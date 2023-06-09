Entrepreneur and podcaster DJ Sbu has taken his supporters through the production process of each MoFaya can

Giving fans a look into the MoFaya factory, he shared a short clip of how the packaging of one of his flavours, Dry Lemza, is made

DJ Sbu has more to celebrate as his YouTube channel, The Hustler's Corner, has gone international with a partnership with REVOLT TV

DJ Sbu stunned fans with a video clip of his MoFaya energy drink factory showing how packaging for Dry Lemza came about. Image credit: @djsbulive

Entrepreneur DJ Sbu took his supporters behind the scenes of his MoFaya energy drink production.

The podcaster has been praised for his consistency when it comes to MoFaya and how hard he is working to ensure it's on every major retailer's shelves.

DJ Sbu shares video clip of how production for MoFaya Dry Lemza is done

The former radio presenter amazed fans with a Dry Lemza flavour video clip.

"Production line."

Here's how people reacted:

@GodPenuel

"Mofaya ."

@greatScot21 said:

"Fire Mofaya. Black excellence."

@shabarax said:

"Fire Fire Fire ."

@LLecheko shared:

"Yooooohhhh, MoFaya is big mos banna, shout out to grootman. #Local_is_lekker."

@JabuMashibini said:

"My motivator. DryLemza."

@thulani_temish shared:

"Sbuda grootman lam, when we talk about black excellence, contain ue big brother."

DJ Sbu takes The Hustler's Corner SA international

TshisaLIVE reported that DJ Sbu's YouTube channel, The Hustlers Corner SA, has partnered with P Diddy's REVOLT TV. This was an effort to expand their podcasting network with the addition of eight new podcasts.

The Hustlers Corner SA currently has over 203 000 subscribers and has gained more than 12 million views.

Speaking on this amazing business move, DJ Sbu said he always knew something significant was bound to happen.

"I knew at some point my career would interest people overseas, so this is only the beginning. It might have happened at a later stage in my career when I am a seasoned broadcaster, but I'm glad it's happening now."

DJ Sbu gives Somizi his flowers

In previous Briefly News, DJ Sbu gave Somizi Mhlongo his flowers by calling him the god in local entertainment.

DJ Sbu expressed his admiration for how long Somizi managed to stay relevant in the industry despite the obstacles he faced along the way.

