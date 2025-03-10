The former Big Brother Mzansi star Muzi Thembuzi recently flexed on all his haters on social media

This was after several netizens on social media claimed that the reality TV star won't be successful after he left the BBMzansi game show

Muzi posted a picture of himself looking all happy at a gig which he was booked for

Muzi Thembuzi is getting booked and busy. Image: Supplied

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Muzi Thembuzi decided to go back to his craft and hustle after being evicted from the game show earlier on.

The reality TV star had his haters choking on their jealousy as he has proven to be the most hardworking housemate after eviction, and recently he flexed on them after they claimed that he would be the most unsuccessful housemate after he leaves the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Muzi Thembuzi posted a picture of himself looking all happy at a gig he was booked for after his fan slammed the haters who never wished him well.

The tweet reads:

"Konje they said Muzi won't be successful, that time he's the ONLY housemate who has actually been WORKING since his eviction .😂🤌🔥God doesn't wear flip-flops sana, he also doesn't like ugly. #BBMzansi."

See the post below:

Fans react to Muzi's flex

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Muzi Thembuzi flexing on his haters. Here's what they had to say:

@Zee_Nodoli said:

"Love it for you Muzi."

@Sthexxxx wrote:

"I’m so happy you’re the person that you are ❤️bullies will forever lose with you."

@Coaze_12 responded:

"I love that you are working for your money, no handouts or whatever."

@KGloria35440 replied:

"Keep going Mbuzi, haters will eat dust."

Muzi Thembuzi continued to prove his haters wrong. Image: @muzithembuziglobal

