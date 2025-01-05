Who is Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend? The tennis star's love life

Grigor Dimitrov is a Bulgarian tennis player. He is known for being ranked by ATP the world No. 3 in singles, making him the highest-ranked Bulgarian player in history. Due to his fame, his personal life has drawn many people's attention. So, who is Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend?

Grigor celebrates a point against Alejandro Tabilo (L). Grigor plays a backhand against Karen Khachanov in their Men's Singles quarter-final match (R) Photo: Maja Hitij (modified by author)

Grigor Dimitrov was born and raised in Haskovo, Bulgaria. His parents encouraged his passion for sports at a young age. Grigor won the European U14 Championship at the age of 14. Aside from his career life, fans are curious about who he is dating and his past relationships.

Grigor Dimitrov's profile summary

Full name Grigor Dimitrov Dimitrov Gender Male Date of birth 16 May 1991 Age 33 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Haskovo, Bulgaria Current residence Monte Carlo, Monaco Nationality Bulgarian Ethnicity Bulgarian Sexual orientation Straight Height 6'3" (191 cm) Weight 179 lbs (81 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Maria Dimitrova Father Dimitar Gospodinov Dimitrov Relationship status Single School Emilio Sanchez Academy, Patrick Mouratoglou Academy Profession Tennis player Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

How old is Grigor Dimitrov?

Grigor Dimitrov is 33 years old as of 2024. He was born on 16 May 1991 in Haskovo, Bulgaria, and resides in Monte Carlo, Monaco. His parents are Maria Dimitrova and Dimitar Gospodinov. The tennis player's father is a tennis coach, and his mother is a former volleyball player and sports teacher.

Fast five facts about Grigor Dimitrov. Photo: Shi Tang/Getty Images (modified by author)

Who is Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend?

The tennis player is currently presumably single. He has not confirmed any information concerning his relationship status. However, he has been romantically linked to several women in the sports and entertainment industries. Some of the relationships are confirmed, while others are rumours. Here is a look into the tennis player's relationships.

1. Simona Stefanova (2008-2012)

Grigor Dimitrov kisses his girlfriend Simona Stefanova as he celebrates winning against Kevin Anderson of South Africa in AEGON Championships. Photo: Matthew Stockman (modified by author)

The Bulgarian tennis player dated Simona Stefanova from 2008 until 2012. She even attended tennis events with Grigor, like the 2012 AEGON championship. Not much is known about Simona and their relationship.

2. Serena Williams (2012)

Serena Williams in conversation with Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria after a practice session on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Photo: Tim Clayton (modified by author)

Serena Williams is an American author and former professional tennis player. The Women's Tennis Association ranked her world No.1 in singles. Serena has been nominated for BET Awards in 2023, 2022, and 2020. She is known for books such as On the Line and The Coach.

Serena Williams and the tennis star were rumoured to have a relationship in 2012. However, there is no official confirmation of their relationship. Rumours started spreading following their involvement in 2012.

The two seem to share a close bond until now. In 2024, she attended Grigor Dimitrov's 2024 Miami Open semifinals. According to Sportkeeda, Grigor opened up about their friendship and her support for him.

Yeah, she came to me like, 'I don't wanna distract you, I don't wanna distract you, but I gotta tell you something.' It was just like one sentence, you know, she always knows what to tell me. In any given moment, I think, my friendship with her means so much to me.

3. Maria Sharapova (2013-2015)

Maria Sharapova, Grigor Dimitrov, Tommy Haas, and Sara Foster posing around a table (L-R). Photo: @tennismagazin on Facebook (modified by author)

Maria Sharapova is a former Russian tennis player. She became the first Russian to win a career Grand Slam when she defeated Sara Errani at the 2012 French Open. In 2011, she was named one of the 30 legends of Women's Tennis.

Rumours about their relationship started in 2013. The two confirmed their relationship to the public during the 2013 Madrid Open. They reportedly purchased a house together and were engaged. However, the couple went their separate ways in 2015.

As per the New York Post, the Russian tennis player revealed the reason for their breakup in her 2017 autobiography. In it, she revealed that the two ended their relationship because of their careers. The tennis player felt that the timing of the relationship was not right for both of them. Below is what she wrote.

Grigor recently told me—we were talking on the phone after he'd reached the semifinals of the Australian Open—that one of the worst things in life is having the right thing at the wrong time.

