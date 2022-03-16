MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady had quite a bit to say about Shauwn Mhikze's day spent with Zola 7 on Podcast and Chill

The co-host all agreed that MaMkhize invited the kwaito legend over to her Sandton home as a publicity stunt and not to help him

Viewers of the YouTube series did not take that opinion well as they began to debate the narrative presented by the team

Another Monday has gone by and another controversial opinion shared on Podcast and Chill has rubbed viewers the wrong way. This time around, the people are upset with MacG and the team calling MaMkhize's visit with Zola 7 a clout-chasing opportunity.

If there's one thing that the Podcast and Chill hosts are going to do, it's telling their opinions as they are. Mac G, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady have once again upset their viewers with their honesty.

ZAlebs reports that the podcast co-hosts talked about the beauty of Mzansi coming together to help Zola 7 out of the trenches. One thing that did not sit right with the team was Shauwn Mkhize's day visit with the kwaito legend.

MacG and Sol shared that they felt the whole thing was just for clout. The two continued to say MaMkhize could have helped Zola without the theatrics and Instagram posts.

As expected, the Twitter streets soon flooded with opinions of what Sol, Mac G and Ghost Lady had to say about MaMkhize. Some agreed that some good deeds can go without being recorded, while others felt Shauwn did more than others and therefore should not be criticised.

@fransmonare97 said:

"I still oppose the cameras when people are helping from the goodness of their hearts."

@mphoza948 wrote:

"You are damned if you do and damned if you don't. Showing genuine love is called a publicity stunt. SA is a funny country."

@DerBongz tweeted:

"I just hope Andile didn’t ask uMaMkhize to buy him uZola 7 that’s all."

@mlungisimiya said:

"But maMkhize just said let's show Zola some love, she didn't show us anything but a video of them chilling. These boys banesizungu nje qha."

@vuyiking79 wrote:

"Now I like this show and I like that they say what they want to say and when to say it. BUT how do you criticise people trying to help someone? What have YOU done for anyone? Leave MaMkhize alone. All she did was show Zola love. Hayibo!"

