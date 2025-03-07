South African musician Dr Malinga recently delivered a heated message to podcaster MacG

A video of the Via Orlando hitmaker sending out the message on PNC Podcast went viral on social media

Dr Malinga's message divided many netizens on social media as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Dr Malinga delivered a heated message to MacG. Image: Oupa Bopape, Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Many netizens will always criticise everything you do, whether good or bad and recently the South African musician Dr Malinga delivered a very heated message to Mac G after he criticised him for showing off his achievements after the interview he did on Podcast and Chill regarding his SARS debt.

Many netizens were divided by how he delivered his message to the controversial podcaster during his podcast interview, which was shared on social media by an online user @_BlackZA.

The clip was captioned:

"MacG gave him a platform to speak, but now this is how he repays MacG, he's sounding very arrogant."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Dr Malinga's heated message

Dr Malinga's message divided many netizens on social media as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@tumi_tulipz said:

"I will forever comment on how dom he is. He needs to grow up."

@thabelomaanda wrote:

"Hai guys, why can’t people say nonsense about MacG? He always does musi! Both MacG and Malinga benefited from him going to that podcast. Both can say whatever nonsense about each other."

@Lungsta_ra responded:

"Mara he's being honest. Let the man celebrate his achievements, after all he's been through a lot and nobody can tell him how to celebrate. Nobody tells Magc how to celebrate his achievements. If you think his showing off then umona."

@KRMotswiane replied:

"I don't think Dr Malinga is aware that he's coming off as arrogant here. As a grootman you'd expect a lot from him. And the thing about Chinese eyes, what is that all about?"

@FamilyM8009166 commented:

"Is how an unappreciating person thanks the hand that helps him/her, when we say no need to donate to these people because when they're up is easy for them to kick you."

Netizens called out Dr Malinga after he delivered a message to Mac G. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Dr Malinga's lavish gesture under scrutiny

Dr Malinga's lavish gesture comes at a time where the veteran musician is under scrutiny over allegedly digging in Tsekeleke's pockets. Briefly News has previously reported Dr Malinga and Tsekeleke's relationship made headlines because of their deteriorating bond.

Tsekeleke accused Dr Malinga of keeping the money from him, saying he had initially intended to use it to buy clothes and marry his girlfriend. Dr Malinga refuted these accusations.

Despite his denial, social media users have raised their eyebrows to Linga's recent purchase. Many questioned how Dr Malinga can now afford a lavish lifestyle after begging for donations on social media when he hit hard times.

Mzansi Questions Tsekeleke and Dr Malinga’s Relationship

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African influencer Tsekeleke and his estranged manager, Dr Malinga made headlines when netizens questioned their relationship.

It was unclear where their relationship stands as a manager and an artist after a video of the well-known influencer Tsekeleke begging people to book him went viral on social media.

Source: Briefly News