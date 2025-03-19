What to know about Thabo Cele: Teams, career stats, and more

Thabo Cele is a name creating a buzz in South African football circles. The talented midfielder recently joined Kaizer Chiefs after spending nearly a decade playing for European teams.

Key takeaways

Cele signed with Kaizer Chiefs in January 2025 .

signed with . Cele has played in Portugal , Poland , and Russia before returning to South Africa.

, , and before returning to South Africa. Cele has also played for the Bafana Bafana

Thabo Cele's profile summary

Full name Thabo Cele Place of birth KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Date of birth 15 January 1997 Age 28 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality South African Occupation Professional footballer Height 1.78 m (5 ft 10 in) Position Midfielder Current team Kaizer Chiefs Social media Instagram

How old is Thabo Cele?

Thabo Cele, aged 28 years old as of March 2025 was born on 15 January 1997 in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. According to the Kaizer Chiefs website, he was inspired from a young age to pursue a football career.

I think it was innate in me, something natural. Football was all around me.

Cele started his football journey with a local junior team before joining Induna Academy. He later moved to the Stars of Africa Academy, a more structured setup. At 15, he joined KZN Academy, where he spent about 18 months before moving to Portugal.

Thabo Cele's previous clubs

In 2016, Cele left South Africa to pursue his football career in Europe, starting with Real S.C. in Portugal’s third division. In 2017, he signed for S.L. Benfica but was soon loaned back to Real S.C..

By 2018, he moved to Portugal’s second division with Cova da Piedade. In 2021, he joined Radomiak Radom in Poland on a two-year deal, where his work rate and vision earned him recognition in the league.

In August 2023, Cele joined Fakel Voronezh in the Russian Premier League. However, family reasons led to his return to South Africa.

Thabo Cele's stats in Europe

Thabo Cele played 143 league matches in Europe from 2016 to January 2025, according to Transfermarkt. He also scored six goals in Liga Portugal 2 and one in Liga Revelação U23.

The South African recorded six assists during his time there. In the 2022/23 Ekstraklasa season with Radomiak, he achieved a pass completion rate of 86.58% and accumulated 2,156 minutes, as published by FootyStats.

Thabo Cele's transfer to Kaizer Chiefs

He mutually terminated his contract with the club in January 2025. Shortly after, Cele signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Kaizer Chiefs, with an option for an additional year, as confirmed by the club:

For me, it is a massive opportunity to be at such a big team.

Thabo made his Kaizer Chiefs' debut during the Soweto Derby. The midfielder replaced George Matlou in the 51st minute. Thabo Cele during the match between Japan and South Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 22, 2021, in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Berengui

Thabo Cele's salary

According to a Facebook post, Thabo Cele earns approximately R480,000 per month. It is a significant increase from his R310,000 monthly salary at Fakel Voronezh in Russia.

Cele gained recognition at youth level with South Africa's U20 team, Amajita. He was part of the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup squad in South Korea, playing alongside Luther Singh, Grant Margeman, and Teboho Mokoena.

He later represented South Africa U23, including in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers. At senior level, he made his Bafana Bafana debut on 4 July 2017.

FAQs

What happened to Thabo Cele?

He recently returned to South African football after terminating his contract with Fakel Voronezh in Russia.

Where is Thabo Cele now?

The midfielder currently plays for Kaizer Chiefs in the South African Premier Soccer League.

Which position does Thabo Cele play?

He is a central midfielder known for his vision, work rate, and passing ability.

Thabo Cele’s return to South Africa with Thabo Cele Kaizer Chiefs is more than a transfer—it is a homecoming. With his experience and drive, Cele could be key to Chiefs’ revival.

