Jailoshini Naidoo is an award-winning figure in the South African entertainment industry. She has starred in several top shows, such as Imbewu: The Seed and Keeping Up with the Kandasamys. Naidoo hosts a show on Lotus FM but has been a part of several major shows. Her career has had an upward trajectory since she started. Get a glimpse at her unconventional choice to become a female comedian.

Jailoshini Naidoo has won several awards for her impeccable acting skills.

Source: Instagram

Her success story has been long and challenging. Several factors made it challenging for her to get into the industry at first, including her family not understanding her urge to be in the entertainment industry. Get to see how she became a leading lady.

Jailoshini Naidoo's profile summary

Full name: Jailoshini Naidoo

Jailoshini Naidoo Date of birth: 16th April 1977

16th April 1977 Jailoshini Naidoo age: 44 years old

44 years old Place of birth: Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa

Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Jailoshini Naidoo siblings: 3

3 University: University of Durban, UNISA

University of Durban, UNISA Career: Actress, Comedian, Radio, and Television Presenter

Actress, Comedian, Radio, and Television Presenter Theatres performed in: The Playhouse and Johannesburg Civic Theater

The Playhouse and Johannesburg Civic Theater Nationality: South African

South African Awards: Durban Theater Awards, Golden Peacock Award, etc.

Durban Theater Awards, Golden Peacock Award, etc. Zodiac: Aries

Aries Movies and TV Shows: Trippin' with the Kandasamys, Strike Back, Presenter Search on 3, etc.

Jailoshini Naidoo's biography

Jailoshini is a jack of all trades. She dabbles as an MC, actress, teacher, businesswoman, voiceover artist, and radio and television presenter. She was born on 16th April 1977, making her current age 44 years. She was raised in Chatsworth, Durban, and she adores the Chatsworth culture. However, she relocated to the Musgrave area.

The actress/comedian was born on 16th April 1977 and is currently 44 years old.

Source: Instagram

Education and early career

Jailoshini graduated with a B.Paed Degree in Drama, English, and Education from the University of Durban, Westville. Later on, she studied communications at UNISA and Public Relations at Damelin. She also dabbled as an English and Drama teacher after school. This was before she pivoted into entertainment.

Professional life

Jailoshini performed in various theatre comedy productions and festivals as Aunty Rumba. Some of the theatres that she has worked in include the Playhouse and Johannesburg Civic Theater among others. In addition, she also performed at the Hilton Arts Festival. The talented actress has had her own show, At the Edge, performed at a Theater Festival in India. Stalwart Ronnie Govender wrote this award-winning solo play.

She had made her name as one of the most popular stand-up comedians in Durban. Some of her hot shows include Comedy Fever 2010 and Queens of Comedy. In addition, she has done her stand-up routines for several private and corporate events. She was so good that she received a contract to perform for the Prince of Dubai in Seychelles.

Filmography

For an entire decade, she hosted Eastern Mosaic on SABC2, a lifestyle and entertainment show. The show was replaced by Mela. In 2015, Jailoshini quit hosting Mela and pivoted to work for Lotus FM. While she was a presenter at MNet, she got another opportunity. In 2017, a part in what was to be an iconic show, Keeping Up with the Kandasamys.

Her first television role was as Nerupa Rampersad in Imbewu: The Seed.

Source: Instagram

In 2018, she got her first television role as Nerupa Rampersad in an eTV drama series, Imbewu: The Seed Season 1 and 2. She also performed in Strike Back Season 1 and 2, a British-American action television series, as an Indian news reporter.

She acted in the 2019 South African film 3 Days To Go, as Melissa Isaac. Her most recent film is Trippin' with the Kandasamys, which was released in 2021. The 2nd movie Kandasamys: The Wedding, did exceptionally well.

Other movies and television shows she has participated in are:

Kandasamys: The Wedding

Karol (Italian)

(Italian) The Eastern Bride (British)

(British) The Indian Detective (Canadian)

(Canadian) Strike Back

Mr. Johnson

As a voiceover artist, she has worked in several radio adverts and television commercials. In addition, she teaches acting classes and television presenting courses.

Her impeccable work has been noted by the awards committee's and she has snagged several awards and nominations. Some of the awards that she has won are the FNB Vita Awards, the Golden Peacock Awards, and the Durban Theatre awards.

Some of the awards that she has won include the FNB Vita Awards and the Golden Peacock Awards.

Source: UGC

Jailoshini Naidoo family

Her two sisters and brother reside in Johannesburg, South Africa. Jailoshini Naidoo's sister Sorisha Naidoo congratulated her after she won an award in 2012. She wrote on Facebook:

Congrats to my sister Jashira Naidoo on your research award, you make me so proud...Mwah

Sorisha, her sister, won Miss India South Africa and was one of the top finalists in Miss India Worldwide in 2002. Jailoshini's family tried to get her into an arranged marriage, but she was certain it was not what she wanted. Her family never valued acting like a decent job, but they then changed their perception.

The actress is celebrating her sisters' birthday with an amazing selfie.

Source: Instagram

Is she married to Koobesen Naidoo from Imbewu?

They play Nerupa and Pranav Rampersad in Imbewu: The Seed, but they have not tied the knot in real life. The pair studied drama together at the university, but Koobesen, later on, got married and had three children with Kumseela in their now 30-year marriage. Jailoshini Naidoo's husband is unknown.

Jailoshini Naidoo changed careers to follow her passion. From a humble beginning as Aunty Rumba in the theatre productions, she is now a household name. Despite her parents being skeptical of her career choice, she pursued it with all her heart and has finally changed their minds. She is a prime example that following your heart is the right move.

