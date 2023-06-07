The River actor Vuyo Biyela had fans questioning the authenticity of his viral wedding pictures

Vuyo shared a wedding clip however, fans were not easily fooled as some pinpointed various reasons as to why the wedding was a paid promo

This wouldn't be the first time a local celebrity confused the masses with wedding content

Fans speculate whether The River's Vuyo Biyela walked down the aisle after sharing a wedding video.

Did Vuyo Biyela get married? Mzansi ladies heartbroken after actors wedding clip

A Twitter user @Jabu_Macdonald has broken the hearts of many when he posted the actor's wedding pictures.

@VKoenamore shared

"Saw the pics on Instagram, there are no guests, the seats are all empty..think it's a music video or something/"

@Batho_Dikobe said:

"Lol Vuyo can never be married, well not anytime this soon."

@rendani_rendz shared:

"Like a real marriage and not a music video shoot nyana?"

@TshidaksKhuras said:

"For my sanity, I’ll just believe this is a music video."

@DindyMandie

"Paid partnership with Suitability a company that tailors and sells suites."

@MthimunyeLesedi said:

"Aowa he’s not married. It’s probably a music video."

@ngenangena said:

"It screams music video."

Why Vuyo Biyela left The River

According to ZAlebs, Vuyo Biyela bid farewell to The River on Instagram. He left the show this year much to his fellow colleague's surprise.

"On the 1st of April 2022, my journey on The River began. Mlilo Hlophe was born and a year later he has left the scene. The love he’s received has been nothing short of amazing. The memories we shared, eish!! (Indescribable).

"It is with great sadness that I have to bid farewell to uMlilo Hlophe who has become a part of my life. Thank you to the crew, wardrobe and make-up team, my amazing drivers and most importantly to @paddymash for spotting me in Durban at the auditions and believing in my talent."

Tino Chinyani's fake wedding angers 'bride' Sallie Sallie

Briefly News previously reported that Tino Chinyani set the internet ablaze when pictures of his wedding to Sallie Sallie went viral.

Sallie Sallie said the entire situation was a publicity stunt.

"I definitely did not get married. I don't agree to this publicity stunt and was in the dark that any of this would happen."

