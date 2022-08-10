Who is Matshepo Sekgopi? Age, baby, parents, career, profiles, house

Who is Dimpho from The River? What is her real name? She is Matshepo Sekgopi, a renowned South African actress who is not only beautiful but also extremely talented. Her talent is evident from her well-played character as Dimpho from The River. So, how old is Dimpho from The River in real life?

Growing up, she was so drawn to music that she studied at a music school and earned a certificate as a DJ. However, just as she was about to break into the music industry, her destiny turned, leading her into the acting industry. What caused the unexpected switch?

Matshepo Sekgopi's profiles

Real Name Matshepo Sekgopi Date of birth 18 November 1996 Age 25 years as of 2022 Place of birth Kagiso, Johannesburg Country of birth South Africa Height 5'5" Education Soul Candi Institute of Music Gender Female Occupation Actress, Disc Jockey TV shows The River, Z' bondiwe Popular role Dimpho Mokoena Instagram @matshepo_sekgopi Relationship status Single Networth $50,000 - $100,000

How old is Matshepo Sekgopi?

At such a young age, she has made a name for herself in an industry that presents itself as highly competitive. The actress was born on 18 November 1996. As of 2022, Matshepo Sekgopi's age will be 26.

Educational background

Sekgopi was raised by her grandmother, a domestic worker and mother, whom she often credits for doing everything to ensure that she received everything she needed.

She was born in Pretoria in Gauteng and raised in Kagiso in Johannesburg, where she attended primary and secondary school. After school, she pursued a deejaying course at Soul Candi Institution of Music.

I also love house music and dancing; I'm that girl who always dances on tabletops at family gatherings. As such, I registered for a deejaying course at the Soul Candi institute of music.

Who are Matshepo Sekgopi's parents?

She has spoken a lot about how she was inspired by her mother and grandmother growing up. In interviews, the actress speaks a lot about her parents and how normal her life is at home beyond fame.

My life is just normal. I still wash dishes while at my parent's house in Pretoria and walk to the spaza to buy magwinya. A surprising fact about me is that I make the worst tea. My uncle once said that my tea tastes like dishwashing water; that's when I gave up on making it.

What does Matshepo Sekgopi do for a living?

She is renowned for her well-played role in The River, where she portrays Dimpho. Yet, surprisingly, she has never received formal training in acting.

A casting agent discovered Sekgopi just at the beginning of her deejaying career. After landing a recurring role in The River, she quickly became a fan favourite due to her stellar execution of the character Dimpho. She has also featured in Z'bondiwe, where she plays Esihle.

Some of the other TV series that she has featured in include;

Isibaya

A Place Called Home

Ingoma

Soul Buddyz

Does Matshepo Sekgopi have a boyfriend?

Her most famous relationship was with T.J Mokhuane, commonly referred to as Tshepo. T.J Mokhuane is a South African actor, motivational speaker, and radio presenter who was Matshepo Sekgopi's boyfriend for a short while. The pair shared a deep romance, and as a result, she got pregnant.

Does Matshepo Sekgopi have a baby?

Once Tshepo found out that Sekgopi was expecting their baby in 2019, he quickly called the relationship off, stating that he was not ready emotionally or financially to be a father. Soon after, she terminated their baby.

Matshepo Sekgopi's net worth

The talented beauty's net worth has mostly been earned from her acting career, appearing on various television shows and series where she earns a salary of $500-$1500 monthly. Her net worth is estimated to lie between $50,000 to $250,000.

Recent news

Does Matshepo Sekgopi have a house? The stunning actress has not openly spoken about any property she owns. However, from her net worth and salary, she can secure property.

Matshepo Sekgopi's contacts

Matshepo Sekgopi's Instagram page is very active, with an ever-growing following of more than 150k. On her IG page, you can swoon over Matshepo Sekgopi's pictures.

Her Twitter account is also active, with more than 22k followers. On her account bio, she specifies that for bookings, you can reach her through an email addressed to mbookings@yahoo.com.

Matshepo Sekgopi is a stunning actress who has made a mark in an industry she did not foresee being a part of. She is also a feminist who would have loved it if South Africa's first black president was one of her heroines, Winnie Madikizela Mandela.