4. Nicole Scherzinger (2015-2019)

Grigor Dimitrov and Nicole Scherzinger posing for a photo (L). Nicole Scherzinger posing for a photo in a black outfit (R). Photo: @nicolescherzinger on Facebook (modified by author)

Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer-songwriter and dancer. Her songs include When I Grow Up, Whatever You Like and Buttons. She came into the limelight as a member of The Pussycat Dolls, an American girl group and dance ensemble. Nicole Scherzinger is also an actress known for notable roles in films like Moana and Men in Black.

Nicole Scherzinger is also one of Grigor Dimitrov's ex-girlfriends. The two started dating in 2015 and went public about their relationship in January 2016. The two ended their relationship in 2019. According to Express, Nicole confirmed the breakup in an episode of Australia's Got Talent, where she said she was single.

5. Osmanova (2020)

Osmanova walking on the red carpet ahead of the "Martin Eden" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on 2 September 2019. Photo: Daniele Venturelli (modified by author)

Osmanova is a Russian businesswoman famous as the daughter of Russian billionaire Eldar Osmanova. The entrepreneur and Grigor dated in 2020 and confirmed their relationship via a social media post in November 2020. The post included their selfie and a board with a love bridge written on it. The two broke up in 2023.

6. Madalina Ghenea (2023-2024)

Madalina Ghenea and Grigor Dimitrov during a photocall at the 15th Marateale Festival 2023 on 25 July 2023 in Maratea, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli (modified by author)

Madalina Ghenea is a Romanian actress and model. She is known for films such as The Mongrel, Deep Fear, and All You Ever Wished For. She started modelling at 15, participating in shows for Italian fashion designer Gattinoni. She has appeared in advertisements for Peroni and the New Yorker.

Their dating rumours began in 2023. The two broke up in 2024. According to Tennis Tonic, she confirmed their break up in May 2024 during a question session with her fans on Instagram. One of her fans asked her if her boyfriend was a tennis player, and she decided to reveal the truth about their breakup. Below is how she replied;

It feels like the right moment to clarify that Grigor and I have decided to go our separate ways. Please respect our privacy and don't believe what you have read in the media. I'm very grateful for the time we spent together both as dear friends and as partners for the last 6 years. Due to our tough schedules, events and responsibilities, was the best way forward."

7. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (2024)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu during The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on 21 October 2024 in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole (modified by author)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is a British television personality and actress best known for her role in season 8 of Love Island. She has also appeared in other television shows, such as Dancing on Ice and North Star.

The TV personality is alleged to be in a relationship with Grigor Dimitrov. Their dating rumours started spreading after the two had been spotted together several times. However, the actress addressed the dating rumours in Watch What Happens Live. Andy Cohens asked her whether she and the tennis player were dating, and she said the following.

We are friends, and we stay in touch, and that is my private life.

Grigor Dimitrov's child

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during Rolex Paris Masters Semi-Finals on Day Six at Palais Omnisports de Bercy. Photo: Antonio Borga (modified by author)

The Bulgarian tennis player shocked his fans in 2022 when he shared a picture of himself holding a baby on his Instagram stories. The photo was accompanied by a caption, 'Melting my heart' and a red heart. However, he has never confirmed whether the baby was his.

Grigor Dimitrov's frequently asked questions

The Bulgarian tennis player's fame in the sports industry has attracted interest in his personal life. Below are frequently asked questions about him.

Is Dimitrov married? The Bulgarian tennis player is not married and has never been married.

The Bulgarian tennis player is not married and has never been married. Is Grigor Dimitrov engaged? He is not engaged to anyone. The player was reportedly engaged to Maria Sharapova, but they broke up in 2015.

He is not engaged to anyone. The player was reportedly engaged to Maria Sharapova, but they broke up in 2015. Who is Grigor Dimitrov's partner? He is alleged to be in a relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. However, the tennis player has not confirmed about his relationship status.

He is alleged to be in a relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. However, the tennis player has not confirmed about his relationship status. Are Grigor and Madalina still together? The two ended their relationship in 2024.

The two ended their relationship in 2024. Did Serena Williams and Grigor Dimitrov date? They allegedly dated in 2012 and did not confirm the rumours.

They allegedly dated in 2012 and did not confirm the rumours. Did Dimitrov go out with Sharapova? Grigor Dimitrov and Sharapova dated for two years. They started dating in 2013 and broke up in 2015.

Grigor Dimitrov and Sharapova dated for two years. They started dating in 2013 and broke up in 2015. Is Grigor Dimitrov dating anyone? The Bulgarian tennis player has not confirmed his relationship status. He is alleged to be in a relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Who is Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend? Many people have been curious about the tennis player's relationships. He has been romantically linked with a few women in the sports and entertainment industries. He is currently single and has not disclosed his relationship status.

