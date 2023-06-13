Today is reportedly Thabo Bester's birthday and citizens who are following his court case marked the day on social media

They posted a video of when the notorious criminal made Johannesburg elite sing a happy birthday while he was behind bars

SA tweeps noted his menacing laugh in the clip as said his criminal escapades will go down in history

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

SA Twitter users celebrated Thabo Bester's birthday. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - The real birth date of Thabo Bester remains a mystery because, before May of this year, the convicted murderer had no birth certificate and was not registered on the Home Affairs database.

Thabo Bester caught with a fake passport in Arusha

The fake passport that Bester was carrying when he was captured in Tanzania had June 13 1988, as his date of birth, reported SABCNews. Also when Bester launched his fake media company in 2018 he arranged an event under the alias Tom Metsepe while behind bars and the famous attendees sang for him the birthday song on June 13.

The video of the launch party at the Hilton Hotel has resurfaced online today as Mzansi recalled how Bester conned a room full of respected celebs into wishing him a happy birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans mark Thabo Bester's birthday on Twitter

@Gamroji_ZA mentioned:

"It is amazing what money makes people do."

@OzalwauMaMnguni wrote:

"He was actually laughing at how he got them all fooled. "

@MagBDirector said:

"I can never forgive that laughter."

@ImVeeMk added:

"A legend in his own trade."

@Sechber tweeted:

"No, it was not Thabo's birthday. It was Tom's."

@Mike_MQQ stated:

"Enjoy your day Thabo wherever you are. Phela wena you are full of surprises. Happy Birthday to you and may the prison warders watch you 24/7."

Dr Pashy accuses Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha of scamming her of millions in scheme about working with oprah

In another article, Briefly News reported that embattled celebrity doctor Dr Mmereka Ntshani has revealed how she was allegedly defrauded of millions by Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Ntshani, also referred to as Dr Pashy, claimed that Bester approached her with a fake opportunity to work with US media titan Oprah Winfrey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News