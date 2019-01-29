Afrihost packages, prices, how to check fibre coverage in 2022

Have you ever wondered what the world would be had Internet technology not been developed? Today, a significant percentage of people worldwide rely on various Internet packages to communicate and work. In South Africa, there are multiple Internet providers that offer month-to-month packages, and Afrihost packages are an excellent example.

Many people prefer a fibre-optic internet connection because it offers fantastic speed. It is also reliable and secure. Afrihost is a company that provides fibre-optic internet in South Africa. There are various Afrihost packages that meet the needs of different individuals and workplaces.

Afrihost packages in 2022

Afrihost fibre packages have been available in South Africa for over 19 years. Over 250,000 people have used these services. The company provides high-speed internet without usage thresholds. Users can access the internet any time of the day without throttling or shaping.

Multiple Afrihost fibre packages are available to meet the needs of different people and workplaces.

OPENSERVE

OPENSERVE is one of the popular Afrihost WiFi packages. Each package is available on a month-to-month basis.

25 Mbps - R497pm

25 Mbps - R597pm

50 Mbps - R697pm

50 Mbps - R827pm

100 Mbps - R947pm

200 Mbps - R1,167pm

500 Mbps - R1,347 pm

Vumatel

Vumatel is one of Afrihost's hosting packages preferred by many South Africans.

20 Mbps - R727 pm

100 Mbps - R1,047 pm

200 Mbps - R1,197 pm

1,000 Mbps - R1,497 pm

1,000 Mbps - R2,347 pm

Octotel

Octotel offers five options, as explored below.

35 Mbps - R727 pm

50 Mbps - R827 pm

100 Mbps - R997 pm

200 Mbps - R1,197 pm

1,000 Mbps - R1,447 pm

TT Connect

TT Connect offers eight options as explored below.

10 Mbps - R627 pm

20 Mbps - R777 pm

50 Mbps - R877 pm

100 Mbps - R1,047 pm

200 Mbps - R1,447 pm

300 Mbps - R1,647 pm

500 Mbps - R1,847 pm

1,000 Mbps - R2,247 pm

Vuma Aerial

Do you want to use Vuma Aerial packages? If so, here are the different bundles and their prices.

20 Mbps - R727 pm

50 Mbps - R927 pm

100 Mbps - R1,047 pm

200 Mbps - R1,197 pm

1,000 Mbps - R1,497 pm

1,000 Mbps - R2,347 pm

Frogfoot

The prices of various Frogfoot bundles are listed below.

30 Mbps - R527 pm

30 Mbps - R627 pm

50 Mbps - R727 pm

50 Mbps - R827 pm

100 Mbps - R827 pm

100 Mbps - R927 pm

200 Mbps - R1,047 pm

500 Mbps - R1,347 pm

1000 Mbps - R1,547 pm

MetroFibre Complexes/ MetroFibre

MetroFibre Complexes and MetroFibre packages have similar prices, as listed below.

20 Mbps - R497 pm

50 Mbps - R697 pm

100 Mbps - R897 pm

200 Mbps - R1,097 pm

500 Mbps - R1,297 pm

1000 Mbps - R1,797 pm

Evotel

Evotel's prices and speeds are listed below.

10 Mbps - R627 pm

20 Mbps - R777 pm

50 Mbps - R927 pm

100 Mbps - R1,147 pm

200 Mbps - R1,347 pm

1000 Mbps - R1,547 pm

Balwin

There are five Balwin fibre packages.

5 Mbps - R529 pm

25 Mbps - R647 pm

50 Mbps - R847 pm

100 Mbps - R1,067 pm

200 Mbps - R1,267 pm

Clear Access

Clear Access bundles are relatively affordable for most South Africans.

25 Mbps - R777 pm

50 Mbps - R1,047 pm

100 Mbps - R1,247 pm

200 Mbps - R1,447 pm

Century City Connect

The Century City Connect speeds, and prices are listed below.

10 Mbps - R599 pm

20 Mbps - R749 pm

50 Mbps - R899 pm

100 Mbps - R999 pm

200 Mbps - R1,217 pm

500 Mbps - R1,417 pm

1000 Mbps - R1,717 pm

Netstream

If you wish to pay for month-to-month Netstream fibre, here are the charges for various speeds.

10 Mbps - R687 pm

20 Mbps - R867 pm

50 Mbps - R1,137 pm

100 Mbps - R1,327 pm

Connectivity Services

The five Connectivity Services bundles are listed below.

10 Mbps - R797 pm

25 Mbps - R1,117 pm

50 Mbps - R1,317 pm

100 Mbps - R1,767 pm

200 Mbps - R2,267 pm

Mitsol

There are seven Mitsol packages.

