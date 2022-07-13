Who is Mona Monyane? Age, children, husband, education, profiles, net worth

Mona Monyane is a renowned South African actress, producer, and creative digital entrepreneur. She is widely recognized for her portrayal of Dr Nthabeleng Molapo on the Muvhango SABC2 television series. Keep reading to learn more intriguing facts about the actress!

Mona has been through a lot since making her debut on Mzansi screens in 2012. She got married and divorced, lost her newborn baby, and lost her house to fire. Despite the challenges, she remains one of South Africa's best actresses.

Mona Monyane's profiles summary and bio

Full name Titsetso Mona Monyane Date of birth 16th May 1990 Age 32 years in 2022 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Harare, Zimbabwe Nationality South African-Zimbabwean Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.71 m) Gender Female Sexuality Straight Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Not known Ex-husband Actor Khulu Skenjana (2016 to 2020) Mona Monyane's children Daughters Ase-Ahadi and Amani-Amaza (passed away) Education University of Pretoria (BA Drama) Profession Actress, producer, entrepreneur Years active 2012 to date Social media profiles Instagram YouTube

Mona Monyane's age and early life

The actress was born on 16th May 1990 in Harare, Zimbabwe, and is 32 years old in 2022. Her parents were activists during the apartheid era in South Africa and were living in exile in Zimbabwe. The family later moved back to South Africa and started living in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, where she grew up. They later relocated to Pretoria.

Mona Monyane's husband and children

She was married to fellow actor Khulu Skenjana from 2016 to 2020. The couple was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Ase-Ahadi Lesemole Mamphai Skenjana (born in August 2016) and Amani-Amaza Wamazulu Senjana (born in November 2017). Unfortunately, Amani-Amaza sadly passed away seven days after birth. Later in 2019, their family home burned down to ashes.

Mona and Khulu decided to go their separate ways after four years of marriage. Less than two years after her divorce, the actress found love again. Her fiancé proposed in early July 2022, and she said Yes. She is excited to walk down the aisle again.

Mona Monyane's education

The Muvhango actress holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Drama from the University of Pretoria. She graduated in the top 30% of the university.

Mona Monyane's career

Monyane began her acting career in 2012. Her biggest role was Dr Nthabeleng on the SABC2 Muvhango television series. In 2017, she landed the role of Comrade Eve in Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu alongside actress Pearl Thusi. Mona later got the role of Lindiwe Baloyi, a road accident fund consultant on SABC1's Skeem Saam. The actress also founded Power of Wellness, a campaign that helps people cope with mental, spiritual, and financial issues.

Mona Monyane's movies and TV shows

Skeem Saam (2018) as Lindiwe Baloyi

(2018) as Lindiwe Baloyi Muvhango on SABC2 as Dr Nthabeleng

on SABC2 as Dr Nthabeleng Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu (2017) as Comrade Eve (Supporting role)

(2017) as Comrade Eve (Supporting role) Hard to Get (2014) as Feature

(2014) as Feature Umkhonto (Mzansi Magic film) as Prosecutor

Mona Monyane's net worth

The actress's exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it at between $1 and $5 million. She has been active in the acting industry since 2012.

Mona Monyane's house

The actress lost her family home in October 2019 after a fire broke out and razed it to the ground. Luckily, no one was hurt. She later got a new home and shared the pictures on Mona Monyane's Instagram.

Is Mona Monyane still married?

No. The actress and her former husband, actor Khulu Skenjana, ended their four-year marriage in 2020.

Is Mona Monyane a sangoma?

She is not a sangoma but has been learning more about African spirituality as part of her healing process. An ubungoma was instrumental in overcoming her trauma, and she has even been to a shrine. She revealed that answering her ancestral calling has brought her closer to God.

What happened to Mona Monyane's baby?

Her second daughter, Amani-Amaza Wamazulu Senjana, sadly passed away in November 2017. She was only seven days old.

Who is Mona Monyane's husband?

The actress is not married at the moment. After divorcing her ex-husband, actor Khulu Skenjana in 2020, she found love again. She is ready to walk down the aisle for the second time after her boyfriend proposed in early July 2022.

What happened between Mona Monyane and Khulu Skenjana?

In March 2020, Monyane announced on Twitter that she and her then-husband Khulu were parting ways. She did not cite the reason for their separation but revealed their battles have been difficult for them to fight together.

How old is Mona Monyane?

The Muvhango actress was born on 16th May 1990. She is 32 years old in 2022.

Mona Monyane is a talented actress and a strong human being. What she has been through could easily break someone mentally and psychologically, but she has chosen to use her experiences to inspire others in similar situations.

