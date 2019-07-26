Global site navigation

Ntokozo Mbambo’s biography: age, husband, wedding, songs, albums
Ntokozo Mbambo's biography: age, husband, wedding, songs, albums

Ntokozo Mbambo is a South African singer who began singing in the musical group Joyous Celebration when she was fifteen. She has nurtured her talent and released several gospel hits such as Jehovah Is Your Name, We Pray for More, and Esiphambanweni.

Ntokozo Mbambo
Mbambo's overflowing talent has made her a favourite curtain-raiser numerous times; she has opened the stage for the likes of Yolanda Adams, Cece Winans, Donnie McClurkin, and Kirk Franklin. She has toured and performed her music in countries like the UK, Ghana, Swaziland, the US, Botswana, and Kenya.

Profile summary

Full nameNtokozo Mbambo
GenderFemale
Date of birth6 November 1985
Age37 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signScorpio
Place of birthUmlazi, South Africa
Current residenceJohannesburg, South Africa
NationalitySouth African
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Hair colour Black
Eye colourBlack
Relationship statusMarried
PartnerNqubeko Mbatha
Children2
UniversityDurban North Varsity College, University of Zululand
ProfessionSinger
Facebook@Ntokozo Mbambo
Twitter@NtokozoMbambo
Instagram @ntokozombambo

Ntokozo Mbambo's biography

The gospel artist was born on 6 November 1985 in Umlazi Township, Kwazulu, Natal. The star started singing at age 15 when she joined the Joyous Celebration gospel group as the youngest talent on board.

How old is Ntokozo Mbambo now?

Ntokozo Mbambo's age is 37 years old as of 2022.

What did Ntokozo Mbambo study?

Ntokozo Mbambo's songs
In 2006, she studied information Technology programming at the Durban North Varsity College. Later she graduated from the University of Zululand with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) in English Language and Literature/Letters and Social Sciences.

Career

Shortly after Joyous Celebration gospel group, the South African artist released her debut album Bambelela in 2001. She moved with strength by following her passion and with encouragement from caring parents.

In 2007, she did a mega live CD/DVD recording of an album called Keep On Believing, for which she was nominated under the Best Gospel album 2007 category. She has been making music in the country for over fifteen years, bringing her fame and fortune.

Ntokozo Mbambo's discography

Below are some of the artist's popular songs that have hit and trended.

  • Ntokozo Mbambo's Jehovah Is Your Name was released seven years ago and has garnered 35 million views.
  • Ntokozo Mbambo's We Pray for More was released four years ago and has garnered over nine million views.
  • Ntokozo Mbambo's Lomhlengi Ungubani Na? was released four years ago and has two million views.
  • Ntokozo Mbambo's When I Remember was released three years ago and has garnered four million views.

Studio album

Some of the albums she has dropped include:

YearAlbum
2009Thulile Mbili Mercy
2010Ntokozo Mbambo
2012Filled
2013Keep On Believing
2014Nqubeko Mbatha Nqubeko and Ntokozo Gospel Hits
2014Sphumelele A Joyous Celebration of Gospel
2014Nqobile Ngidi Jesus: The Reason for Christmas
2014Nqubeko Mbatha Mzansi Gospel Hits
2015Sfiso Khanyile The Very Best Of
2015Spirit and Life
2015Nqubeko Mbatha Mzansi Easter Celebration Hits
2016Buhle Nhlangulela Imbokodo Women’s Day Celebrations Hits
2016Sipho Makabane Celebrate! Mzansi Greatest Gospel Hits
2018Nqubeko Mbatha The Anniversary Project

Ntokozo Mbambo's songs

Below is a table of the songs the artist has released over the years.

YearSong
2012John 3:16
2012I Love Calling Your Name
2012In The Shadow
2012Kubobonke Othixo
2012Mbonge
2012Inxaniwe Inhliziyo
2012Yek'Umusa
2012Let Your Living Waters
2013Oh Nkosi Yami
2015Jehovah Is Your Name
2015Ngcwele Uyingcwele
2015Yi Naye
2015Dawning of a New Day
2015Breathe Life
2017Ngcwele
2018We Pray for More
2018Esiphambanweni
2018Sibong' Uthando Lwakho
2018Interlude-Zulu Worship Medley Live
2018When I Remember
2020As Long as We Call
2020Jesus I Love Calling Your Name
2020Wamuhle
2020Ungefaniswe
2020Jesu Medley
2020Lomhlengi Ungubani Na?
2020Siyabonga Jesu
2020Lover of My Soul
2020Yinaye

Below are some of the artist's recent songs in 2022.

YearSong
2022Imisebenzi Yakho
2022For My Good
2022Elshaddai Adonai

Who is Ntokozo Mbambo married to?

Ntokozo and her childhood friend Nqubeko Mbatha got married in 2008. Does Ntokozo Mbambo have a child? Yes, they are blessed with two daughters, one of whom goes by the name Fanelesibonge Ayanga Mbatha. The couple has preferred to keep a low profile because they would rather lead quiet lives and avoid scandals and unnecessary controversy.

Where is Ntokozo Mbambo now?

The South African singer lives with her family in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Quick facts about Ntokozo Mbambo

  • She has performed alongside great gospel singers such as Mercy Chinwo.
  • She loves wearing African-designed dresses.
  • Both her parents were worship leaders.
  • She co-owns a record label with her husband.

Ntokozo Mbambo is a South African singer who has had several chart-topping hits since the start of her career. She is, without a doubt, one of South Africa's best gospel musicians.

