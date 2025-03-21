South African content creator Amahle-Imvelo Jaxa took to TikTok to address Big Brother Mzansi fanbases

She asked fans of housemates to "read the room" when it came to asking people to vote in certain videos' comment section

Many social media users agreed with what Amahle-Imvelo had to say and expressed themselves under the post

A woman spoke to Big Brother Mzansi fans encouraging others to vote for their favourites. Images: @jaxx_amahle

Big Brother Mzansi has captivated South Africans, with many taking to social media to root for their favourite housemate in hopes of winning the grand prize. However, one woman felt certain fanbases were taking things a bit too far.

Content creator Amahle-Imvelo Jaxa took to her TikTok account with a request for the "community of people who are invested and watched Big Brother."

She said to app users:

"That request is that you please read the room. I understand as much as the next person that you are highly invested and enthusiastic about the show.

"As the show comes to an end, you feel a personal responsibility to get your contestants to win. You do so by garnering or rather trying to lobby people to vote for them."

Amahle-Imvelo made an example about a video talking about Palestinian women and children being killed and someone contributing to the post by asking people to vote for Sweet Guluva.

Big Brother Mzansi housemate Sweet Guluva's name has been seen in many people's comment sections. @sweet_guluva

"Then I fear we are tone-deaf. I humbly request that you exercise discernment and pick the right places to galvanise votes."

Watch the TikTok video here.

SA comments on Big Brother Mzansi fans

The video attracted thousands of social media users to the comment section, most of them agreeing with the TikTokker and sharing their thoughts about similar situations they had experienced.

@blessingmudau979 shared with people on the app:

"Someone was crying about their home situation and life experiences and someone said, 'When you're done crying, wipe your tears and vote for Sweet Guluva.' I was highly disappointed."

@dontstartnow36 wrote in the comment section about the fanbase:

"They are even knocking on our doors at res."

A concerned @kamogelolanga_ stated:

"Something is wrong with us as South Africans. What was once a humorous notion that we are an ‘unserious nation’ has really taken a turn for the worst and has unfortunately become a harsh reality."

@lisakhanyalow said to the woman:

"I love the fact that you made an example of Sweet Guluva because his fans are gate-crashing the comment section."

@tshepang_seema shared their thoughts, writing:

"I wish they had this energy when we needed to elect a president for this country."

@honey_sineke told the online community:

"I did my honours research on Big Brother, and this behaviour was the reason I wrote about it. It focused on participatory cultures on Twitter. That was 2022."

@lorna948 admitted to the public:

"This whole time I thought Sweet Guluva was a song."

