A self-proclaimed prophetess accused Cassper Nyovest accused Cassper Nyovest of running away from being killed

This comes after the rapper shared that he is born-again and starting a new journey

The prophetess continued to say that Cassper feared being killed by the Kingdom of Darkness members

Prophetess makes distressing claims about Cassper Nyovest new found journey. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Rapper Cassper Nyovest found himself trending on social media after a prominent self-proclaimed prophetess made distressing claims about the Tito Mboweni hitmaker online.

Prophetess accuses Cassper of running away from being killed

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has made headlines once again after preaching about the importance of having a deeper connection with God. Recently the star was accused by the self-proclaimed prophetess @PreshieZo on X, formerly Twitter, of running away from being killed and claiming to be a born-again Christian.

She wrote:

"Can we talk about Casper Nyovest who is running away from being killed to seek God's urgent intervention by lying to be now 'a Born Again'. For our fellow international family members in the Lord, Casper Nyovest is the Agent of Satan here in South Africa.

"Casper Nyovest is apprehensive about potential harm from members of the kingdom of darkness who are actively seeking his life. This is why he asserts that he has found salvation.

"Casper Nyovest is aware of the soon to end of his life that's why He is ensuring that we all remember what's never there!"

See the tweets below:

Fans respond to the prophetess's claims

See some of the comments below:

@sheknowsnot questioned:

"Like Illuminati vibes?"

@hlengs01 said:

"But lets pray for him instead. There’s nothing God cannot fix."

@WwTshiamo responded:

"You lying."

@4everNkaty commented:

"@casspernyovest gatweng nare? @PreshieZo I feel like you've become a prophet of doom. There's nothing positive that has ever come out of your prophecies.. I wonder why."

@joymas mentioned:

"Yoh Preshie why not praying instead of saying this, God will see him through."

@Hlengym responded:

"You are so fearless."

Cassper Nyovest declares that money is nothing

In another article, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest revealed that his money is nothing to him because he is rich in God's love. The Tito Mboweni hitmaker professed his undying love for God and praised Him for saving him and being at the centre of his life.

The rapper was showered with love from fans who appreciated the direction he had taken in his life.

