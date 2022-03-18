Tino Chinyani's "wife" has denied that she tied the knot to the model after pics of their alleged "wedding" trended on the timeline on Friday, saying that Tino is chasing clout

Sadia Sallie shared that she's not a married woman yet and referred to the TV personality's pics as a PR stunt, adding that she was in the dark about all the drama the snaps are causing

Confused Mzansi social media users have shared mixed reactions to both Sadie and Tino's posts with some questioning why the stunning model agreed to the shoot

Model Sadia Sallie has denied that she and Tino Chinyani have tied the knot. Tino took to social media on Friday, 18 March and posted pics of his "wedding".

Model Sadia Sallie has denied getting married to Tino Chinyani.

Source: Instagram

Simz Ngema's baby daddy trended within an hour after sharing the stunning snaps on his timeline. Seeing all this, Sadia jumped to her socials and poured cold water over the hot news.

According to a screenshot shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter, Sadia shared that the pics are part of a PR stunt by Tino Chinyani. The stunner wrote:

"I definitely did not get married. I don't agree to this publicity stunt and was in the dark that any of this would happen."

Confused peeps took to both Tino and Musa's comments section to share their thoughts on the whole drama:

nes22sa_ said:

"Music video??… unless his parents refused to come cause they would have been in the front row.. with the bond they have they couldn’t have missed the wedding!!!"

iamkimmy_shabba commented:

"What in the flip flops are the guests wearing??? Congratulations."

@Lethabo_fm said:

"In the dark that Tino posted on social media as if they got married. But something doesn't add up."

@fr13267134 commented:

"What was the purpose of this wedding shoot? And why did they use their real names ? What were they promoting?"

@ShabbaKimmy said:

"I knew this would happen when I saw guests in flip flops."

@Dee4DINEO wrote:

"So Tino did this?? Boy is a clout chaser."

@ByeAsFvck added:

"He's always clout chasing it's annoying."

