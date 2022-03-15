Another Monday has passed and another episode of Podcast and Chill has aired, leaving fans raving about the hosts

Sol Phenduka's name is coming out on top as viewers/listeners offer up praises for the media personality's ability to always make them laugh

The show is trending on social media as fans take in the entertainment levels of the dynamic duo that this MacG and Sol Phenduka

Podcast and Chill fans are staying loyal to MacG and Sol Phenduka. The people took to social media to praise the hosts and to share a little bit more about how much joy the podcast brings to them.

After this week's exciting instalment of Podcast and Chill with MacG, co-host Sol Phenduka seems to be all that fans can seem to talk about. The host left listeners and viewers with bellyaching laughing and the peeps can't thank him enough.

Many took to Twitter to share their love and adoration for Sol. This week's episode of the show had a focus on The Wife, Tbo Touch, Zola7 Funeral etiquette and DJ Ganyani.

@Machoe6 wrote:

"Bro I had to laugh my lungs out inside the most quiet library in the country shout-out to @Solphendukaa, you are indeed making us forget our problems for a while we love you man continue. Are you with me????????"

@MissKayNkabinde said:

"I love how genuine @Solphendukaa and MacG's relationship is now. I can literally watch them all day every day."

@lovluh tweeted:

"MacG is amazing. Sol is amazing. These guys are doing amazing work. 3 days ago, I officially became a chilla and I'm saying this with my chest. If you are not yet a chilla; chillax; you will join us soon."

@Mandisa539 said:

"Sol Phenduka Is Amazing I love all the little things he throws here and there makes it worth watching I enjoy having a good laugh."

