourite contestant. The fans stood by a busy road and asked several people to vote with their phones. The video got the attention of Big Brother fans who appreciated how eager the fans.

See the video below:

A season to remember

This season of Big Brother was loved by many. Social media platforms have been buzzing with talk about what each housemate gets up to. The competition picked up towards the end of the season where two favourites stood tall, Sweet Guluva and Uyanda. Social media comments on TikTok had been filled with the phrase "Vote Sweet Guluva" being used a lot.

South Africans loved watching the contestants in the Big Brother house. Image: svetikd

Source: Getty Images

The competition ended on Sunday, the 23rd of March 2025 and the winner was Sweet Guluva. Either way, South Africans applauded the effort Uyanda's fans put into campaigning for him.

Read the comments below:

Khayelihle Malinga said:

"You tried your best guys i love this also love Uyanda... The problem is that KZN is a country not a province."

Lebou Bassie mentioned:

"They tried shame, for once Eastern Cape stood with their own best wishes ❤️"

Asemahle Madiba commented:

"Aii chomi wena your heart wants to vote for Uyanda 😫 You are just voting for Guluva cause he's cute 😂"

Zodwa Mkhize shared:

"It was a beautiful competition for both of them... Well-done Uyanda's fans tried 🙏🙏 However the money was too sweet🥰"

Nono Masuku posted:

"Because of this degree thing 🤔 He lost 😅😅😅😅😅😅 It's like you look down to people who don't have degree."

Zintombi Malinga Skholiwe said:

"Shame I like the way you support Uyanda but he was competing with KZN no ways."

Sther Mabaso mentioned:

"Wow, beautiful guys. Hope Uyanda takes something out the Big Brother show and quit alcohol. He is not a bad guy to be honest."

