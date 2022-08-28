Who is Senzo Mchunu? Age, wife, education, qualifications, salary, contacts

Senzo Mchunu is a South African political stalwart who has risen through the ranks of politics and his struggle to become the man he is today. He worked as a school teacher and served in the civil service before he decided to join politics. Since his first appearance in the corridors of politics, Senzo Mchunu has held several political positions in his political party and ministries as a South African minister.

Senzo Mchunu is one of the political stalwarts in South Africa. Photo: @SenzoMchunu

Those that are familiar with the South African political space will know that starting as a school teacher to get to where Senzo Mchunu is today is not an easy task. This is what makes Senzo Mchunu's biography an interesting one. This piece highlights where he started, past positions he held, current positions, and his details.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Edward Senzo Mchunu Gender Male Date of birth 21st April 1958 Senzo Mchunu's age 64 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Hlabisa, Umkhanyakude District, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Eye colour Brown Hair colour/style Bald Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Spouse Thembeka Mchunu Children 5 Education University of Zululand and the University of South Africa Profession Politician Political party African National Congress Social media platforms Facebook, Twitter Net worth $1 million

Senzo Mchunu's background information

The South African politician was born Edward Senzo Mchunu in Hlabisa, Umkhanyakude District, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

How old is Senzo Mchunu?

The politician is 64 years old; he was born on 21st April 1958 and raised in KwaZulu-Natal.

Senzo Mchunu's education at the elementary and high school levels was done in the Northern KwaZulu province. He proceeded to the University of Zululand and the University of South Africa, where he had his tertiary education.

Mchunu has served in various capacities in South Africa. Photo: @SenzoMchunu

Mr Senzo Mchunu's qualifications include a Bachelor of Arts degree in education and International Relations from his alma mater, the University of Zululand and the University of South Africa.

Career

Mr Senzo Mchunu entered the civil service as a high school teacher at St Augustine’s High School, Nquthu, Northern KwaZulu-Natal, in 1985. Then, he was transferred to Impande High School in Eshowe where he taught until he retired from teaching in 1991. He ventured into politics full-time after his retirement and joined the African National Congress (ANC).

The former teacher was appointed the first Regional Secretary of the African National Congress (ANC) of the Northern Natal region where he hails from. Forward to 1994, Senzo got elected as the first Provincial Secretary of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

Then, he proceeded to the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in 1997 and became an ordinary member of the floor. After a while, he was made the chairperson of the Agriculture Portfolio Committee, marking his rise in his political endeavour.

After serving as chairperson of the Agriculture Portfolio Committee, he became the chairperson of the Social Development Portfolio Committee between 2002 and 2004 and the Portfolio Committee of Education between 2004 and 2009, respectively. After his tenure elapsed in 2009, he was made the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal between 2009 and 2013.

Who is the Minister of Water and Sanitation in KZN?

Minister Senzo Mchunu is currently the Minister of Water and Sanitation since 5th August 2021. But, before then, the ANC appointed him their Provincial chairperson in 2013, and he later served as the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal between 2013 and 2016.

Senzo Mchunu currently serves as the Minister of Water and Sanitation. Photo: @SenzoMchunu

He was appointed Minister of Public Service and Administration by the president, where he served from 30th May 2019 to 5th August 2021.

Personal life

The politician is a respectable family man, but not much is known about Senzo Mchunu's parents and siblings. However, Senzo Mchunu's wife is Thembeka Mchunu and they got married in 1990.

Net worth

As published on Buzz Africa's website, Senzo Mchunu's salary was R2.08 million when he served as the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal. So, how much is he worth? Senzo Mchunu’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 million.

Senzo Mchunu's contact details

The minister can be reached through mail at Sibongile.Hlongwane@dpsa.gov.za. Otherwise, you could follow him through his social media platforms

The Minister of Water and Sanitation in South Africa, Senzo Mchunu, has shown consistency in his political career since 1991. Even though he started as a teacher before walking the political path, his rise to the top was not out of sheer luck.

