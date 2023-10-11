Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has shared what he is now focused on career-wise

Nyovest said he used to compete with his haters and his enemies, now, he looks to compete with his past self

Cassper has this huge hunger to be better than his past self, so he is now competing with him

Tough competition in the rap game is inevitable. But, for Cassper Nyovest, his main competition now is his past self.

Cassper Nyovest, who recently dropped his album 'Solomon', has shared what he plans for his career next: Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest reveals current state of mind

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has shared what he is now focused on career-wise. The artist opened up about how in the past, he always looked to compete with other rappers and his haters.

After gaining so much success both locally, continentally and globally, Cassper has now shifted his focus.

Cassper has this huge hunger to be better than his past self, so he is now competing with him — the man he used to be before.

Taking to Instagram, Cassper wrote:

“Most of my career/life was fuelled by me competing or wanting to be better than my haters/enemies. The next chapter in my life is motivated by me yearning to be better than my past. Whoever I was yesterday, I’m kicking his a*s today!!!! God engineering!!!”

Cassper warns up and coming artists about X

The rapper has reached a huge milestone in his career. Seven studio albums later, he is the right man to advise other younger artists about certain aspects, including X (formerly known as Twitter.)

The 018 hitmaker told younger artists that the social media app is instead a bubble and they should go out there and build a real life for themselves.

"Dear artist, listen to me. I kid you not, twitter is not a real place, it’s a bubble, build a real life for yourself that you don’t have to escape to feel any kind of euphoria. Get out there and live your life."

Of course, X users were divided by his tweet as half disagreed, and the others agreed.

Colleagues Cassper and Nasty C drop albums simultaneously

Briefly News previously reported that Nasty C released his album I Love It Here on the same day as Cassper who released Solomon.

The two rappers, currently on the joint African Throne Tour, announced they would release their albums on the same date, splitting Mzansi hip-hop heads in half and debating on which album they will listen to first.

Source: Briefly News