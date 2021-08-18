Lady Du's bio: age, real name, boyfriend, P.O.B, career, profiles, net worth

Lady Du is a South African Amapiano artist and DJ. She started working on her music career since she was nine years old but struggled to gain recognition in the competitive music scene in Mzansi. She had her breakout many years later in 2020 after almost giving up. This article looks at her life and journey to becoming a great Amapiano star.

Duduzile Ngwenya is an upcoming Amapiano artist. Photo: @djladydu

Source: Facebook

Lady Du has been in the Amapiano scene for less than two years, and her impact is already being felt globally. She has made a few friends in the industry and had a particularly close bond with the late Mpura. His sudden death in a car crash in early August 2021 broke her, as seen from her numerous tributes to the fallen star.

Lady Du's profile summary

Lady Du's real name: Duduzile Ngwenya

Duduzile Ngwenya Stage name: DJ Lady Du

DJ Lady Du Year of birth: 1991

1991 Lady Du's age: 30 years old in 2021

30 years old in 2021 Lady Du's place of birth: Vosloo, Gauteng, South Africa

Vosloo, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Height: 5 feet 4 inches

5 feet 4 inches Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Fiancé: Actor Andile Mxakaza

Actor Andile Mxakaza Children: Daughter Mia

Daughter Mia Father: Veteran R&B DJ Choc

Veteran R&B DJ Choc Uncle: DJ Zan D

DJ Zan D Education: Somatology studies in London

Somatology studies in London Profession: Musician, vocalist, songwriter, DJ

Musician, vocalist, songwriter, DJ Genre: Amapiano

Amapiano YouTube: @Lady Du

@Lady Du Instagram: @ladydu_sa

@ladydu_sa Twitter: @Ladydu_sa

@Ladydu_sa Facebook: @djladydu

@djladydu Deezer: @Lady Du

@Lady Du Apple Music: @Lady Du

@Lady Du Spotify: @Lady Du

Early life and education

How old is Lady Du? Duduzile was born in 1991 in Vosloorus, Gauteng, South Africa, where she also grew up. She is 30 years old in 2021. Her father is DJ Choc, a veteran RnB disc jockey. He is the one who influenced her passion for music. Her brother @siphosomething is an entrepreneur, model and road manager.

Despite her love for music, DJ Lady Du's father wanted her to have an education so that she can have something to fall back on. After completing her high school education, she got a bursary from Carnival City to pursue a somatology course in London.

Lady Du's husband

The Amapiano star is engaged to actor Andile Mxakaza. Photo: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Amapiano star is not married but is happily engaged to actor Andile Mxakaza. The Isibaya actor gave her a Bellagio engagement ring in August 2020 after four months of dating. The two had dated 12 years ago for only four months but remained good friends.

Duduzile revealed that saying yes to him is the best decision she has ever made because he has helped her overcome depression and reconcile with her family. The rising star has a daughter called Mia from a previous relationship.

Lady Du and Mpura's friendship

The Amapiano singer was friends with the late Mpura and considered him her brother. She was even the first person to break the news of Mpura and Killer Kau's deaths on social media before official communication from the family, an act that drew criticism from netizens.

The singer decided to take a break from work after passing out during a performance for losing a dear friend. Their last music collaboration was on his Umsebenzi Wethu (2020) track. She sang the song during Mpura's funeral.

Lady Du's career journey

The upcoming Amapiano star started DJing at an early age. Photo: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The star comes from a musical family because her father is R&B DJ Choc, and her uncle is DJ Zan D. She was interested in pursuing a career in music from a young age. She learnt DJing skills from her father and won her first DJ competition at nine years old.

Her first job was as a somatologist and skin therapist, but she only did it to save money for her music career. She quit her stable position in the beauty industry in 2012 and came back to South Africa. It was not easy for the artist to find a strong footing in the South African music scene.

After unsuccessful attempts to make it, she decided to work as a logistics manager in 2016 but quit three years later. The situation took a toll on her mental health, that she attempted suicide in 2019 due to depression.

Lady Du's family pressured her to start a business or go corporate, but her mind was set on pursuing music. She only had her breakout in the industry in 2020 when Mr JazziQ introduced her to Amapiano music. In an interview with Drum, the star revealed that she was about to quit. Her fame skyrocketed within a year, and she has become a global superstar after her picture was displayed on a billboard in Times Square, New York City.

The upcoming Amapiano artist has released and appeared as a feature artist on several tracks. Lady Du's songs include;

Lady Du's Zuma song, uZuma Yi Star (2021)

(2021) Xxikiwawa (2021)

(2021) Kings X Queens (2021)

(2021) Woza (2021)

(2021) Catalia (2021)

(2021) Dakiwe (2020)

(2020) Mang'Dakiwe (2019)

She appears on the following tracks;

Serious by DJ PH (2021)

by DJ PH (2021) GUPTA by Focalistic and Mr JazziQ (2021)

by Focalistic and Mr JazziQ (2021) Mshoza by Rma Musiq and Mikael Star

by Rma Musiq and Mikael Star Angisho Guys by Cassper Nyovest (2021)

by Cassper Nyovest (2021) Buyile by Khuli Chana (2021)

by Khuli Chana (2021) Umsebenzi Wethu by Mpura, Busta 929, Mr JazziQ, Reece Madlisa, Lady Du and Zuma (2020)

Lady Du struggled to make it in the Mzansi music industry since 2012 and had her big break in 2020. Photo: @djladydu

Source: Facebook

DJ Lady Du's net worth

The artist's exact net worth is not known. Her career is picking off at a faster rate, and her income is also increasing. In an earlier tweet, the rising star revealed that she works 10x harder to build her net worth and not network.

DJ Lady Du is a living example of hard work and determination pays. She quit a stable corporate job to invest in her passion that almost did not work. She is now taking over the South African Amapiano airwaves and is quickly becoming one of the best female stars in the game.

READ ALSO: Mpura: age, girlfriend, family, death, pictures, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Mpura. He was a well-known South African Amapiano artist, and his career was headed for the peak. He passed away in early August in a fatal car accident. The artist was with fellow Amapiano star, 23-year-old Killer Kau, when the accident happened, and they both perished.

How well did you know Mpura? Read his biography for more on his career, family, and the incident that led to his death.

Source: Briefly.co.za