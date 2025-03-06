South African actor Lunga Shabalala made headlines on social media with his recent life changes

A viral video of the former The River actor getting baptised, wearing black clothes in a swimming pool, went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section, questioning why Lunga got baptised wearing black clothes instead of white

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Actor Lunga Shabalala gave his life to God. Image: @lunga_shabalala

Source: Instagram

South African talented actor and TV presenter Lunga Shabalala recently made headlines once again on social media regarding his latest lifestyle changes.

Lunga Shabalala gets baptised

Social media has been buzzing as the former The River actor Lunga Shabalala trended after a video of him getting baptised went viral after the news and gossip page reshared it on their Twitter (X) page.

The star opened up on social media that he was now giving his life to God and that he was a born-again Christian.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

MDNews captioned the clip:

"Actor Lunga Shabalala gets baptized, giving himself to God, marking a profound moment in his spiritual journey."

Watch the clip below:

Lunga Shabalala also posted the clip on his Instagram page and wrote:

"The happiest day of my life. My public declaration that Jesus is Lord. ✝️ I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me. Galatians‬ ‭2‬:‭20‬ ‭NIV‬‬."

Netizens question Lunga's baptism ceremony

After the clip was posted on social media, many netizens questioned why the star was baptised while wearing black clothes instead of white and others just reacted to him now giving his life to God. Here's what they had to say below:

@CRangataJ said:

"You get baptised in black at this church? Mmmh… things have changed since and also the church industry, it seems."

@nolomoifa wrote:

"In a swimming pool with all those cameras... attention is loved here."

@Ms_Logical questioned:

"Why are you wearing black instead of white? Or is it a Illuminati group?"

@IamTomTsibinki replied:

"Getting baptised in a swimming pool is the same as taking a shower."

@TheGeopol responded:

"Baptized into what, a cult? Who wears black to a baptism worse a chlorine bath tub baptism. Your faves like playing games."

@SihleTuta commented:

"There is so much ignorance about the practice of baptism here, people saying things like “why is he being baptised in black & in a swimming pool”, these things don’t matter. The most important part is the submerging in water, no matter the location."

Lunga Shabalala recently got baptised. Image: @lunga_shabalala

Source: Instagram

Thobeka Majozi opens up about spiritual journey

Meanwhile, Thobeka Majozi opened up about her spiritual journey and accepting God into her life.

"God led, and I followed, and I’m so speechless to say that He arrived there before we did. Thank you to all the mamas who came to 'Now we’re the praying mothers.' He was intentional with this instruction, and what He wanted to do was done. 'Being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ,' Philippians‬ ‭1‬:‭6‬ ‭NKJV.‬‬"

Cassper Nyovest is now born-again

In another update, Briefly News reported that the South African rapper Cassper Nyovest also announced that he has turned the leaf and is now born-again.

The star has been preaching the gospel for some months lately. He opened up about his struggles during an interview with Mpommy Ledwaba. Nyovest also got candid about his life before giving his life to Christ. The star, who has made it clear that he is now living a new life, sat down with popular podcaster Mphumi Ledwaba and got candid about his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News