John Steenhuisen's biography: key facts about the DA leader

John Steenhuisen has been at the helm of the Democratic Alliance party since 2019. He played a key role in the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) following the 2024 South African general elections.

John Steenhuisen during a speech hosted by the Cape Town Press Club on September 12, 2024, at the Kelvin Grove Club in Newlands, SA (L). Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson/Wikus de Wet (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

John Steenhuisen won his first political seat at the age of 22 when he was elected Durban North's Councillor in 1999. Despite not having a college degree or diploma, he quickly rose the ranks and is currently one of the most influential members of President Cyril Ramaphosa's third cabinet.

John Steenhuisen's profile summary

Full name John Henry Steenhuisen Nicknames Steeny, JHS Date of birth March 25, 1976 Age 48 years old in 2025 Religion Christian Place of birth Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Current residence Umhlanga Rocks, KZN Nationality South African Languages English, Afrikaans Net worth Approx. $2 million Marital status Married Wife Terry Steenhuisen (2014 to date), Julie Wright (2000-2010) Children Three Education Northwood Boys' High School Profession Politician Political party Democratic Alliance Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

John Steenhuisen's biography

Steenhuisen serves as the Minister of Agriculture in President Cyril Ramaphosa's government following his appointment in July 2024. As the leader of the DA, he was at the forefront of negotiations that led to the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU), a process he said was tough while talking to Food For Mzansi in July 2024.

The process of forming a government of national unity involved tough negotiations – The Democratic Alliance initially aimed for nine positions but settled for six, including agriculture – an area I now consider crucial for South Africa's economic growth.

How old is John Steenhuisen?

John Steenhuisen's age is 48 years old as of January 2025. He was born on March 25, 1976, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Facts about SA politician John Steenhuisen. Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

John Steenhuisen's political career

Mr Steenhuisen has been in politics since the 1990s. Here is a timeline of the positions he has held over the years:

1999: Elected as a councillor for Durban North in the Durban City Council at the age of 22.

Elected as a councillor for Durban North in the Durban City Council at the age of 22. 2000: Elected to the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Council, where he served until 2009.

Elected to the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Council, where he served until 2009. 2006: Appointed as the DA's caucus leader in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Council.

Appointed as the DA's caucus leader in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Council. 2009: Elected to the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature and appointed the DA's caucus leader.

Elected to the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature and appointed the DA's caucus leader. 2011: Joined the National Assembly.

Joined the National Assembly. 2012: Appointed Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Appointed Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. 2014: Became Chief Whip of the Official Opposition, a position he held until 2019.

Became Chief Whip of the Official Opposition, a position he held until 2019. 2019: Became the interim leader of the DA following the resignation of Mmusi Maimane.

Became the interim leader of the DA following the resignation of Mmusi Maimane. 2020: Elected as the permanent leader of the Democratic Alliance party.

Elected as the permanent leader of the Democratic Alliance party. 2024: Appointed as the Minister of Agriculture in the Government of National Unity.

John Steenhuisen speaks to supporters during the final DA election rally held at Willowmoore Stadium, Benoni, on May 26, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Chris McGrath

Source: Getty Images

What education does John Steenhuisen have?

Steenhuisen is one of the least educated members of the Democratic Alliance party despite holding its highest position. He matriculated from Northwood Boys High School in Durban in 1993 but does not have a formal tertiary qualification.

John Steenhuisen's qualifications have been called into question several times. In October 2019, the hashtag #WhitePrivilege was trending on X (Twitter) when he succeeded Mmusi Maimane as the DA leader. When the matter came to light in 2018, he defended himself during a debate in the National Assembly, saying,

Let me make it clear. I do not have a university degree. I have never pretended to have it. I wrote for BA in Politics and Law, but because of duty pressures and financial pressures, I could not finish it. I am not afraid of this – and you can as much as you like – I am not ashamed of this because I knew from an early age that I wanted to be a public representative.

John Steenhuisen during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 03, 2024, in Cape Town. Photo: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

John Steenhuisen's wife

The SA politician is currently married to Terry Kass Steenhuisen, an NPO and Organizational Consultant. The couple tied the knot in 2014.

John and Terry's relationship started as an extramarital affair around 2010 when she was still married to her first husband, Michael Beaumont. Michael was serving as the DA provincial director in KwaZulu-Natal while Terry was the DA Media Manager.

At the time, Steenhuisen was serving as the DA provincial leader in KwaZulu-Natal. He had to resign from his position but remained active in DA activities and was elected to parliament in 2011.

After their affair was made public, John Steenhuisen's first wife, Julie Wright, filed for divorce. They had been married for a decade, from 2000 to 2010.

John Steenhuisen and his wife, Terry Steenhuisen, during the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at The Earthshot Prize Dome on November 06, 2024, in Cape Town. Photo: ER Lombard

Source: Getty Images

John Steenhuisen's daughters

The DA leader has three daughters. He shares daughter Olivia with his wife Terry and welcomed daughters Caroline and Ashleigh from his first marriage to Julie Wright.

John Steenhuisen's net worth

The politician is estimated to be worth around $2 million (approx. R37 million), according to South Africa Portal. John Steenhuisen's salary is estimated to be R2.69 million per year, mainly from his position as the Minister of Agriculture and leader of the Democratic Alliance.

Where does John Steenhuisen live?

John and his family reside in uMhlanga town in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The politician is known to live a modest lifestyle. He has been spotted driving a Toyota Corolla and shared in January 2024 that he buys clothes from Pep Stores.

John Steenhuisen during an interview by the media at Northwood Boys High School on May 29, 2024, in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The above John Steenhuisen's biography portrays him as a dedicated leader who has significantly shaped South Africa's political landscape. He remains a pivotal figure in the country's politics.

