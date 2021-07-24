How to watch Olympics on Kodi for free with 5 sports add ons

The 2020 Olympics commences between the 23rd of July and the 8th of August, 2021, after being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a sports lover, besides excitement, you possibly want to know how to watch Olympics on Kodi for free.

Devices ready for connection. Photo: Monoar Rahman Rony, pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Kodi is a prominent media player software due to its exceptional platform and various uses on different devices. For example, it can be installed on iOS devices, Android, Amazon Firestick, and Apple TV. Interestingly, there is minimal variation when installed in this device. So, if the Kodi sports extensions work on your desktop, it will probably work on your phone or tablet as well.

How to watch Olympics on Kodi for free

Kodi is safe, easy to use, and completely free, no matter what platform you install it on. It does not contain just any content or violates any laws, although certain ISPs and government agencies crack it down from use.

To watch the Kodi sports channels, all you need to do is ensure the correct installation of the best Kodi sports add-ons. Of course, before the installation, you need to download a VPN for unrestricted access to region-locked Kodi extensions. Here are the steps on how to watch the Olympics on Kodi:

Ensure to download or install a secure VPN; Open the VPN and connect the country of interest; Proceed to the launching of the Kodi software; Also, open the settings and select options; You can search and download any preferred Kodi sports add-on; Then, go back to the Kodi sports channels and stream the Olympics live on Kodi.

Best Kodi Sport add-ons

Most of the sporting events occur during the morning or afternoon, which you might not be able to watch at home. If you install an extension for watching sports on Kodi, you can capture highlights, interviews, and live games at your convenience. Here are some of the best Kodi sports add-ons:

Man watching something on his device. Photo: Surprising_Shots, pixabay,com

Source: UGC

EuroSport Player

The Eurosport is one of the best Kodi add-ons for viewing the 2020 Olympics game. It enables viewers to catch their favourite athletes in action and replays top highlights without any hassle or fee. The steps to watch the Olympics using EuroSport Player Kodi add-on are highlighted as follows:

Proceed to the Kodi App and select Add-ons. Also, select the Package Installer Icon and click "Install from Repository," "Kodi Add-on Repository," and "Video Addons;" Then, click on "EuroSport Player," and then select "Install;" After that, proceed to the home screen, and select "Videos," "Addons," before choosing "Euro Player."

SportsDevil

Because of different content on the SportsDevil add-on, many other add-ons depend on it. Their main content is sports and live channels. Hence, users addicted to sports will enjoy using it. To activate it, follow these steps:

Launch the Kodi software and click on the "File Manager" option. Also, select "Add Source" and click on "None;" Input the following link in the space provided: https://cy4root2.github.io/zip. Then, select "OK" and enter the name cy. Next, select the "Kodi add-ons," "Add-ons browser," and then install from the zip file, cy. Select repository.cy4root-master.zip and then "Install from repository" before choosing "cy4root repository." Lastly, select the video add-ons SportDevil and click "Install."

FFTA

With FFTA, you can be guaranteed not to miss any live-action due to its wide array of channels that covers different sporting events of the Olympic 2020. Where to watch Olympics on Kodi can not be a concern with the FFTA extension, irrespective of the device you want to use. Ensure to follow the highlighted steps below to install the FFTA extension:

After launching the VPN, open the Kodi software. Select the Add-ons, "Download," and then "Video add-ons." Lastly, search and install FFTA.

Rising Tides

Rising Tides is one of the best sports streaming on Kodi to watch the Olympic 2020 events. It does not require any complications as most Kodi sports extensions, and you can watch many PPV events and live matches. Here is how to install this Kodi sports access:

How can I watch Olympics on Kodi? Photo: Surprising_Shots

Source: Getty Images

In your add-on browser select “Install from repository” and then install “Rising Tides Repository;” After that, open the “Video add-ons” category and select "Rising Tides;" Click on “Install” on the bottom right and confirm the installation by choosing “Ok;” Wait until you are notified that the Kodi add-on was successfully installed; Go to the main menu and access the Kodi add-on from there.

USTVNow

Sport Kodi with the USTVNow extension gives sports lovers exciting thrills anytime and anywhere without any hitch. This is why other Kodi sports channels cannot be compared to it. With only your device and internet access, you can watch any event of the Olympics. Here is how to install it:

Open the VPN and launch the Kodi software; Select "Add Source" and select "None;" Input this link: http://fusion.tvaddons.co/ and select "Ok," Name the file Fusion and select Ok; Then, select "Add-ons," Package installer icon, and "Install from Zip File;" Also, select "Fusion," "Kodi repo," and "English repository.xbmchub-x.x.x.zip;" Click "Install from Repository" and then "TV ADD-ONS CO Add-on Repository," Lastly, click on "Video add-ons," "USTVNOW," and "Install."

If you still doubt how to watch Olympics on Kodi, then give it a trial on the app as it is an excellent resource for all types of events and TV shows. With the right plugins, you can watch HD streams from any device. Just fire up Kodi, open the add-on, and get ready to enjoy.

READ ALSO: Best fibre packages in South Africa 2021: Choose the right package

Getting an affordable fibre package without compromising quality is essential. Recently, Briefly.co.za shared some renowned service providers whose excellent services is known to many.

Service providers like Afrihost, Telkom, and Vox are worth considering. Check out the post to learn more.

Source: Briefly.co.za