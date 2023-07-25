Who is Laura Sanko’s husband, Nathan Sanko? Age, career, profiles, net worth

Nathan Sanko is an American celebrity spouse and entrepreneur best known as Laura Sanko’s husband. He is the co-founder and CEO of Leggera Technologies, a product design company. Conversely, Laura, a renowned mixed martial arts commentator, currently works for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The duo’s marriage has stood the test for over a decade to become admired by many.

Nathan Sanko is not active on social media. Photo: @laura_sanko on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The businessman lives one of the most grounded and private lifestyles despite his marriage to a celebrity. In-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about the celebrity husband.

Nathan Sanko’s profile summary and bio

Full name Nathan Sanko Nickname Nathan Gender Male Date of birth April 1970 Age 53 years old (2023) Birthplace Lees Summit, Missouri, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Arkansas Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Laura Sanko Children Burke Edward Profession Businessman

How old is Nathan Sanko?

Laura Sanko anchored the broadcast during Dana White's Contender Series season six, week five at UFC Apex. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Nathan Sanko (aged 53 as of 2023) was born in April 1970 in Lees Summit, Missouri, USA. However, his exact date of birth remains a mystery.

As for his education, Sanko earned an Economics degree from the University of Arkansas in 1992.

Professional career

Sanko made his career debut at the Back 2 Basics of Indiana, where he worked for about eight years as the founder and CEO. He later founded the No Limit Safety and No Limit Wheels companies.

Laura Sanko's husband is a board member and early investor in another large company called Movista. He is working with two incredible entrepreneurs, April Seggebruch and Stan Zylowski.

So, how much is Nathan Sanko’s net worth? Although Nathan is a successful businessman, he has kept his net worth under wraps.

Nathan Sanko’s profiles

UFC's Laura Sanko at the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony at T-Mobile Arena. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

The celebrity spouse is not active on social media. He does not have Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts.

Who is Laura Sanko?

Nathan Sanko’s wife competed in Invicta Fighting Championships. After her brief fighting career, she became the first female commentator to work in the Endeavor or Zuffa era of the UFC.

During this time, Laura was provided colour commentary for Dana White's Contender Series. In addition, she became the first female colour commentator to appear on a UFC broadcast in January 2023.

How did Laura and Nathan Sanko meet?

The couple met in 2006 and dated for six years before getting married on 7 September 2012. After a year, they welcomed their first-born child, Burke, on 20 December, 2013. As of 2023, he is 10 years old.

Laura Sanko’s net worth

According to Popular Net worth, Laura has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as an MMA commentator.

Nathan Sanko rose to stardom after marrying a famous mixed martial arts commentator. However, he has created a name for himself as a successful businessman. The couple share one child.

READ ALSO: Who is Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife? Everything to know

Briefly recently published an article about Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife. Donald McKinley Glover Jr., also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an American actor, singer, rapper, writer and producer.

Although the couple maintains a high degree of love life privacy, they have been together for a while now.

Source: Briefly News