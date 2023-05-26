What does David Sanov do for a living? Biography and personal life
Over time, the entertainment world has observed a growing trend of celebrities tying the knot with spouses not directly associated with the industry. Among them is Alison Sweeney, a famous actress known for portraying Samantha "Sami" Brady on the popular NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. David Sanov is the husband to the soap opera queen, and while he may not be a Hollywood star like his wife, he has established a thriving career.
Daniel Sanov is a retired American police officer and highway patrol officer. He came to the limelight after he married the host of the popular TV show The Biggest Loser. As a dedicated husband and family man, he has been married to his wife, an actress, reality show host, author, and model, for over two decades.
David Sanov's biography summary
|Full name
|David Sanov
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|4 October 1972
|Age
|50 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|American
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'0"
|Height in centimetres
|183
|Weight in pounds
|187
|Weight in kilograms
|85
|Shoe sizes
|11 (US)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Alison Sweeney
|Children
|2
|School
|Oakland High School
|University
|University of California
|Profession
|Retired police officer
|Net worth
|$500,000
How old is David Sanov?
David Sanov (aged 50 years as of June 2023) was born on 4 October 1972 in California, United States of America. The celebrity husband keeps a private life; hence information on his family is unknown.
Sanov studied at Oakland High School before enrolling at the University of California, Irvine, where he successfully earned a degree in 1994. He displayed athletic prowess by participating in high school basketball and other sports activities.
Who is Alison Sweeney?
David Sanov's spouse is a prominent actress best known for her role in Days of Our Lives. She was featured in the NBC soap opera for 11 years, from 1993 to 2014. Sweeney has also appeared in films and TV shows like Second Chances, A Magical Christmas, Murder, and Mercy.
The Hallmark Channels star is also an author who has written a few books like All The Days of My Life (So Far) and Opportunity Knocks. She is a social media personality and influencer, producer, and model.
How old is Alison Sweeney now?
She is 46 years of age as of June 2023. The actress was born on 19 September 1976 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Is Alison Sweeney's husband an actor?
He is not an actor and has not established an acting career. But he has appeared alongside his wife in several Days of Our Lives episodes.
What does David Sanov do for a living?
After completing his university education, David embarked on a career in law enforcement, serving as both a policeman and a Highway Patrol Officer. As part of David Sanov's occupation, he dedicated his professional life to the California Highway Patrol, diligently fulfilling his duties until his retirement in 2022.
As a highway police officer, David Sanov's job focused on ensuring highway safety, verifying licenses, responding to emergencies and accidents, issuing tickets, and conducting traffic stops. In his leisure time, the retired officer enjoys fishing and biking. In 2010, he owned a Honda Magna 750cc motorcycle.
How did Allison Sweeney meet her husband?
Alison and David's connection dates back to childhood, as their parents were colleagues. She openly shared her long-standing admiration for David, which began during their teenage years. She captured his attention through her mother's assistance, who played the violin for feature film soundtracks alongside David's father.
They went their separate ways to pursue individual careers but reunited at a party in 1997. This reunion ignited a three-year romantic relationship, culminating in their marriage. Alison and David Sanov's wedding was held in a private ceremony on a beach on 8 July 2000.
Is Alison Sweeney still married to her husband?
The power couple remains a formidable force with their bond strengthening, having been married for over 20 years. They share the joy of raising two children, a son named Benjamin Edward, born on 25 February 2005, and a daughter named Megan Hope, born on 12 January 2009.
What does Alison Sweeney's husband do now?
There is no information on what he does now. It is clear he actively supports his wife's career, accompanying her to various events and red-carpet shows.
David Sanov's net worth
David's alleged net worth is estimated at around $250,000. He accumulated through his career as a police officer, receiving an approximate annual salary of $56,000. His wife possesses a net worth of $9 million.
David Sanov's fame is primarily attributed to his high-profile wife, resulting in frequent discussions and online popularity whenever their relationship is mentioned or they are spotted together. It is worth noting that he has also left a notable impact on the California police force, earning widespread recognition nationwide.
Source: Briefly News