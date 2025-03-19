Reality TV star Ashley Ogle has moved into her new Johannesburg apartment as she pursues new adventures with her newfound fame

A few netizens believe that her fans contributed to this as some people pledged to support her with a new car

Some people congratulated her and wished her well on her new adventures, while others joked about her man Sweet Guluva

Aspiring media personality Ashley Ogle is looking to make her mark in Johannesburg.

Ashley Ogle secured her new Johannesburg apartment. Image: ashelyogle98

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle secured apartment in Joburg

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle has secured an apartment in Johannesburg. The KwaZulu-Natal born reality TV star became a fan favourite on the show and people have been supporting her financially. Now, the rising star has her very own apartment.

A fan posted an X video of Ashley Ogle showing off her new apartment. @symply_kimm congratulated Ashley on this achievement.

"Congratulations Big Ashley!!! She just moved into her new apartment in Joburg. A focused hun. She’s ready to work. New beginnings. May every door you knock on be opened for you hun. You’re hardworking," she said.

Fans expressed pride in Ashley's latest achievement

Some of the social media users congratulated Ashley Ogle saying an apartment is not enough. Many pledged to help her get a car. They previously gave her R150K.

@SamuelSa55352 stated:

"Alright apartment done. Let’s do a car!"

@natty_poison said:

"She looks happy as well I'm happy for the Queen of Ashes. Congratulations to our makoti."

@Ndinelago28 said:

"Congratulations my Ashley cheers to the new beginning."

@AmaKonaduYiado2 expressed:

" I am happy for Ashley and Amen to your prayers."

@Fifibosslady18 stated:

"Congratulations to our inlaw and thank you to all who made this happen. May God bless you all."

@_Tsheedee_ asked:

"Our baby needs furniture and groceries, where are we donating?

@AvenueCyprus stated:

"A shelter, a home, a place to call one’s own - what a wonderful blessing. May God bless and keep you, #AshleyOgle - His presence is in your future. Blessings upon everyone who stepped up to make this possible."

@VeeDzingwe exclaimed:

"Hhaibo! Ash got a house already and the show is not even over yet.Wow!"

@natty_poison stated:

"She deserves everything coming to her and more."

@Tshawekaziiii stated:

"Whaaaaaaaat. They said she doesn't have her fans. She only has shippers. Ohhh my God."

@MolotoMonica joked:

'So Guluva doesn't have to worry about accommodation when he comes to Jozi."

@IdgiusAlpha exclaimed:

"Yesss, Ashley!! You’ve officially levelled up and we couldn’t be more proud! New beginnings, new blessings, and a whole new vibe in Joburg – the grind never stops! Keep shining, keep hustling, and may every single opportunity come knocking at your door. We know you’re about to make waves! Can’t wait to see you crush it out there."

Muzi Mthembu flexes on his haters after Big Brother Mzansi exit

In a previous report from Briefly News, The former Big Brother Mzansi star Muzi Thembuzi recently flexed on all his haters on social media.

This was after several netizens on social media claimed that the reality TV star won't be successful after he left the BBMzansi game show. Muzi posted a picture of himself looking all happy at a gig which he was booked at.

Source: Briefly News