Lady Du's bio: age, real name, boyfriend, P.O.B, career, profiles, net worth
Lady Du is a South African Amapiano artist and DJ. She started working on her music career since she was nine years old but struggled to gain recognition in the competitive music scene in Mzansi. She had her breakout many years later in 2020 after almost giving up. This article looks at her life and journey to becoming a great Amapiano star.
Lady Du has been in the Amapiano scene for less than two years, and her impact is already being felt globally. She has made a few friends in the industry and had a particularly close bond with the late Mpura. His sudden death in a car crash in early August 2021 broke her, as seen from her numerous tributes to the fallen star.
Lady Du's profile summary
- Lady Du's real name: Duduzile Ngwenya
- Stage name: DJ Lady Du
- Year of birth: 1991
- Lady Du's age: 30 years old in 2021
- Lady Du's place of birth: Vosloo, Gauteng, South Africa
- Nationality: South African
- Height: 5 feet 4 inches
- Gender: Female
- Sexuality: Straight
- Relationship status: Engaged
- Fiancé: Actor Andile Mxakaza
- Children: Daughter Mia
- Father: Veteran R&B DJ Choc
- Uncle: DJ Zan D
- Education: Somatology studies in London
- Profession: Musician, vocalist, songwriter, DJ
- Genre: Amapiano
- YouTube: @Lady Du
- Instagram: @ladydu_sa
- Twitter: @Ladydu_sa
- Facebook: @djladydu
- Deezer: @Lady Du
- Apple Music: @Lady Du
- Spotify: @Lady Du
Early life and education
How old is Lady Du? Duduzile was born in 1991 in Vosloorus, Gauteng, South Africa, where she also grew up. She is 30 years old in 2021. Her father is DJ Choc, a veteran RnB disc jockey. He is the one who influenced her passion for music. Her brother @siphosomething is an entrepreneur, model and road manager.
Despite her love for music, DJ Lady Du's father wanted her to have an education so that she can have something to fall back on. After completing her high school education, she got a bursary from Carnival City to pursue a somatology course in London.
Lady Du's husband
The Amapiano star is not married but is happily engaged to actor Andile Mxakaza. The Isibaya actor gave her a Bellagio engagement ring in August 2020 after four months of dating. The two had dated 12 years ago for only four months but remained good friends.
Duduzile revealed that saying yes to him is the best decision she has ever made because he has helped her overcome depression and reconcile with her family. The rising star has a daughter called Mia from a previous relationship.
Lady Du and Mpura's friendship
The Amapiano singer was friends with the late Mpura and considered him her brother. She was even the first person to break the news of Mpura and Killer Kau's deaths on social media before official communication from the family, an act that drew criticism from netizens.
The singer decided to take a break from work after passing out during a performance for losing a dear friend. Their last music collaboration was on his Umsebenzi Wethu (2020) track. She sang the song during Mpura's funeral.
Lady Du's career journey
The star comes from a musical family because her father is R&B DJ Choc, and her uncle is DJ Zan D. She was interested in pursuing a career in music from a young age. She learnt DJing skills from her father and won her first DJ competition at nine years old.
Her first job was as a somatologist and skin therapist, but she only did it to save money for her music career. She quit her stable position in the beauty industry in 2012 and came back to South Africa. It was not easy for the artist to find a strong footing in the South African music scene.
After unsuccessful attempts to make it, she decided to work as a logistics manager in 2016 but quit three years later. The situation took a toll on her mental health, that she attempted suicide in 2019 due to depression.
Lady Du's family pressured her to start a business or go corporate, but her mind was set on pursuing music. She only had her breakout in the industry in 2020 when Mr JazziQ introduced her to Amapiano music. In an interview with Drum, the star revealed that she was about to quit. Her fame skyrocketed within a year, and she has become a global superstar after her picture was displayed on a billboard in Times Square, New York City.
The upcoming Amapiano artist has released and appeared as a feature artist on several tracks. Lady Du's songs include;
- Lady Du's Zuma song, uZuma Yi Star (2021)
- Xxikiwawa (2021)
- Kings X Queens (2021)
- Woza (2021)
- Catalia (2021)
- Dakiwe (2020)
- Mang'Dakiwe (2019)
She appears on the following tracks;
- Serious by DJ PH (2021)
- GUPTA by Focalistic and Mr JazziQ (2021)
- Mshoza by Rma Musiq and Mikael Star
- Angisho Guys by Cassper Nyovest (2021)
- Buyile by Khuli Chana (2021)
- Umsebenzi Wethu by Mpura, Busta 929, Mr JazziQ, Reece Madlisa, Lady Du and Zuma (2020)
DJ Lady Du's net worth
The artist's exact net worth is not known. Her career is picking off at a faster rate, and her income is also increasing. In an earlier tweet, the rising star revealed that she works 10x harder to build her net worth and not network.
DJ Lady Du is a living example of hard work and determination pays. She quit a stable corporate job to invest in her passion that almost did not work. She is now taking over the South African Amapiano airwaves and is quickly becoming one of the best female stars in the game.
