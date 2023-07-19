Age, parents, wife and career of Zion David Marley, Bob Marley's grandson

Zion David Marley rose to prominence for being one of Bob Marley’s grandchildren. His grandfather was a renowned Jamaican singer, considered to be one of the greatest pioneers of reggae music. Unfortunately, he lost his life when he was 36, leaving a massive global void in the music industry. Discover more about Zion’s lesser-known facts.

Selah Marley and Zion Marley celebrate Lauryn Hill's birthday at The Ballroom in West Orange, New Jersey. Photo: Johnny Nunez.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Zion Marley’s mother? His mother is Lauren Hill, an American rapper and singer-songwriter who has produced the best retro hits. She is a grandmother to two of Zion’s children, Zephaniah and Azariah, who are respectively 6 and 2.

Zion’s profile summary and bio

Full name Zion David Marley Gender Male Date of birth 3 August 1997 Age 25 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth South Orange, New Jersey, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Heterosexual Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Children 2 Occupation Model, musician Net worth Approximately $1.5 million

Zion David Marley’s age

Zion (aged 25 years old as of 2023) was born on the 3rd of August 1997 in South Orange, New Jersey. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Zion David Marley’s parents

Lauren Hill, his mother, is an American singer-songwriter, rapper, actress, and record producer whose fame came in 1997 after her solo music debut. Some of her popular songs include Killing Me Softly, Ready or Not and Ex-Factor. She has starred alongside Whoopi Goldberg in a movie titled Sister Act 2.

Zion's father Rohan Marley attends the press conference for the Korean launch of Marley Coffee at Marley Coffee Shop in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Rohan Anthony Marley is Zion’s father. He was born on the 19th of May 1972 and is famously known as one of the children of the late reggae singer Bob Marley. Anthony is a former professional football player with a career dating back to college, where he played linebacker for the University of Miami’s football team. Furthermore, he co-founded Marley Coffee, a plantation specialising in organic coffee.

Zion’s parents met in the 1990s and started dating after being introduced to each other. During their time together, they welcomed five children, but their relationship did not last forever. Lauren and Anthony parted ways after 15 years of being in a relationship.

Zion David Marley’s wife

He does not have a wife yet. However, he is in a relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Tania. Their relationship details remain unknown as they prefer not to share some aspects of their lives online. Zion and Tania are parents to two children.

Zion David Marley’s children

Rohan’s son is a father of two children, Zephaniah and Azariah Genesis. He welcomed his first child in 2017, followed by his daughter Azariah in 2021. It is understood that he had his children with his girlfriend, Tania.

Zion Marley’s net worth

Zion has an estimated net worth of approximately $1.5 million from his modelling and music careers. However, there is no information about the brands he has worked with.

Who is the father of Lauren Hill’s sixth child?

Zion's mother Lauryn Hill attends the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°1 event at Kenzo Headquarters in Paris, France. Photo: Victor Boyko

Source: Getty Images

The father of Lauren’s sixth child, Micah, is unknown. She has refuted claims that her ex-boyfriend, who fathers five of her children, is Micah’s father. Lauren said Rohan Marley is not her baby’s father and further expressed that those speculating about Micah’s father’s paternity end up making wrong conclusions.

What killed Bob Marley?

He died of a skin cancer called acral lentiginous melanoma, discovered in 1977 after a foot injury. He realised its severity when doctors told him he needed to have his toe amputed. However, Marley refused to follow through with this because, according to his Rastafarian faith, procedures like amputation are viewed as sinful.

What were Bob Marley’s last words to his son?

The legendary reggae singer took his last breath on the 11th of May 1981 at the Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Miami. At the time of his passing, he was with his son Ziggy with whom he shared words of wisdom. He said, “Money can’t buy life.” Marley was laid to rest in Jamaica.

Zion's grandfather, Bob Marley, was a celebrated reggae singer. Photo: @bobmarley (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Zion David Marley is one of Bob Marley’s grandchildren who prefers living his life away from the media’s eyes. This is not surprising, given that his popularity resulted from his mother’s and grandfather’s celebrity status.

READ ALSO: Who is Nelisiwe Masango? All about the South African Forex trader

Briefly.co.za published an article about Nelisiwe Masango, a South African multi-award-winning entrepreneur, who is the founder and CEO of Ubuntu Invest, a company that deals in stocks, commodities, indices, forex and cryptocurrency.

Her grass-to-grace journey is inspiring and worth knowing, especially for people seeking financial independence.

Source: Briefly News