Singer Cici has reacted to the frenzy surrounding Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 finalist Sweet Guluva

In a hilarious TikTok video, Cici spoke about not being able to enjoy a good night's sleep because she is haunted by fans to vote for Sweet Guluva

Celebrities have been calling for Sweet Guluva fans to vote for him, while others like Somizi are asking his fans to stop spamming his social media pages

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Singer Cici mocked Sweet Guluva's fans. Image: ciciworldwide, sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Cici pokes fun at Sweet Guluva's fans

Afro-pop singer Cici is the latest celebrity to complain about getting spammed by Sweet Guluva's fans. The Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition contestant is in the finals of the competition and his fans are calling people to vote for him. Another celebrity who complained about this is Somizi Mhlongo who said people should stop doing this because it will hinder Sweet Guluva's chances of winning.

In the TikTok video, Cici is trying to sleep but she is haunted by the words of Swet Guluva's fans, asking people to vote for him. After tossing and turning, Cici finally wakes up and exclaims that people do not give them room to breathe because they are always down their throats about voting for Sweet Guluva.

"Guys, it is always 'vote for Sweet Guluva.' We can no longer have a peaceful night's sleep. The worst part is that we do not even know who this Sweet Guluva is."

Watch the hilarious video posted by @Bongekile920283 on X below:

Sweet Guluva's fans rip into Cici, says they will continue rallying votes

The fans on social media joined in on the laughter and informed Cici that they will continue to rally people to vote for Sweet Guluva.

@sanganiunstop07 shared:

"I cannot sleep just like Cici guys. I now no longer meet a person and ignore them but I ask them to use their phone. My language is NO. It doesn't take longer than 2 minutes but in my mind, it's 2MILLION for SweetGuluva."

@MokabaneSp69788 said:

"I will make sure that nobody rests until Sweet Guluva wins the R2 million."

@_mobella01 said:

"LOL! We will free them after Friday, they should please bear with us."

@sindsgal joked:

"Honestly, nobody is going to rest. We are all voting for Sweet Guluva."

@ThulzMotloung shared:

"We are not stopping until they are closed."

@GudGirlLucy1 shared:

"Also these celebrities taking advantage of clout. Anyway, it’s a win-win."

@LeeLebs laughed:

"lso these celebrities taking advantage of clout. Anyway, it’s a win-winThe best fan base ever. Sweet Guluva always lights up my mood."

@zamas5497691 laughed:

"We will send a public apology on Friday."

Anele Mdoda responds to calls to vote for Uyanda

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio personality Anele Mdoda questioned Uyanda's fanbase for putting pressure on her to vote for him on Big Brother Mzansi.

Fans are asking for people to vote for the Eastern Cape based teacher so he can win the coveted prize of R2 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News