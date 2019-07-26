Ntokozo Mbambo’s biography: age, husband, wedding, songs, albums

Ntokozo Mbambo is a South African singer who began singing in the musical group Joyous Celebration when she was fifteen. She has nurtured her talent and released several gospel hits such as Jehovah Is Your Name, We Pray for More, and Esiphambanweni.

Ntokozo looking stunning. Photo: @ntokozombambo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mbambo's overflowing talent has made her a favourite curtain-raiser numerous times; she has opened the stage for the likes of Yolanda Adams, Cece Winans, Donnie McClurkin, and Kirk Franklin. She has toured and performed her music in countries like the UK, Ghana, Swaziland, the US, Botswana, and Kenya.

Profile summary

Full name Ntokozo Mbambo Gender Female Date of birth 6 November 1985 Age 37 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Umlazi, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Married Partner Nqubeko Mbatha Children 2 University Durban North Varsity College, University of Zululand Profession Singer Facebook @Ntokozo Mbambo Twitter @NtokozoMbambo Instagram @ntokozombambo

Ntokozo Mbambo's biography

The gospel artist was born on 6 November 1985 in Umlazi Township, Kwazulu, Natal. The star started singing at age 15 when she joined the Joyous Celebration gospel group as the youngest talent on board.

How old is Ntokozo Mbambo now?

Ntokozo Mbambo's age is 37 years old as of 2022.

What did Ntokozo Mbambo study?

Gospel singer Mbambo performing. Photo: @ntokozombambo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2006, she studied information Technology programming at the Durban North Varsity College. Later she graduated from the University of Zululand with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) in English Language and Literature/Letters and Social Sciences.

Career

Shortly after Joyous Celebration gospel group, the South African artist released her debut album Bambelela in 2001. She moved with strength by following her passion and with encouragement from caring parents.

In 2007, she did a mega live CD/DVD recording of an album called Keep On Believing, for which she was nominated under the Best Gospel album 2007 category. She has been making music in the country for over fifteen years, bringing her fame and fortune.

Ntokozo Mbambo's discography

Below are some of the artist's popular songs that have hit and trended.

Ntokozo Mbambo's Jehovah Is Your Name was released seven years ago and has garnered 35 million views.

was released seven years ago and has garnered 35 million views. Ntokozo Mbambo's We Pray for More was released four years ago and has garnered over nine million views.

was released four years ago and has garnered over nine million views. Ntokozo Mbambo's Lomhlengi Ungubani Na? was released four years ago and has two million views.

was released four years ago and has two million views. Ntokozo Mbambo's When I Remember was released three years ago and has garnered four million views.

Studio album

Some of the albums she has dropped include:

Year Album 2009 Thulile Mbili Mercy 2010 Ntokozo Mbambo 2012 Filled 2013 Keep On Believing 2014 Nqubeko Mbatha Nqubeko and Ntokozo Gospel Hits 2014 Sphumelele A Joyous Celebration of Gospel 2014 Nqobile Ngidi Jesus: The Reason for Christmas 2014 Nqubeko Mbatha Mzansi Gospel Hits 2015 Sfiso Khanyile The Very Best Of 2015 Spirit and Life 2015 Nqubeko Mbatha Mzansi Easter Celebration Hits 2016 Buhle Nhlangulela Imbokodo Women’s Day Celebrations Hits 2016 Sipho Makabane Celebrate! Mzansi Greatest Gospel Hits 2018 Nqubeko Mbatha The Anniversary Project

Ntokozo Mbambo's songs

Below is a table of the songs the artist has released over the years.

Year Song 2012 John 3:16 2012 I Love Calling Your Name 2012 In The Shadow 2012 Kubobonke Othixo 2012 Mbonge 2012 Inxaniwe Inhliziyo 2012 Yek'Umusa 2012 Let Your Living Waters 2013 Oh Nkosi Yami 2015 Jehovah Is Your Name 2015 Ngcwele Uyingcwele 2015 Yi Naye 2015 Dawning of a New Day 2015 Breathe Life 2017 Ngcwele 2018 We Pray for More 2018 Esiphambanweni 2018 Sibong' Uthando Lwakho 2018 Interlude-Zulu Worship Medley Live 2018 When I Remember 2020 As Long as We Call 2020 Jesus I Love Calling Your Name 2020 Wamuhle 2020 Ungefaniswe 2020 Jesu Medley 2020 Lomhlengi Ungubani Na? 2020 Siyabonga Jesu 2020 Lover of My Soul 2020 Yinaye

Below are some of the artist's recent songs in 2022.

Year Song 2022 Imisebenzi Yakho 2022 For My Good 2022 Elshaddai Adonai

Who is Ntokozo Mbambo married to?

Ntokozo and her childhood friend Nqubeko Mbatha got married in 2008. Does Ntokozo Mbambo have a child? Yes, they are blessed with two daughters, one of whom goes by the name Fanelesibonge Ayanga Mbatha. The couple has preferred to keep a low profile because they would rather lead quiet lives and avoid scandals and unnecessary controversy.

Where is Ntokozo Mbambo now?

Ntokozo singing. Photo: @ntokozombambo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The South African singer lives with her family in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Quick facts about Ntokozo Mbambo

She has performed alongside great gospel singers such as Mercy Chinwo.

She loves wearing African-designed dresses.

Both her parents were worship leaders.

She co-owns a record label with her husband.

Ntokozo Mbambo is a South African singer who has had several chart-topping hits since the start of her career. She is, without a doubt, one of South Africa's best gospel musicians.

READ ALSO: Master KG's biography: wife, age, real name, songs, and net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Master KG. He is a South African producer and musician born in Tzaneen, Limpopo. He has several hits, including Ngiyamthanda, Jerusalema, and Shine Your Light.

At the tender age of 13, KG began playing with beats and did all of this on a computer purchased by his late uncle, who encouraged his talent. He has released several songs and received numerous awards since his debut.

Source: Briefly News