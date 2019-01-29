Afrihost packages, prices, how to check fibre coverage in 2022
Have you ever wondered what the world would be had Internet technology not been developed? Today, a significant percentage of people worldwide rely on various Internet packages to communicate and work. In South Africa, there are multiple Internet providers that offer month-to-month packages, and Afrihost packages are an excellent example.
Many people prefer a fibre-optic internet connection because it offers fantastic speed. It is also reliable and secure. Afrihost is a company that provides fibre-optic internet in South Africa. There are various Afrihost packages that meet the needs of different individuals and workplaces.
Afrihost packages in 2022
Afrihost fibre packages have been available in South Africa for over 19 years. Over 250,000 people have used these services. The company provides high-speed internet without usage thresholds. Users can access the internet any time of the day without throttling or shaping.
Multiple Afrihost fibre packages are available to meet the needs of different people and workplaces.
OPENSERVE
OPENSERVE is one of the popular Afrihost WiFi packages. Each package is available on a month-to-month basis.
- 25 Mbps - R497pm
- 25 Mbps - R597pm
- 50 Mbps - R697pm
- 50 Mbps - R827pm
- 100 Mbps - R947pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,167pm
- 500 Mbps - R1,347 pm
Vumatel
Vumatel is one of Afrihost's hosting packages preferred by many South Africans.
- 20 Mbps - R727 pm
- 20 Mbps - R727 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,047 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,197 pm
- 1,000 Mbps - R1,497 pm
- 1,000 Mbps - R2,347 pm
Octotel
Octotel offers five options, as explored below.
- 35 Mbps - R727 pm
- 50 Mbps - R827 pm
- 100 Mbps - R997 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,197 pm
- 1,000 Mbps - R1,447 pm
TT Connect
TT Connect offers eight options as explored below.
- 10 Mbps - R627 pm
- 20 Mbps - R777 pm
- 50 Mbps - R877 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,047 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,447 pm
- 300 Mbps - R1,647 pm
- 500 Mbps - R1,847 pm
- 1,000 Mbps - R2,247 pm
Vuma Aerial
Do you want to use Vuma Aerial packages? If so, here are the different bundles and their prices.
- 20 Mbps - R727 pm
- 50 Mbps - R927 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,047 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,197 pm
- 1,000 Mbps - R1,497 pm
- 1,000 Mbps - R2,347 pm
Frogfoot
The prices of various Frogfoot bundles are listed below.
- 30 Mbps - R527 pm
- 30 Mbps - R627 pm
- 50 Mbps - R727 pm
- 50 Mbps - R827 pm
- 100 Mbps - R827 pm
- 100 Mbps - R927 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,047 pm
- 500 Mbps - R1,347 pm
- 1000 Mbps - R1,547 pm
MetroFibre Complexes/ MetroFibre
MetroFibre Complexes and MetroFibre packages have similar prices, as listed below.
- 20 Mbps - R497 pm
- 50 Mbps - R697 pm
- 100 Mbps - R897 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,097 pm
- 500 Mbps - R1,297 pm
- 1000 Mbps - R1,797 pm
Evotel
Evotel's prices and speeds are listed below.
- 10 Mbps - R627 pm
- 20 Mbps - R777 pm
- 50 Mbps - R927 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,147 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,347 pm
- 1000 Mbps - R1,547 pm
Balwin
There are five Balwin fibre packages.
- 5 Mbps - R529 pm
- 25 Mbps - R647 pm
- 50 Mbps - R847 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,067 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,267 pm
Clear Access
Clear Access bundles are relatively affordable for most South Africans.
- 25 Mbps - R777 pm
- 50 Mbps - R1,047 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,247 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,447 pm
Century City Connect
The Century City Connect speeds, and prices are listed below.
- 10 Mbps - R599 pm
- 20 Mbps - R749 pm
- 50 Mbps - R899 pm
- 100 Mbps - R999 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,217 pm
- 500 Mbps - R1,417 pm
- 1000 Mbps - R1,717 pm
Netstream
If you wish to pay for month-to-month Netstream fibre, here are the charges for various speeds.
- 10 Mbps - R687 pm
- 20 Mbps - R867 pm
- 50 Mbps - R1,137 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,327 pm
Connectivity Services
The five Connectivity Services bundles are listed below.
- 10 Mbps - R797 pm
- 25 Mbps - R1,117 pm
- 50 Mbps - R1,317 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,767 pm
- 200 Mbps - R2,267 pm
Mitsol
There are seven Mitsol packages.