10 Mbps - R627 pm

20 Mbps - R727 pm

50 Mbps - R827 pm

100 Mbps- R927 pm

200 Mbps - R1,247 pm

500 Mbps - R1,347 pm

1000 Mbps - R1,547 pm

Purple Forest

Purple Forest fibre offers five options that meet the needs of various populations.

10 Mbps - R627 pm

20 Mbps - R827 pm

50 Mbps - R997 pm

100 Mbps - R1,297 pm

200 Mbps - R1,397 pm

Link Africa

Link Africa fibre is ideal for individuals and small-sized workplaces.

10 Mbps - R877 pm

20 Mbps - R977 pm

50 Mbps - R1,247 pm

100 Mbps - R1,497 pm

200 Mbps - R1,797 pm

Vuma Reach

Vuma Reach offers clients three options, as shown below.

20 Mbps - R399 pm

40 Mbps - R529 pm

100 Mbps - R897 pm

Link Layer

The six Link Layer packages are explored below.

25 Mbps - R727 pm

50 Mbps - R877 pm

100 Mbps - R1,047 pm

200 Mbps - R1,197 pm

300 Mbps - R1,347 pm

1000 Mbps - R1,547 pm

Vodacom

Vodacom is one of the widely used mobile networks in South Africa. Besides the mobile network, the company also offers fibre packages.

20 Mbps - R627 pm

20 Mbps - R707 pm

50 Mbps - R807 pm

50 Mbps - R867 pm

100 Mbps - R1,037 pm

200 Mbps - R1,147 pm

Lightstruck

If you wish to subscribe to the Lightstruck packages, here are the options you have.

20 Mbps - R777 pm

50 Mbps - R1,047 pm

100 Mbps - R1,147 pm

200 Mbps - R1,297 pm

500 Mbps - R1,547 pm

DNATel

DNATel offers six options with varying speeds and prices.

10 Mbps - R597 pm

30 Mbps - R627 pm

50 Mbps - R747 pm

100 Mbps - R897 pm

200 Mbps - R1,047 pm

500 Mbps - R1,347 pm

FibreSuburb Networks

With FibreSuburb Networks, you are assured of excellent internet connectivity at home or work, and the prices are very competitive.

10 Mbps - R497 pm

25 Mbps - R647 pm

50 Mbps - R747 pm

100 Mbps - R997 pm

200 Mbps - R1,247 pm

Openserve Web Connect

Openserve Web Connect offers two options, as listed below.

10 Mbps - R329 pm

20 Mbps - R389 pm

Waterfall Access Networks

Waterfall Access Networks assure clients of stable and fast internet connectivity. Multiple bundles are available to meet the needs of diverse individuals or groups of people.

10 Mbps - R547 pm

30 Mbps - R747 pm

50 Mbps - R947 pm

100 Mbps - R1,247 pm

200 Mbps - R1,347 pm

500 Mbps - R1,547 pm

1,000 Mbps - R1,847 pm

Frogfoot Air

Frogfoot Air is ideal for individuals, families, and small businesses that do not make heavy downloads and uploads.

10 Mbps - R297 pm

20 Mbps - R447 pm

Route Networks

Route Networks offer multiple fibre bundles on a month-to-month basis.

5 Mbps - R627 pm

10 Mbps - R627 pm

20 Mbps - R727 pm

10 Mbps with 10 Mbps uploading speed- R727 pm

20 Mbps with 20 Mbps uploading speed - R827 pm

50 Mbps - R827 pm

100 Mbps - R927 pm

50 Mbps with 50 Mbps uploading speed - R927 pm

100 Mbps - R1,047 pm

200 Mbps - R1,047 pm

200 Mbps with 200 Mbps uploading speed - R1,147 pm

Garden Route Fibre Network

Garden Route Fibre Network offers reliable and speedy connectivity. You can choose one of the bundles below, depending on your needs.

10 Mbps - R697 pm

30 Mbps - R827 pm

50 Mbps - R927 pm

100 Mbps - R1,047 pm

200 Mbps - R1,147 pm

Is Afrihost pure LTE month to month?

All packages are offered on a month-to-month basis. After you pay, you will access the internet for 30 days. You can choose to renew the payment for the next month or not.

Which network does Afrihost use?

Afrihost Mobile runs on MTN Network, making it reliable and accessible in most parts of the county.

Is Afrihost part of Telkom?

No, Afrihost hosting packages are a separate entity from Telkom.

What is the best fibre package in South Africa?

The best package is one that meets your needs as an individual or workplace. Multiple options are available at different prices.

How good is Afrihost WiFi?

Afrihost WiFi is good because it offers stable and fast internet. Besides, there are multiple packages to choose from.

Many South Africans have subscribed to Afrihost packages because they are affordable and reliable. The company offers stable and fast internet connectivity.

