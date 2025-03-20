Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung are frustrated with the excessive Sweet Guluva spam messages flooding their social media posts

Big Brother Mzansi fans are aggressively campaigning for Sweet Guluva to win, but Somizi warned that the over-promotion might backfire

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some agreeing that the spam was overwhelming and others defending the fan-driven campaign

South African media personalities Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung have had enough of the Sweet Guluva spam messages that are all over social media. The stars spoke about the situation in two separate posts on their pages.

Mohale Motaung has joined Somizi and other celebs complaining about Sweet Guluva messages. Image: Oupa Bopape and Joy_Zelda/X

Mohale and Somizi react to Sweet Guluva messages

Big Brother Mzansi contestant Sweet Guluva's fans are going above and beyond to make sure he secures the votes needed to stay in the show. The star, who is a fan favourite is among the few housemates remaining after other popular housemates like Mshini were recently evicted.

Taking to his social media page, Mohale Motaung expressed that he was tired of seeing the Sweet Guluva messages on his timeline. He said:

"If I see one more Sweet Guluva comment under my posts. 😵‍💫😵‍💫"

Mohale is not the only celebrity to complain about the excessive Vote for Sweet Guluva comments. Somizi Mhlongo also shared a video telling Sweet Guluva that not everyone watches Big Brother Mzansi, so they need to slow down on the Guluva post. The tired TV presenter also added that Sweet Guluva's fans were jeopardising his chances of winning the competition because people were not voting for him. Watch Somizi's video shared by MDN News below:

Fans react to Mohale and Somizi's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the celebrities complaining about Sweet Guluva's fans campaigning for him. Some echoed the same sentiments saying the spam messages had become too much, while others reminded them of the importance of spreading the message.

Some social media users hilariously shared Sweet Guluva messages in the comments section.

@a1pretty wrote:

"Who is Sweet Guluva and what kind of comments are being posted? Is it something like this 🤔👇🏾 VOTE SWEET GULUVA TO WIN. THE MONEY IS SWEET."

@AgZbabygRL added:

"Stop crying and just vote. You sound like your ex wife now."

@D_RejectedStone commented:

"Of course not all of us are watching Big Brother, but why is he catching strays?😀💃"

@nelly_redgrave wrote:

"Some SA folks are very 🤣 you don't necessarily need to understand what he's saying, you only need a glimpse then that's it you will literally 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@MkwanaziTK added:

"We really don't care what his saying, and SG's name will not be ruined just because his annoyed, we are working here asidlali, he must switch off his comments and stop annoying us sibusy kabi thina."

Mohale Motaung has taken to social media to react to the viral Sweet Guluva campaign messages. Image: @mohale_77

DJ Zinhle complains about Sweet Guluva messages

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that as Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 heads into the final week, fans of the remaining housemates are going all out to ensure their favourites walk away with the coveted R2 million cash prize.

Sweet Guluva’s fans have taken over the comments section on social media platforms so much so that celebs voiced their concerns over their behaviour.

