Elijah Blue Allman's famous family lineage is considered musical royalty, with both parents being hugely successful singers. His wife, Marieangela King, is a musician, and she has created a powerhouse music couple that emulates Elijah's parents. What do we know of his wife, Marieangela?

The musician married Elijah Blue in 2013. Photo: @Iamqueenyking on Instagram (modified by author)

Marieangela King is the lead singer of a group called KING, an English pop/hip-hop/alternative group created in 1997. The band began as five siblings, Trillion, Queeny (Marieangela), Jazzy, Ruby, and Lucius, but Jazzy and Ruby left the group in November 2013 to form their band, Blonde Electra. Their younger sister Jemima later joined the group.

Profile summary and bio

Although Elijah and Marieangela are musicians and have ties to other hugely successful singers, they are in the spotlight less than well-known mainstream musicians. Still, the former power couple has a cult following thanks to their talent.

Elijah Blue Allman

American musician Elijah Blue Allman was born on 10 July 1976 in Beverly Hills, California. Known professionally as P. Exeter Blue, his mother is the iconic singer Cher, and his father is musician Gregg Allman.

What happened to Cher's son?

Cher's fans have journeyed with her through her professional and private matters, including keeping up with her growing family and subsequent relationships. Many want to know what became of her son, Elijah. He went on to become a successful musician in his own right. However, things were only sometimes peachy for Cher's son.

Elijah told the publication ET a few years ago that he felt 'shunned' as a child. He stated: 'When you go to boarding school at seven years old, it is kind of hard to feel like you are not being shunned.' He added: 'But I am at an age where I am making peace with it because you just have to.'

Is Elijah Blue married?

Fans have become as invested in Elijah's personal life as they are with his mother's. The musician has been married since 2013, but 2020 saw things take a turn for the worse with Elijah's marriage. The couple have been separated since 20 April 2020.

However, the state of their current relationship remains to be discovered as they still frequently appear on each other's social media profiles.

Who is Elijah Blue's wife?

Marieangela King is married to Elijah Blue, the son of Cher. Marieangela and Elijah met on a blind date in Germany sometime in 2013. The couple hit it off immediately and married that same year.

Although the couple separated in 2020, the state of their relationship remains unclear as of 2023. Photo: @Iamqueenyking on Instagram (modified by author)

Does Elijah Blue have any children?

When Elijah filed for divorce in 2020, the court documents stated that the couple had no children. They are also not known to have any children from any other relationships.

Elijah Blue Allman’s net worth

Although his music is not mainstream, Elijah has a substantial net worth. Although reported differently by multiple sources, his net worth is most commonly reported as $10 million.

Marieangela King

The musician's genre is considered alternative pop, according to Marieangela's social media profiles. Marieangela King’s most famous songs include Try God, Play Boy 2, Somewhere in the Skies, and In Heaven.

Marieangela King’s age

Born on 16 July 1987, Marieangela is 35 years old at the time of writing and will be 36 on 16 July 2023. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Marieangela King’s nationality

The singer was born in Mumbai, India, but her heritage varies due to her parents. Her father is British, while her mother is German, so she has dual citizenship with mixed ancestry.

Marieangela is part of an alternative pop band named KING. Photo: @Iamqueenyking on Instagram (modified by author)

Marieangela King’s net worth

Her music career has provided her with substantial wealth. Her net worth is reported to be around $1.5 million but has yet to be confirmed by her or an authority source.

Marieangela King’s profiles

You can find her on Instagram under @iamqueenyking, with 2,557 followers. Her Twitter page, @iamqueenyking, has 1,230 followers.

Marieangela King's personal life remains under wraps, and she prefers to keep her life away from the harsh scrutiny of the intrusive public eye. She seems content with her more personal approach to fame.

