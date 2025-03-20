Mshini, a recently evicted Big Brother Mzansi star, claimed in an interview that Ashley Ogle controlled her boyfriend Sweet Guluva during the show, preventing him from interacting with other housemates

Fans reacted strongly, with many defending Ashley and accusing Mshini of being interested in Guluva herself

Some argued that Guluva willingly chose to be with Ashley, while others dismissed Mshini’s opinion altogether

Former Big Brother Mzansi star Mshini has ruffled some feathers with her statement about fellow reality TV star Ashley Ogle. Speaking during an interview, Mshini said Ashley controlled her boyfriend, Sweet Guluva, during the show.

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Mshini was blasted for blasting Ashley Ogle. Image: @mshinilekwadu and @ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Mshini slams Ashle Ogle

Recently evicted Big Brother Mzansi star, Siphesihle Lekwadu, popularly known as Mshini has shared her thoughts about Sweet Guluva's behaviour when his girlfriend, Ashley Ogle, was still in the house.

Speaking in a short video shared on X by a user with the handle @SihleN88853737, the 23-year-old tutor from Soweto said Sweet Guluva was more reserved and never interacted with the housemates when Ashley was still in the house. According to Mshini, Ashley made it difficult for Guluva to interact with the others. Part of the post read:

"And since Ash left Gulu, he is all over the place, he's connecting with everyone. Mshini said even Guluva agreed when she told him not to be controlled by Ash cause he came alone."

Fans react to Mshini's sentiments

Ashley's fans do not play about their favourite. Many dragged Mshini for speaking about Ashley during her interview, while others said Mshini was also attracted to Sweet Guluva, which is why she was bashing Ashley. Ashley and Sweet Guluva confirmed their relationship on social media.

@Leylojuanita commented:

"And she's still lying😂😂😭✋she wanted Guluva to kiss her even when Ashley was still inside the house.... she was always reminding everyone that they came alone cos she didn't believe in Guluva and Ashley's Relationship😂😭..."

@Z_Phikela said:

"Is Ashley sweet Guluva's mom? Niyahlanya Nina, he is old enough to say no if he is being controlled....she says Guluva is Interacting, same Guluva is saying they are boring...."I came alone" but you want to force someone to have fun with you if not you blame the girlfriend. tsek"

@NtswayiThembela wrote:

"We don’t care about her opinion, to be honest👍"

@MelitafaZ68652 added:

"But why was it a problem? because Guluva wanted to be with Ash and he was having fun when he was with Ashley!!! Guluva told Big Brother that he was bored he would like to be with Ash and with them it’s a matter of conversing."

@mayee1212 said:

"She wished she was Ashley to get all the attention this rejected girl 🚮🚮🚮"

Mshini shared her thoughts about Ashley and Sweet Guluva's relationship. Image: @mshinilekwadu

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle moves into new Joburg apartment

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that aspiring media personality Ashley Ogle is looking to make her mark in Johannesburg.

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle has secured an apartment in Johannesburg. The KwaZulu-Natal-born reality TV star became a fan favourite on the show and people have been supporting her financially. Now, the rising star has her very own apartment.

