Mmatema Moremi's age, baby, husband, songs, parents, profiles

Mmatema Moremi is the definition of resilience. Did you know she auditioned thrice before getting into SA Idols? She never gives up; even after her loss in the famous competition, she has pushed on with her music and is doing phenomenally well. Get a short glimpse into her life, career, and marriage.

Mmatema was raised in Zebeidelia, Limpopo. Photo: @mmatema_.

Mmatema Moremi is an inspiration to every young girl out there who has a passion for singing and is willing to go to great lengths to realize their dream. How did her career begin? Who is Mr G? This article looks at Mmatema Moremi's biography and more.

Profile

Full name: Mmatema Moremi

Mmatema Moremi Date of birth: 26th February 1992

26th February 1992 Mmatema Moremi's age: 29 years in 2021

29 years in 2021 Place of birth: Zebeidelia, Limpopo

Zebeidelia, Limpopo Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Nationality: South African

South African Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Tshepo' Mr. G' Gavu (married 2018)

Tshepo' Mr. G' Gavu (married 2018) Children: Ethan

Ethan Education: Dereke Kobe secondary school, Matladi secondary school, and Tshwane University of Technology

Dereke Kobe secondary school, Matladi secondary school, and Tshwane University of Technology Profession: Musician, presenter, actress, content creator, and producer

Musician, presenter, actress, content creator, and producer Known for: Performing on SA Idols in 2015

Performing on SA Idols in 2015 Residence: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Mmatema Moremi's Instagram: @mmatema_

@mmatema_ Twitter: @mmatemaGavu

@mmatemaGavu Facebook: @Mmatema Moremi

@Mmatema Moremi YouTube: @Mmatema Mrs G

@Mmatema Mrs G Website: mmatemamoremimedia.co.za

Early Life

How old is Mmatema Moremi? She was born on 26th February 1992, making her 29 years old. She was born and raised in Zebeidelia, Limpopo, to Disego Moremi and Lucky Moraila. Her teachers identified her talent for singing as early as pre-school; she sang at the morning assembly.

When she was only 10 years old, she crashed a band performance and sang in front of the entire Zebeidelia community. Word of the girl with the golden voice went round, and she began getting bookings for weddings, ceremonies, etc.

The 29 year old artist has always had a passion for singing since she was a baby. Photo: @mmatema_.

Education and early musical pursuits

She attended the Dereke Kobe secondary school and began to get a lot of attention for her singing abilities. She later joined the Matladi secondary school, where she started making covers of her favourite artists' songs and experimenting with various backtracks.

This entire time her folks did not support her pursuing a full-time career in music. She only went full-time into music after leaving her parents' house.

When she joined the Tshwane University of Technology to pursue a bachelor's in technology, she joined the Reflex Raise, a choir. She decided to leave them and enter a more prominent choir, Tshwane Gospel Choir.

She was a part of two choirs before pursuing her solo career. Photo: mmatema_.

How did Mmatema become famous?

The budding star auditioned for the 9th season of South African Idols and surprisingly was cut on the first try. She did not give up on her dream to be on the show, and she tried again for the tenth season but only reached the group stage and did not proceed further.

SA Idols competition

She gave it one more shot in 2015, and after one fantastic audition, she became South Africa's sweetheart. Her first performance was a cover of Demi Lovato's Skyscraper. The judges were floored, and from that moment, her career trajectory changed forever.

Sadly in the SA Idols finals, she lost to Karabo Mogane, which disappointed several of her fans who believe that she was robbed of a deserving first-place win. The Daily Sun even ran a front-page story titled Our Idols was robbed!

Recording contracts and media company

Her loss was not in vain because she was signed to Universal Music South Africa after SA Idols. Soon after, she parted with the company to pursue a singing career in gospel music with Mmatema Moremi Media Productions.

What are some of her songs and features?

She has released one original Because of You a song produced by DJ Cleo. She has worked on the opening sequence for new shows on SABC, and she has been a part of Durban's Finest latest project. She has several covers on Youtube and is currently working on her new album.

Mmatema Moremi's wedding ceremony, Photo: mmatema_.

Personal Life

Mmatema Moremi's husband's name is Tshepo Gavu, Mr G. They met in 2014, this was at an audition, and he was the sound engineer for the choir. During the audition, he mentioned that she was too loud. Sometime later, the pair found each other at a meet and greet and had a stimulating conversation. He asked for her phone number and became good friends.

Fun fact: She was dating someone else when they met, and as soon as she fell for Mr G, she ended her other relationship.

Proposal and children

Is Mmatema Moremi married? Just like her 3 auditions, Mr G proposed 3 times. The third proposal panned out, and their parents set up the traditional bit of it. They tied the knot in 2018. Mmatema Moremi's husband is 39 years of age.

Is Mmatema from idols pregnant? The stunning couple welcomed Mmatema Moremi's baby boy, Ethan. He was born during their first year of marriage.

Is Mmatema still married? The couple is still going strong with about 3 years of marriage under their belt. Their immense love for each other can be seen all over the internet.

Ethan has his own Instagram account with over 12k followers. Photo: ethan_gavu

The stunning couple has uploaded their entire love story on her Youtube channel. Recently they released a video titled 'Catch up with Mr and Mrs G...' Be sure to check it out!

Mmatema Moremi has an incredible sound and the vocals to back it up. She has an extremely active YouTube channel where you can keep up with her monthly updates.

