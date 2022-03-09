A leaked video of Zola 7 has sparked a heated debate on whether the people who filmed it had good intentions or did it to shade the Kwaito star

It is clear to see from the video that Mzolisto is not doing well and many volunteered to contribute towards his health bills

The TV presenter helped scores f needy South Africans during his heyday and peeps believe it's time to come together and help the former actor

A leaked video of Zola 7 is doing rounds on social media. From the clip, it is clear to see that the legendary Kwaito star and TV host is not doing well.

Zola 7’s fans want to donate towards his medical bills. Image: @jamazola7

Source: Instagram

Mzolisto has lost weight and his fans slammed the people who leaked the video. They questioned whether those who filmed the clip had good intentions or did it to shade the star who helped many needy South Africans in his heyday.

Taking to Twitter, Zola 7's stans defended their childhood hero and many shared that they want to donate towards Zola 7's medical bills.

@No1FeministFan said:

"I refuse ngo #zola7 guys... We are letting him down and he never gave up on us! I'm so ashamed!!!!"

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"@NathiMthethwaSA if you can give Natasha 1 Million... At least you can be able to step up. This man has done a lot for the country."

@SiweThwal wrote:

"Can we at least do something for him, as his fans to show him how much we appreciate him and the good things he have done for other people who were in need at that time."

@umjita_o_grant added:

"Has anyone started an account whereby we can donate money for our childhood hero. He saved a lot of lives, I believe it's time to save his!!"

Pearl Thusi snubs Zola 7

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi has shared that she won't support Zola 7 because of the GBV allegations that were levelled against him a while ago.

Zola 7 is apparently going through a rough patch but the stunning media personality wants nothing to do with him. She made it clear that his controversial past still hangs over him like a dark cloud.

The actress was reacting to social media users who want to help Zola as a token of appreciation for his contribution in the entertainment industry and for how he helped needy people during his heyday.

