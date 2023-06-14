Cassper Nyovest has proven that he is still the number-one rapper in South Africa after dropping a fire verse

The Mama I Made It hitmaker shared the clip while announcing a new rapping challenge that he has launched alongside some partners

Social media went up in flames after watching the video, many said they hope Mufasa sang like that on his upcoming rap album

Cassper Nyovest is the star he thinks he is. The rapper reclaimed his throne as the best hip-hop artist in Mzansi after sharing a fire video on social media.

Cassper Nyovest launches exciting rapping competition by dropping dope verse

Cassper Nyovest has been focusing on making amapiano music lately, some fans have even forgotten he is a talented rapper. The award-winning rapper recently collaborated with Ithuba to run an exciting competition.

According to The South African, Ithuba is celebrating eight years of being the National Lottery Operator by giving away a cool R25 000. Cassper Nyovest is leading the rapping completion and she shared the details on his Instagram page.

The Amademoni rapper also shared the easy steps that those who want to take part in the competition can follow to win the R25K.

Cassper Nyovest impresses Mzansi with his fire verse for the Ithuba Open Verse Challenge

Cassper Nyovest's followers were more excited about the rapper's verse than the actual competition. Many said they want Nyovi to bring back his old rapping skills on his much-awaited hip-hop album dropping in July.

@lulocafe said:

"Talk about nailing an ad lyrically! So so cool "

@londie_london_official commented:

"So cool "

@makwela_obrian added:

"Bro the line of changing your family situation hit home"

@thabang_papala noted:

"We sometimes forget how smooth you are with it .."

@otee_012 wrote:

"You aging as fine wine bro❤️Can't wait for the Album."

@ceo_ironside said:

"If Effortlessly was a person. Same old Cass "

