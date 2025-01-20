Who is Ranin Karim? The story of Carl Lentz's ex-mistress

In 2020, former Hillsong NYC’s lead pastor, Carl Lentz, made headlines after he confessed to an adulterous affair. Although he did not reveal the identity of his mistress, Ranin Karim later admitted to being the mystery woman behind the highly-publicised scandal that ultimately revealed skeletons in Carl’s closet.

Carl Lentz at the Madison Square Garden in 2017 (L). Ranin Karim during a 2020 interview with ABC News (R). Photo: Shareif Ziyadat via Getty Images, @GMA on YouTube (modified by author)

Ranin Karim is a Palestine-born New York-based fashion designer whose label (Wahidon) specialises in designing rings and kimonos. She has previously worked as a stylist and sales specialist. As an actress, Karim starred in the 2009 film Ajami. Despite her illustrious career, she gained notoriety following her affair with American ex-celebrity pastor Carl Lentz.

Ranin Karim's profile summary

Full name Ranin Karim Gender Female Date of birth 1985 (Reportedly) Age 40 years old (2025) Birthplace Palestine Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality Palestinian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-28-34 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Elias Abreu Profession Fashion and jewellery designer, actress, model and internet personality Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Who is Ranin Karim?

Carl Lentz’s ex-mistress, Ranin was reportedly born in 1985 in Palestine. Her family allegedly relocated to the USA after she completed her primary school education.

Five facts about Ranin Karim. Photo: @therealranin on Instagram (modified by author)

A career that embodies her personal style

Karim’s Brooklyn-based fashion brand, Wahidon, offers locally made clothing and accessories. Before launching her business, she worked as a personal stylist for Intermix from October 2013 to June 2016. According to Ranin Karim’s IMDb profile, she was once a sales associate at Celine.

Ranin Karim and Carl Lentz's affair

Where did Carl Lentz meet Ranin Karim? The pair met in May 2020 at Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. A conversation popped up, and they exchanged phone numbers.

Later, they began a consensual relationship that would eventually change their lives forever. While speaking to ABC News in November 2020, Karim revealed why she continued dating Carl despite knowing he was married, saying:

I did not want to judge him because I was also once married. I treated him like a blank canvas, allowing him to show his true colours.

During the interview, Ranin shared how Lentz was reluctant to reveal his true identity and profession to her and that she only found out he was a pastor after doing a thorough background check on him.

Carl Lentz at Z100 Studio in 2015 (L). Fashion designer Ranin Karim (R). Photo: Taylor Hill via Getty Images, @therealranin on Instagram (modified by author)

Karim also claimed to have tried ending the affair a couple of times, but Carl constantly won her over. On 4 November 2020, Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston fired Lentz from his pastoral position, citing ‘’leadership issues and moral failures.’’

The following day, Carl shared the real reason behind his dismissal via an Instagram post that in part read:

I was unfaithful in my marriage. I take full responsibility for my actions.

Less than two weeks later, Ranin identified herself as Lentz’s mysterious ex-mistress, disclosing that they had an affair for about five months. In 2021, the former pastor also admitted to previously having an extramarital affair with his family’s ex-nanny, Leona Kimes.

What happened to Carl Lentz's wife?

Lentz’s wife, Laura, decided to stick by her husband’s side after she found out about the affair. During an August 2024 interview with Mighty Pursuits, she revealed why she chose to stay despite having a good reason to walk away, saying:

I decided to stay because I did not want to make any significant decisions then. I wanted us to heal our brokenness together.

Laura and Carl Lentz at the Westwood Village Theatre in 2016 (L). Ranin Karim at the beach (R). Photo: Charley Gallay via Getty Images, @theluckyman on X (modified by author)

Exploring Ranin Karim's marital status

The fashion designer was previously married to hair colourist Elias Abreu. The duo was married for around two years before calling it quits.

According to Karim, Elias’ immaturity was the reason behind their separation. Abreu joined her on Ex on the Beach, determined to win her love back. However, his efforts proved futile, as they never rekindled their romantic relationship.

Ranin Karim's body measurements

Ranin is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs 60 kilograms (132 lbs). Her body measurements are 34-28-34 inches (86-71-86 cm). She has brown hair and eyes.

FAQs

In 2020, Carl Lentz made news for all the wrong reasons. He had been in a months-long affair with designer Ranin Karim. Below are some frequently asked questions about the duo:

What is Ranin Karim's net worth?

According to The Sun, Ranin is worth $1 million. Her income primarily stems from her endeavours in the fashion and beauty industry.

Carl Lentz at New York City’s Z100 Studio in 2017. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Are Laura and Carl Lentz still together?

The pair exchanged nuptials in 2003. Despite Ranin Karim and Carl Lentz’s scandal, they are still together.

What does Carl Lentz do now?

The ex-pastor was hired for a non-pastoral position at Oklahoma’s Transformation Church in March 2023.

Ranin Karim rose to prominence for having an extramarital affair with former Hillsong NYC pastor Carl Lentz. A fashion designer and entrepreneur, she was previously married to Elias Abreu, who she starred alongside in the American reality TV series Ex on the Beach.

