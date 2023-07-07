Cora Belle Connelly is Sandra Smith's daughter: Everything we know about her

Cora Belle Connelly is an American celebrity kid best known as Sandra Smith's daughter with her husband, John Connelly. A top-tier Fox News Channel journalist, Sandra has hosted shows such as America's Newsroom and Outnumbered. On the other hand, John worked as the director of item marketing at the CME Team. The couple has enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade despite their 12-year-old age difference.

Cora Belle's zodiac sign is Gemini. Photo: @thebradleybunchadventures, @tlbrown319 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Belle's parents' status has constantly put her on the frontline of the paparazzi's frenzy, wanting to dig into her life. However, her parents value her privacy and have shielded Cora from the public to enable her to live a normal childhood. This is what we know about the celebrity child so far.

Cora Belle Connelly's profile summary and bio

Full name Cora Belle Connelly Famous as Cora Belle Gender Female Date of birth 2 June 2013 Age 10 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Lincoln Park, Chicago Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Marital status Single Parents John Connelly and Sandra Smith Siblings John Connelly Jr Famous for Being a celebrity daughter

How old is Cora Belle Connelly?

Sandra Smith on Fox News Channel in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

Cora Belle (aged 10 as of 2023) was born on 2 June 2013 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Cora Belle Connelly's parents

John and Sandra first met in 2004 while working at Terra Nova Institutional in Chicago. They started dating, and on 28 December 2009, the duo got engaged. On 1 May 2010, they tied the knot in a colourful wedding.

Does Cora Belle Connelly have siblings?

Belle has a younger brother, John Connelly Jr, born in 2015. As of 2023, he is 8 years old.

Professional career

Sandra Smith's daughter is still young and has not established a career. However, both her parents have thriving careers.

John Connelly (Father)

What does John Connelly do for a living? John worked briefly as a business commentator. Shortly after, he ventured into finance and marketing. When Sandra Smith's husband left Terra Nova Institutional, he started a business with unknown details.

Sandra and John share two kids. Photo: @sandrasmithfox on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The celebrity spouse later sold the enterprise and joined CME Group, where he served as the director of product marketing for about seven years. He also worked as a managing partner and chief marketing officer for Azul Partners Inc from March to December 2017.

Sandra Smith (Mother)

Who is Sandra Smith of Fox News? Smith made her career debut as a research associate at Aegis Capital Group. She later broke into television as a reporter for Bloomberg Television. The mother of two joined Fox Business in 2007 as a regular on the Imus in the Morning show. She is a co-anchor with John Roberts of Fox News America Reports.

How much is Cora Belle Connelly's net worth?

The youngster still lives under the wealth and affluence of her parents. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her mother has an estimated net worth of $6 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as a television personality.

Anchor Sandra Smith at Fox News Channel Studios. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Conversely, John's net worth has yet to earn a public mention.

Cora Belle Connelly is the celebrity child of journalist Sandra Smith and former commentator John Connely. The two parents have balanced their careers with family life, prioritizing their children adequately.

