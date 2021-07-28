Sipho Mbule: age, parents, stats, salary, transfer news, car, profiles

Sipho Mbule is a South African footballer. He is known for his skilful displays in the middle of a football pitch, creating goals for his strikers and grabbing a few for himself. The 23 years old has over half of a decade of football experience. He rose from playing minor roles in his teams to become the cornerstone. Join us as we discover more about this athletic star.

Mbule is a South African footballer known for his skilful displays. Photo: @OnThePitch_za

Source: Twitter

Sipho Mbule played for teams like Harmony Sports, the reserve team of clubs like Orlando Pirates before he was signed to SuperSport United. He is currently one of the hottest in-demand midfielders in the South African Premier Soccer League. This is not surprising because the 5 feet 9 inches tall midfielder continues to prove his dexterity since he burst into the scene.

Profile summary

Birth name : Sipho Percevale Mbule

: Sipho Percevale Mbule Nickname : Sipho Mbule, The Real Masterchef

: Sipho Mbule, The Real Masterchef Date of birth : 22nd of March, 1998

: 22nd of March, 1998 Age : 23 years old

: 23 years old Place of birth: Bethlehem, Free State, South Africa

Bethlehem, Free State, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Profession : Footballer

: Footballer Position : Central Midfield

: Central Midfield Jersey number: 24 (SuperSport football club)

24 (SuperSport football club) Teams played for : Harmony Sports (2015/2016), Orlando Pirates Reserve (2016/2017), SuperSport (2018 till date), and Bafana Bafana of South Africa (2017 till date)

: Harmony Sports (2015/2016), Orlando Pirates Reserve (2016/2017), SuperSport (2018 till date), and Bafana Bafana of South Africa (2017 till date) Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: South Africa

South Africa Ethnicity : Black

: Black Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Height : 177 centimetres (5 feet and 9 inches)

: 177 centimetres (5 feet and 9 inches) Weight : 73 kilograms

: 73 kilograms Mother : Mmatumane Mbule

: Mmatumane Mbule Marital status: Single

Single Sipho Mbule Instagram: @the_real_master_chef

@the_real_master_chef Facebook: Mbule18

Background information

The footballer’s real name is Sipho Percevale Mbule, although he is known as Sipho Mbule in the media. He was born on the 22nd of March, 1998, in Bethlehem, Free State, South Africa. So, how old is Sipho Mbule? Sipho Mbule's age is 23 years at the time of writing this post.

Sipho’s upbringing and family information are not media knowledge, although his mother is Mmatumane Mbule. Likewise, no knowledge of his father or siblings exists in the media. However, Sipho Mbule always insists that he loves his family and spends time with them in Bethlehem, Free State, South Africa.

Career and stats

Sipho Mbule's skills took him from training with the Harmony Sports Academy as a teenager to playing for Supersport United since 2018. He has constantly displayed a laudable understanding of the round leather game whenever he has a chance in the star-studded Supersport's first team.

Mbule made his debut for the South African National team, Bafana Bafana, in 2017. Photo: @RealTshemedi

Source: Twitter

He made his debut for the South African National team, Bafana Bafana, in 2017. He is an integral part of the team’s development project. Interestingly, he is currently participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the U23 Bafana Bafana are competing for a gold medal in the footballing category.

Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena have come a long way together since their days in the Harmony Sports Academy in Virginia, Free State, South Africa. They are both playing in the Supersport United team and are currently at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Sipho Mbule's stats are impressive and worthy of mention. He has played about 74 games for Supersport United. The lanky midfielder has had over 4,600 minutes of playing time under his belt since he joined the team. He has even scored four goals and made seven assists in the 2020/2021 season for SuperSport United.

Sipho Mbule's transfer news today

Sipho Mbule’s contract with Supersport United will not expire until June 2022. This means that the talented player has about a year before becoming a free agent and decides his next club.

However, Supersport United may possibly seek to extend his contracts before then or sell him to interested rival clubs. Fortunately, Sipho Mbule is viewed in high regard by most clubs, and they see a huge potential in him, which has led to Sipho Mbule's news in the transfer market.

Is Sipho Mbule going to Kaizer Chiefs?

Supersport United are monitoring Sipho Mbule's contract talks with two prominent teams in the Premier Soccer League. Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have shown serious interest in the player.

However, his agent, Mike Makaab, has refused to comment on Sipho’s destination between the two clubs. He is more interested in securing a deal for Sipho Mbule with a European club and thinks his Olympic performance will help improve his chances.

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that a deal has been agreed with Kaizer Chiefs for the prolific central midfielder. If it is true, then it must be that the club has met Supersport United’s asking price for the player.

Sipho Mbule's net worth

Successful footballers are generally believed to have an impressive net worth, especially when they play for popular teams. Sipho Mbule's salary is not known, but reports put his net worth at over $100,000.

Sipho is viewed in high regard by most clubs, and they see a huge potential in him. Photo: @SihleGeneral10

Source: Twitter

Sipho Mbule's car enthusiasm may seem a bit modest for a player of his status. For instance, in 2019, he talked about the fact that he is taking things slow. At the time, he mostly takes public transport and lives with some teammates at a clubhouse in Laudium, Pretoria. The humble player reportedly said:

I do have a driver's licence, but I won't rush to buy my own car. I'm living a simple life, [like] an ordinary 20-year-old. Yes, I can afford a car but I am doing things at my own pace.

Social media presence

Sipho Mbule's Instagram username is @the_real_master_chef. He has over 11,000 followers. Currently, he is a Nike brand ambassador and displays some of their products on his page.

At the moment, no one can say exactly which football club Sipho Mbule will transfer to after the Olympics. However, anyone can only assume that at 23 years old, his career is just taking off. It can only get better with greater footballing opportunities within or outside South Africa.

READ ALSO: How to watch Olympics on Kodi for free with 5 sports add ons

Briefly.co.za recently shared some tips on how you can watch the 2020 Olympics games without paying any money using Kodi.

The interesting aspect is that Kodi is safe, easy to use, and completely free, no matter what platform you install it on. Furthermore, it does not contain just any content or violates any laws, although certain ISPs and government agencies crack it down from use. Find out more from the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za