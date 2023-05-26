What does David Sanov do for a living? Biography and personal life

Over time, the entertainment world has observed a growing trend of celebrities tying the knot with spouses not directly associated with the industry. Among them is Alison Sweeney, a famous actress known for portraying Samantha "Sami" Brady on the popular NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. David Sanov is the husband to the soap opera queen, and while he may not be a Hollywood star like his wife, he has established a thriving career.

Alison Sweeney and David Sanov attended the Raising The Bar To End Parkinson's in Culver City, California. Photo: Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Daniel Sanov is a retired American police officer and highway patrol officer. He came to the limelight after he married the host of the popular TV show The Biggest Loser. As a dedicated husband and family man, he has been married to his wife, an actress, reality show host, author, and model, for over two decades.

David Sanov's biography summary

Full name David Sanov Gender Male Date of birth 4 October 1972 Age 50 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'0" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Shoe sizes 11 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Spouse Alison Sweeney Children 2 School Oakland High School University University of California Profession Retired police officer Net worth $500,000

How old is David Sanov?

David Sanov (aged 50 years as of June 2023) was born on 4 October 1972 in California, United States of America. The celebrity husband keeps a private life; hence information on his family is unknown.

Sanov studied at Oakland High School before enrolling at the University of California, Irvine, where he successfully earned a degree in 1994. He displayed athletic prowess by participating in high school basketball and other sports activities.

Who is Alison Sweeney?

David Sanov's spouse is a prominent actress best known for her role in Days of Our Lives. She was featured in the NBC soap opera for 11 years, from 1993 to 2014. Sweeney has also appeared in films and TV shows like Second Chances, A Magical Christmas, Murder, and Mercy.

David Sanov and Actress Alison Sweeney attended the 5th Annual American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. Photo: Justin Baker/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The Hallmark Channels star is also an author who has written a few books like All The Days of My Life (So Far) and Opportunity Knocks. She is a social media personality and influencer, producer, and model.

How old is Alison Sweeney now?

She is 46 years of age as of June 2023. The actress was born on 19 September 1976 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Is Alison Sweeney's husband an actor?

He is not an actor and has not established an acting career. But he has appeared alongside his wife in several Days of Our Lives episodes.

What does David Sanov do for a living?

After completing his university education, David embarked on a career in law enforcement, serving as both a policeman and a Highway Patrol Officer. As part of David Sanov's occupation, he dedicated his professional life to the California Highway Patrol, diligently fulfilling his duties until his retirement in 2022.

As a highway police officer, David Sanov's job focused on ensuring highway safety, verifying licenses, responding to emergencies and accidents, issuing tickets, and conducting traffic stops. In his leisure time, the retired officer enjoys fishing and biking. In 2010, he owned a Honda Magna 750cc motorcycle.

How did Allison Sweeney meet her husband?

Alison and David's connection dates back to childhood, as their parents were colleagues. She openly shared her long-standing admiration for David, which began during their teenage years. She captured his attention through her mother's assistance, who played the violin for feature film soundtracks alongside David's father.

They went their separate ways to pursue individual careers but reunited at a party in 1997. This reunion ignited a three-year romantic relationship, culminating in their marriage. Alison and David Sanov's wedding was held in a private ceremony on a beach on 8 July 2000.

Is Alison Sweeney still married to her husband?

The power couple remains a formidable force with their bond strengthening, having been married for over 20 years. They share the joy of raising two children, a son named Benjamin Edward, born on 25 February 2005, and a daughter named Megan Hope, born on 12 January 2009.

Alison Sweeney was pictured on the fourth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

What does Alison Sweeney's husband do now?

There is no information on what he does now. It is clear he actively supports his wife's career, accompanying her to various events and red-carpet shows.

David Sanov's net worth

David's alleged net worth is estimated at around $250,000. He accumulated through his career as a police officer, receiving an approximate annual salary of $56,000. His wife possesses a net worth of $9 million.

David Sanov's fame is primarily attributed to his high-profile wife, resulting in frequent discussions and online popularity whenever their relationship is mentioned or they are spotted together. It is worth noting that he has also left a notable impact on the California police force, earning widespread recognition nationwide.

READ ALSO: Who is Natalie Viscuso? Age, family, height, movies, career, net worth

As shared on Briefly.co.za, Natalie Viscuso is the girlfriend of the famous Man of Steel character, Henry Cavill, and even though she has been in actual movies of her own, she is mainly known for her production works in the industry.

She has been active in the movie industry since she was a teenager and has maintained that status for almost two decades. The actress is mainly known for her role in the 2005 MTV reality television show My Super Sweet 16.

Source: Briefly News