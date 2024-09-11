Ekin-Su and Davide's relationship timeline and why they broke up

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide were heralded as the show’s most famous couple in 2022 as they won the season with an impressive 63.68% vote. The Italian stallion and Turkish delight were widely recognised for their unconventional yet admirable relationship. But why did their on-screen romance fail to survive the outside world?

Ekin-Su during the 2024 Annual Tony Awards (L). Davide and Ekin-Su at the ITV Palooza 2022 (R). Photo: Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Despite the differences that had Davide and Ekin-Su fighting and loving like a married couple on the brink of divorce, the pair still found a way into each other’s arms at the end of the day. A fan favourite, they were set to be the power couple of a generation. Nonetheless, their relationship timeline is quite a rollercoaster ride, and this article brings you every twist and turn.

Are Ekin-Su and Davide still together?

After being crowned the show’s winners in 2022, the couple went on their regular businesses, attending various red carpet events together and inking brand deals as a duo. However, like any relationship, theirs has had its fair share of ups and downs.

After dating for nearly two years, they called it quits in January 2024. Take a look at the pair’s love journey, from the time they set eyes on each other to going exclusive and all the drama that arrived in between.

Davide and Ekin-Su at the Stansted Airport in 2023. Photo: Yui Mok

Source: Original

June 2022: Davide enters the Love Island villa

Business owner Davide Sanclimenti entered the villa as the last single man. On the second day, he was allowed to pick one of the girls already coupled up. Sanclimenti chose 19-year-old Gemma Owen, leaving Welsh boy Liam Llewellyn single.

June 2022: Ekin-Su enters the villa

Actress Ekin-Su joined the Love Island cast on the third day. She brought in some serious entertainment, which left Davide torn between picking her or Gemma during the first recoupling session. As fate would have it, he chose Ekin-Su.

June 2022: Ekin-Su kisses Jay and couples up with him

Following the arrival of Scottish hunk Jay Younger, the actress went out on a date with him. They later share a steamy kiss, and she chooses him during a recoupling session, leaving Sanclimenti paired up with Gemma on a friendship basis.

July 2022: Davide and Ekin-Su recouple

After coupling up with several bombshells, the duo found their way to each other. The on-screen star decided to eventually couple up with Davide, hoping he would give her another chance. At this point, fans were rooting for them.

July 2022: Ekin-Su and Davide go exclusive

After surviving a few temptations, the pair’s relationship becomes stronger than ever. With the help of an exquisite dish, Sanclimenti asks the actress to become his girlfriend, to which she agrees.

August 2022: Davide and Ekin-Su win Love Island

The duo became the season’s winners, bagging £50,000 prize money per the majority vote. After leaving the show, they revealed plans to move in together during various interviews.

Ekin-Su and Davide Sanclimenti during the 2022 boohooMAN x Shareef & Shaqir O'Neal NYFW Dinner at Sei Less. Photo: Craig Barritt

Source: Getty Images

September 2022: The actress shuts down Sanclimenti’s cheating rumours

After a video emerged of Ekin-Su’s partner getting into a taxi with two girls, she quickly defended her man while speaking to Goss.ie, saying:

That footage is false because we talked to him the whole night. Besides, the relationship is between me and him. I trust my man; he did not cheat.

June 2023: Davide announces split from the actress

According to HuffPost, Davide confirmed the end of their relationship with Ekin-Su via an Instagram story that read:

Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for our shared moments and wish her all the best.

July 2023: Ekin-Su talks about the split

Two weeks after Sanclimenti’s statement, the actress revealed that she was now concentrating on herself and her work projects.

However, the pair was spotted during romantic getaways over the next few months. It soon became apparent that they had patched things up, and their relationship was steady.

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su during the 2023 European Premiere of Paramount Pictures' Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Photo: John Phillips

Source: Getty Images

October 2023: Davide confirms that he is still in a romantic relationship with Ekin-Su

While speaking exclusively to The Sun, the entrepreneur disclosed that their breakup was temporary. He said:

Ekin-Su and I have broken up more in public than we have privately. Nonetheless, our love has always been there. We were having some tough months.

January 2024: Ekin-Su confirms split from Davide

In a shocking turn of events, the 30-year-old actress released a statement on 30 January to announce she had decided to end things with her boyfriend. As documented by Cosmopolitan, she captioned the Instagram story:

The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster. Although Davide and I wanted to make things work because of our love, I have decided to end this relationship. Breakups are never easy, so I hope you will all respect our privacy. I enjoyed our time as a couple.

FAQs

Ekin-Su and Davide’s Love Island romance catapulted them to stardom. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

What happened between Ekin-Su and Davide?

Ekin-Su and Davide’s split made news in June 2023, around a year after their first meeting. Although they made up, she confirmed their breakup in January 2024.

Why did Davide call Ekin a liar?

At the beginning of Ekin-Su’s Love Island season, Sanclimenti called her a liar for sharing a romantic moment with contestant Jay. Since then, she worked hard to prove her loyalty to Davide.

Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Sanclimenti at Global Radio in London in 2022. Photo: Ian West

Source: Getty Images

Are Ekin and Davide still together?

The duo parted ways a few months after Davide announced their first split in 2023. While various tabloids report the reason behind the breakup as infidelity, official confirmation has yet to be released to the broader public.

Who is Davide dating?

Davide is rumoured to be dating reality star Nicci Hernestig, who starred in the Swedish version of the romance show last year.

In 2024, nearly two years after their appearance on Love Island 2022, winners Ekin-Su and Davide called it quits. They have since been focusing on their endeavours, with Ekin-Su moving on to join the 2024 Celebrity Big Brother house.

READ ALSO: Molly-Mae's net worth and biography: Meet the Love Island star

Briefly.co.za shared all you need to know about British TV personality and model Molly-Mae. She first captured attention when she appeared as a contestant on the 5th series of the British dating show Love Island alongside pro boxer Tommy Fury.

Molly managed to transform her reality TV fame into a successful online-related career that made her a multi-millionaire in her early 20s. Keep reading for more about Molly Mae's life.

Source: Briefly News