Ntokozo Mbambo’s biography: age, husband, wedding, songs, albums
Ntokozo Mbambo is a South African singer who began singing in the musical group Joyous Celebration when she was fifteen. She has nurtured her talent and released several gospel hits such as Jehovah Is Your Name, We Pray for More, and Esiphambanweni.
Mbambo's overflowing talent has made her a favourite curtain-raiser numerous times; she has opened the stage for the likes of Yolanda Adams, Cece Winans, Donnie McClurkin, and Kirk Franklin. She has toured and performed her music in countries like the UK, Ghana, Swaziland, the US, Botswana, and Kenya.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Ntokozo Mbambo
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|6 November 1985
|Age
|37 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Umlazi, South Africa
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Relationship status
|Married
|Partner
|Nqubeko Mbatha
|Children
|2
|University
|Durban North Varsity College, University of Zululand
|Profession
|Singer
|@Ntokozo Mbambo
|@NtokozoMbambo
|@ntokozombambo
Ntokozo Mbambo's biography
The gospel artist was born on 6 November 1985 in Umlazi Township, Kwazulu, Natal. The star started singing at age 15 when she joined the Joyous Celebration gospel group as the youngest talent on board.
How old is Ntokozo Mbambo now?
Ntokozo Mbambo's age is 37 years old as of 2022.
What did Ntokozo Mbambo study?
In 2006, she studied information Technology programming at the Durban North Varsity College. Later she graduated from the University of Zululand with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) in English Language and Literature/Letters and Social Sciences.
Career
Shortly after Joyous Celebration gospel group, the South African artist released her debut album Bambelela in 2001. She moved with strength by following her passion and with encouragement from caring parents.
In 2007, she did a mega live CD/DVD recording of an album called Keep On Believing, for which she was nominated under the Best Gospel album 2007 category. She has been making music in the country for over fifteen years, bringing her fame and fortune.
Ntokozo Mbambo's discography
Below are some of the artist's popular songs that have hit and trended.
- Ntokozo Mbambo's Jehovah Is Your Name was released seven years ago and has garnered 35 million views.
- Ntokozo Mbambo's We Pray for More was released four years ago and has garnered over nine million views.
- Ntokozo Mbambo's Lomhlengi Ungubani Na? was released four years ago and has two million views.
- Ntokozo Mbambo's When I Remember was released three years ago and has garnered four million views.
Studio album
Some of the albums she has dropped include:
|Year
|Album
|2009
|Thulile Mbili Mercy
|2010
|Ntokozo Mbambo
|2012
|Filled
|2013
|Keep On Believing
|2014
|Nqubeko Mbatha Nqubeko and Ntokozo Gospel Hits
|2014
|Sphumelele A Joyous Celebration of Gospel
|2014
|Nqobile Ngidi Jesus: The Reason for Christmas
|2014
|Nqubeko Mbatha Mzansi Gospel Hits
|2015
|Sfiso Khanyile The Very Best Of
|2015
|Spirit and Life
|2015
|Nqubeko Mbatha Mzansi Easter Celebration Hits
|2016
|Buhle Nhlangulela Imbokodo Women’s Day Celebrations Hits
|2016
|Sipho Makabane Celebrate! Mzansi Greatest Gospel Hits
|2018
|Nqubeko Mbatha The Anniversary Project
Ntokozo Mbambo's songs
Below is a table of the songs the artist has released over the years.
|Year
|Song
|2012
|John 3:16
|2012
|I Love Calling Your Name
|2012
|In The Shadow
|2012
|Kubobonke Othixo
|2012
|Mbonge
|2012
|Inxaniwe Inhliziyo
|2012
|Yek'Umusa
|2012
|Let Your Living Waters
|2013
|Oh Nkosi Yami
|2015
|Jehovah Is Your Name
|2015
|Ngcwele Uyingcwele
|2015
|Yi Naye
|2015
|Dawning of a New Day
|2015
|Breathe Life
|2017
|Ngcwele
|2018
|We Pray for More
|2018
|Esiphambanweni
|2018
|Sibong' Uthando Lwakho
|2018
|Interlude-Zulu Worship Medley Live
|2018
|When I Remember
|2020
|As Long as We Call
|2020
|Jesus I Love Calling Your Name
|2020
|Wamuhle
|2020
|Ungefaniswe
|2020
|Jesu Medley
|2020
|Lomhlengi Ungubani Na?
|2020
|Siyabonga Jesu
|2020
|Lover of My Soul
|2020
|Yinaye
Below are some of the artist's recent songs in 2022.
|Year
|Song
|2022
|Imisebenzi Yakho
|2022
|For My Good
|2022
|Elshaddai Adonai
Who is Ntokozo Mbambo married to?
Ntokozo and her childhood friend Nqubeko Mbatha got married in 2008. Does Ntokozo Mbambo have a child? Yes, they are blessed with two daughters, one of whom goes by the name Fanelesibonge Ayanga Mbatha. The couple has preferred to keep a low profile because they would rather lead quiet lives and avoid scandals and unnecessary controversy.
Where is Ntokozo Mbambo now?
The South African singer lives with her family in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Quick facts about Ntokozo Mbambo
- She has performed alongside great gospel singers such as Mercy Chinwo.
- She loves wearing African-designed dresses.
- Both her parents were worship leaders.
- She co-owns a record label with her husband.
Ntokozo Mbambo is a South African singer who has had several chart-topping hits since the start of her career. She is, without a doubt, one of South Africa's best gospel musicians.
