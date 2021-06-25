Top South African celebrities who died in 2022 and their causes of death

The loss of a loved one comes with intense feelings of grief and helplessness. Unfortunately, no one can stop death from happening as all human beings are mere mortals. Every passing minute, someone, celebrities not exempt, takes their final breath on earth. The South African celebrities who died in 2022 left a big gap in the world.

Some of the famous people who lost their lives in 2022. Photo: @djdimplez, @siyasesimani, @rikyrickworld(modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Many people struggle emotionally and psychologically after losing their loved ones. South African celebrities who died in 2022 left fans, family, and friends in deep shock and grief. It is essential for everyone to come up with healthy coping mechanisms after losing someone they love.

South African celebrities who died in 2022

Who died in 2022 in South Africa? Check out the list of South African celebrities who died in 2022 and the cause of their demise.

1. Siyanda Sesimani

Siyanda Sesimani posing for a picture at the beach. Photo: @siyasesimani

Source: Instagram

Year of birth: 1990

1990 Demise: 11th March 2022

11th March 2022 Age at death: 31 years

Siyanda Sesimani is one of the South African actors who died recently. He took his last breath on 11th March 2022 after being in a coma for a while. He is best remembered as a star on The Estate and Soul City.

On 15th February 2022, he was injured during a house break-in by unknown criminals, leaving him in a coma. He was in the intensive care unit for a while before taking his last breath, shortly before his 32nd birthday.

2. DJ Dimplez

DJ Dimplez posing for a picture in a white t-shirt and red and white cap. Photo: @djdimplez

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 31st August 1992

31st August 1992 Demise: 6th March 2022

6th March 2022 Age at death: 29 years

Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, alias DJ Dimplez, is among the South African celebrities who died this year. The 29-year-old will be fondly remembered for his contribution to the local music and pop culture industry. The disc jockey passed away from a brain haemorrhage.

3. Riky Rick

Rapper Riky Rik posing for a picture in a black and grey outfit. Photo: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 20th July 1987

20th July 1987 Demise: 23rd February 2022

23rd February 2022 Age at death: 34 years

Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, alias Riky Rick, was one of the most famous rappers in the country. The musician was raised in KwaMashu, Durban. The rapper had been struggling with depression and substance abuse for years.

He reportedly hanged himself with a rope in his home. Although people tried to save his life, he was declared dead at the hospital.

4. DJ Citi Lyts

Birth: 1989

1989 Demise: 14th February 2022

14th February 2022 Age at death: 32 years

Sandile Mkhize, alias DJ Citi Lyts, was best known as the brother of the late rapper, Prokid. He was a talented musician known for hits like Washa Washa and Vurra. Unfortunately, he lost his life on Valentine's day this year at 32 years.

His family revealed that the artist was ambushed and shot to death in Dube, Soweto. He passed away at 12:30 a.m.

5. Kuli Roberts

Date of birth: 16th December 1972

16th December 1972 Demise: 9th February 2022

9th February 2022 Age at death: 49 years

Nomakula Kuli Roberts is one of the celebrities who died in 2022 in South Africa. She was a celebrated actress, radio and television personality, author, and fashion and beauty enthusiast. People remember her kind heart and pleasant personality.

The bubbly media personality collapsed dead at about 10 p.m. on 9th February 2022, before heading to a radio interview. It was speculated that she died of a heart attack. However, the exact cause of death was not disclosed to the public.

6. Patrick Shai

Date of birth: 9th December 1956

9th December 1956 Demise: 22nd January 2022

22nd January 2022 Age at death: 65 years

Patrick Molefe Shai is among the South African actors who died recently. The 65-year-old actor was known for starring in many South African series and films, including Generations, Soul City, Ashes to Ashes, Zero Tolerance, and Zone 14.

Shai passed away on 22nd January 2022. He lost his life to suicide after battling severe depression. His spouse discovered his remains in the garage in the couple's home in Dobsonville, Soweto. He is survived by his wife and kids.

No one is immune to death, so we must all live meaningful and purposeful lives every day. The South African celebrities who died in 2022 left a gap in the hearts of their families, friends, and fans. May they rest in eternal peace.

