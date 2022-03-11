Podcast and Chill has become that place where celebrities go and open up about the troubles they face in the industry

Gomora actor Sicelo Buthelezi who plays Teddy was the latest guest on the show and he opened up about the politics in the entertainment industry

Mzansi took to social media to applaud the actor for revealing what happens behind the scenes but many are hoping he doesn't get fired

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Another episode of Podcast and Chill means another chance for a celebrity to trend. This week's guest was the talented Sicelo Buthelezi who plays Teddy on the Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora.

'Gomora’ star opened up about how local soapies need new writers with fresh ideas on the latest episode of 'Podcast and Chill'. Image: @seekay_sa and @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

In the interview, See-Kay spoke about his personal life, achievements and he also touched on the politics that take place in the industry. He spoke about how the industry has turned actors into activists because they have to negotiate their worth.

Still, on actors and their worth, the star spoke about how the industry does not show respect to veteran actors such as Zolisa Xaluva who plays Melusi on the show. He said:

"Zolisa Xaluva has been in this game for more than 20 years so you can't have him at the show and have him stay for like four hours before he shoots his scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"He needs to be there, shoot his scene and go and rest. You can't let him stay for more than six hours and only have him shoot the last scene of the day."

When asked if that is what happens in the set of Gomora he said no, but he admitted that there is politics that happens behind the scenes.

He spoke about how writers kill off characters from shows solely because they can. He also touched on how these shows need to have new writers who bring fresh ideas. He said:

"I think producers and writers could come up with a strategy of bringing in recently graduated writers from film schools for new ideas and new stories.

"Because literally four shows in South Africa has the same writers."

Mzansi took to Twitter to stan the 23-year-old actor for showing respect to industry legends and for opening up about what happens behind the scenes.

@KPhiiwe2 wrote:

"Podcast and chill with MacG is therapeutic, even if you had a rough day but after watching it you feel relieved it really heal us .. Sol is throwing super puns mxm . Leya Phenduka I langa libe lovely After getting those puns from him."

Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini trends on social media after his explosive interview on MacG’s ‘Podcast and Chill’

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini gained more followers after his recent interview on Podcast and Chill. Lux shot onto the spotlight back in 2021 when he and his team vowed to protect Maponya Mall in Soweto during the civil unrest in South Africa.

Lux sat down with the popular podcaster MacGyver 'MacG' Mukwevho on his show, Podcast and Chill. In the interview, Lux touched on many topics, including #OperationDudula, politics, the issue of illegal foreigners and EFF's open border policy.

Although the popular Soweto Parliament Commander distanced himself from any political party or politician, he had a lot to say about the politician.

Source: Briefly News