- 10 Mbps - R627 pm
- 20 Mbps - R727 pm
- 50 Mbps - R827 pm
- 100 Mbps- R927 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,247 pm
- 500 Mbps - R1,347 pm
- 1000 Mbps - R1,547 pm
Purple Forest
Purple Forest fibre offers five options that meet the needs of various populations.
- 10 Mbps - R627 pm
- 20 Mbps - R827 pm
- 50 Mbps - R997 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,297 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,397 pm
Link Africa
Link Africa fibre is ideal for individuals and small-sized workplaces.
- 10 Mbps - R877 pm
- 20 Mbps - R977 pm
- 50 Mbps - R1,247 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,497 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,797 pm
Vuma Reach
Vuma Reach offers clients three options, as shown below.
- 20 Mbps - R399 pm
- 40 Mbps - R529 pm
- 100 Mbps - R897 pm
Link Layer
The six Link Layer packages are explored below.
- 25 Mbps - R727 pm
- 50 Mbps - R877 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,047 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,197 pm
- 300 Mbps - R1,347 pm
- 1000 Mbps - R1,547 pm
Vodacom
Vodacom is one of the widely used mobile networks in South Africa. Besides the mobile network, the company also offers fibre packages.
- 20 Mbps - R627 pm
- 20 Mbps - R707 pm
- 50 Mbps - R807 pm
- 50 Mbps - R867 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,037 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,147 pm
Lightstruck
If you wish to subscribe to the Lightstruck packages, here are the options you have.
- 20 Mbps - R777 pm
- 50 Mbps - R1,047 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,147 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,297 pm
- 500 Mbps - R1,547 pm
- 500 Mbps - R1,547 pm
DNATel
DNATel offers six options with varying speeds and prices.
- 10 Mbps - R597 pm
- 30 Mbps - R627 pm
- 50 Mbps - R747 pm
- 100 Mbps - R897 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,047 pm
- 500 Mbps - R1,347 pm
FibreSuburb Networks
With FibreSuburb Networks, you are assured of excellent internet connectivity at home or work, and the prices are very competitive.
- 10 Mbps - R497 pm
- 25 Mbps - R647 pm
- 50 Mbps - R747 pm
- 100 Mbps - R997 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,247 pm
Openserve Web Connect
Openserve Web Connect offers two options, as listed below.
- 10 Mbps - R329 pm
- 20 Mbps - R389 pm
Waterfall Access Networks
Waterfall Access Networks assure clients of stable and fast internet connectivity. Multiple bundles are available to meet the needs of diverse individuals or groups of people.
- 10 Mbps - R547 pm
- 30 Mbps - R747 pm
- 50 Mbps - R947 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,247 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,347 pm
- 500 Mbps - R1,547 pm
- 1,000 Mbps - R1,847 pm
Frogfoot Air
Frogfoot Air is ideal for individuals, families, and small businesses that do not make heavy downloads and uploads.
- 10 Mbps - R297 pm
- 20 Mbps - R447 pm
Route Networks
Route Networks offer multiple fibre bundles on a month-to-month basis.
- 5 Mbps - R627 pm
- 10 Mbps - R627 pm
- 20 Mbps - R727 pm
- 10 Mbps with 10 Mbps uploading speed- R727 pm
- 20 Mbps with 20 Mbps uploading speed - R827 pm
- 50 Mbps - R827 pm
- 100 Mbps - R927 pm
- 50 Mbps with 50 Mbps uploading speed - R927 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,047 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,047 pm
- 200 Mbps with 200 Mbps uploading speed - R1,147 pm
Garden Route Fibre Network
Garden Route Fibre Network offers reliable and speedy connectivity. You can choose one of the bundles below, depending on your needs.
- 10 Mbps - R697 pm
- 30 Mbps - R827 pm
- 50 Mbps - R927 pm
- 100 Mbps - R1,047 pm
- 200 Mbps - R1,147 pm
Is Afrihost pure LTE month to month?
All packages are offered on a month-to-month basis. After you pay, you will access the internet for 30 days. You can choose to renew the payment for the next month or not.
Which network does Afrihost use?
Afrihost Mobile runs on MTN Network, making it reliable and accessible in most parts of the county.
Is Afrihost part of Telkom?
No, Afrihost hosting packages are a separate entity from Telkom.
What is the best fibre package in South Africa?
The best package is one that meets your needs as an individual or workplace. Multiple options are available at different prices.
How good is Afrihost WiFi?
Afrihost WiFi is good because it offers stable and fast internet. Besides, there are multiple packages to choose from.
Many South Africans have subscribed to Afrihost packages because they are affordable and reliable. The company offers stable and fast internet connectivity.
