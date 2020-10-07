Edwin Sodi is a popular South African entrepreneur. He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Blackhead Consulting, a successful business firm in the country. Sodi is also popularly known for his generous donations to various politicians, especially those from ANC.

Edwin Sodi testifies at the Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Luba Lesolle

The tycoon is also a friend to many ANC politicians. His contribution to restructuring the public sector, especially in the Gauteng Provincial Government, is another thing that has helped popularize him. Also, apart from being a successful lad, he is a father and husband.

Profile summary

Birth name Edwin Sodi Gender Male Place of birth Gauteng Current residence Gauteng Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Nokukhanya Karen Zulu Occupation Entrepreneur Net worth $60 million

Edwin Sodi's biography

Who is Edwin Sodi? Edwin is not a new name in South Africa. Many people know him through his company, Blackhead Consulting, and his close association with various members of the ANC.

Where was Edwin Sodi born?

Edwin Sodi is seen outside the Bloemfontein High Court in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images

He was born in Gauteng. He is also currently based in Gauteng. The names of Edwin Sodi's father, mother, and siblings, if any, are yet to be established.

How old is Edwin Sodi?

Unlike some influential people, Sodi keeps most of his personal life out of the public eye. For this reason, it is difficult to know Edwin Sodi's age. Unfortunately, this leaves most people guessing that he might be in his early 40s based on his looks.

What are Edwin Sodi's qualifications?

Edwin has not revealed details about his academic qualifications; however, he has been described as an entrepreneur and tenderpreneur. He has been allegedly using his influence in the political space to secure lucrative tenders over the years.

Career

Sodi is a well-known investor and businessman. He is the founder and CEO of Blackhead Consulting. He has also worked at the board level and provided important advice to CEOs and organisation executives.

He has been heavily involved in massive reconstruction projects, particularly in the public realm, and has amassed millions of dollars from the Gauteng Provincial Government. His involvement with social responsibility projects for the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism has also been extensive.

In terms of position planning and analysis, individual and hierarchical execution, preparation, system advancement, and development, Edwin possessed a significant amount of authority.

Who is Edwin Sodi's wife?

Apart from being prominent and successful in business, he has encountered a few relationship challenges. So far, the entrepreneur has been involved with three known women.

He was once the husband of Nthateng Lerata, a former television and radio presenter. The two tied the knot in 2012 in a traditional marriage ceremony. Sadly, their union hit a dead end a few years later.

The marriage ended after the business mogul sued her for stealing from him. He alleged that Lerata, the mother of his kids, stole R1 million from his bedroom safe.

Additionally, he told the court that his estranged wife stole his luxury watches: Panerai, Rolex, and Audemars Piguet.

In 2015, his name was all over the internet and newsrooms for allegedly breaking DJ Sbu's marriage with Disebo Makatsa. However, Disebo later rubbished the allegations. Speaking to Sunday Times in 2015, the beauty said,

I'm sick and tired of these false rumours. They must stop. DJ Sbu will always remain my baby daddy. What we had, we had – and it's over.

She added,

Our separation has nothing to do with what people are saying. I've moved on and at this stage, am not going back.

Edwin cut ties with her in 2019. She was bitter about his decision, considering she left DJ Sbu for him. He was also in a relationship with Kefilwe Mabote, popularly known as Kefiboo, who is a hot Instagram influencer. Edwin Sodi and Kefiboo eventually broke up.

It is alleged that Sodi is gearing up for his wedding day, which will happen on 30th July 2022. The businessman is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Nokukhanya Karen Zulu, a popular social media influencer and model. Edwin Sodi's wife's pics are on her Instagram page @mustb_k.

What is Edwin Sodi's net worth?

Edwin Sodi testifies at the Zondo Commission in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

Edwin is, undoubtedly, one of the South African millionaires right now. He also runs a very successful business in the country. According to News Colony, his net worth is alleged to be $60 million.

Edwin Sodi house

It is no surprise to many that Sodi is one man who owns several classy properties in the country. His assets are worth millions. Pictures of his R85 million mansion recently flocked the internet, leaving many dismayed.

Cars

His love for luxurious cars is another thing one cannot ignore about him. He owns a fleet of cars, most of them built by top and notable motor vehicle brands. Below is a list of Edwin Sodi's cars to help you understand his unique taste for luxurious cars. They include:

Bently Continental GT

Porsche Cayenne S Coupe

Rolls Royce

Ferrari Four F151

Mercedes-Benz

Toyota Tazz

Chevrolet Utility 1.4

Volkswagen Polo Vivo

Hino 500 Chassis Cab

Nissan NP200

Hyundai 120

Mercedes Benz G63 AMG

Ford Ranger (Seven)

Ford Fiesta

The asbestos tender scandal

He was recently named as one of the key benefactors of the R255 million scandal. He was jointly awarded the tender with the late Ignatius Mpambani. However, the tender was later flagged by the AG due to irregularities.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has been on his neck for the past few days. This comes after investigations pointed out massive irregularities in handling the tender. As a result, he was arrested alongside six others. In the meantime, the unit has seized his sports cars.

Edwin Sodi's arrest came as a shock to many of his close allies. He was later released on a cash bail of R500,000. However, the fraud case is still ongoing

Edwin Sodi is one of the few politically connected entrepreneurs living life to its fullest. His recent involvement in the asbestos audit scandal has exposed his luxurious life to the public. Sodi owns several classy properties, such as houses and sports cars. Even so, he has been a key figure in restructuring the public sector in Gauteng.

