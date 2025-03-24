Sweet Guluva won Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, and his fans in KZN flooded the streets to celebrate his historic victory

Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising Zulu unity while others criticised the celebration for being tribalistic and not focused on serious national issues

Celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Zinhle, and Mohale Motaung complained about being spammed with Sweet Guluva voting messages before the finale

Social media is buzzing after Sweet Guluva won Big Brother Mzansi Season 5. The star's fans thronged the streets of KZN to celebrate the star's historic win.

South Africans reacted to Sweet Guluva's fans celebrating his win. Image: @SweetGuluva

Sweet Guluva's fans celebrate his win

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 star Sweet Guluva did not annoy social media users with their spam messages for nothing. The beloved reality television star emerged the winner over the weekend and will be walking away with the prize money.

A video shared on X by MDN News showed Sweet Guluva's fans taking to the streets to celebrate Sweet Guluva's win. Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Sweet Guluva's fans

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Many accused the people from KZN of making Sweet Guluva's Big Brother Mzansi about tribes. Others urged the fans to maintain the same energy when it's time to march for important things like service delivery in South Africa.

@mdu_maphs commented:

"Looking at these clips, you should have captioned this "KZN women"... Not residents."

@BlackLckd said:

"These ones never come out like this when it's time to vote out the ANC."

@Mali20265085 wrote:

"Big Brother has divided the country. Zulus are making it about tribes now."

@SmSA1660 added:

"Zulu unity must be studied man, this is pure solidarity. Truly proud of my nation 🙏🔥"

@Samkeli85530191 wrote:

"In my neighbourhood 🤣🔥🔥it was like New Year's Eve, there were even fireworks 🎆 ... when Nsuku was evicted I was surprised by the noise of cheering outside coz I thought ppl don't really watch Big Brother."

@Astrum816557 commented:

"If the same energy was given for GBV and femicide that’s skyrocketing like nobody's business 🚮"

Sweet Guluva's fans from KZN celebrated his win in the streets. Image: @SweetGuluva

Celebs who responded to Sweet Guluva spam messages

South African celebrities complained about Sweet Guluva's fans bombarding timelines with messages urging South Africans to vote for the star who was now in the final rounds.

Stars like Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Zinhle and Mohale Motaung headed to their social media pages to warn Sweet Guluva's fans about their messages.

Singer Cici who always hangs out with Big Brother Mzansi stars, including Sweet Guluva's girlfriend, Ashley, also shared a hilarious video complaining about the Sweet Guluva spam messages.

Mshini blasts Ashley Ogle

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that former Big Brother Mzansi star Mshini has ruffled some feathers with her statement about fellow reality TV star Ashley Ogle. Speaking during an interview, Mshini said Ashley controlled her boyfriend, Sweet Guluva, during the show.

Recently evicted Big Brother Mzansi star, Siphesihle Lekwadu, popularly known as Mshini has shared her thoughts about Sweet Guluva's behaviour when his girlfriend, Ashley Ogle, was still in the house.

