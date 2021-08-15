How does Rain unlimited data work? Everything you need to know

South Africa has experienced increased internet consumption in the recent past. The outbreak of Covid-19 played a major role in the migration of learning, working, and shopping activities to online platforms. This has led to increased demand for unlimited and affordable data. Rain mobile operator has some of the most affordable monthly plans. How does Rain unlimited data work? This article looks at everything you need to know.

Rain offers some of South Africa's most affordable unlimited data plans. Photo: @mvnoblog

Source: Twitter

Rain is quickly taking over South Africa’s mobile internet consumption with their data-only SIM cards. The operator’s competitive 4G and 5G offerings are cheaper and thus a relief to users who had limited internet access due to high mobile data charges.

How does Rain month to month work?

The South African mobile services operator strives to ensure its customers have affordable internet access. It has several month-to-month data products suited for every user’s needs. Their most popular offerings are unlimited off-peak and 24/7 data. Here is how they work and their monthly costs.

Rain unlimited off-peak

The telecommunication operator offers Rain unlimited data for R250 per month for off-peak use. Rain off-peak hours run from 11 p.m. to 6 p.m. the next day. Customers will have 19 hours of uncapped 4G mobile data access every day for the whole month. It can be used on any 4G enabled device.

Rain customers are charged for data used during the peak period. Rain peak hours run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day. The operator charges R50 a gig (5 cents per meg), and customers are required to pay for the total peak gig they use. Customers can set a gig limit to avoid overspending.

Can I take up unlimited off-peak only? Mobile internet users can use the off-peak plan alone. You will need to set your gig limit to 0 to ensure that you are not charged during peak hours (6 p.m. to 11 p.m.).

Rain network offers 19 off-peak hours from 11 p.m. to 6 p.m. the next day. Photo: @innovationville

Source: Twitter

How does Rain unlimited 24/7 data work?

The mobile operator launched unlimited 4G 24/7 LTE in early 2020. The product offers Rain customers anytime uncapped mobile data access for R479 per month. Users can enjoy speeds of up to 10Mbps and a streaming resolution of 360p.

This affordable unlimited data product enables connectivity at all times during the month. It can be used on any 4G enabled device, including home routers, MiFis and phones.

Rain unlimited 4G for phones

The telecommunications company launched the product strictly for 4G phone users. It is one of the cheapest Rain data offerings and can be accessed at R299 per month. The product has 360p resolution and can only be used for data calls. Customers who choose this data deal cannot hotspot the internet for use by other devices.

How can I get unlimited data from Rain?

You need to have a 4G enabled Rain sim card that can be bought at leading SA stores, including Mr D Food, Takealot, and Pargo, then follow this simple process.

Ensure the SIM card is RICA’d

Activate SIM on Rain website. Ensure you have your South African ID or smart card ID and proof of address

Choose your monthly unlimited data plan

Select payment option (debit or credit).

Rain SIM cards can be purchased on Takealot and Pargo. Photo: @news365coza

Source: Twitter

Is Rain data really unlimited?

The operator labels its products as unlimited because users will enjoy uninterrupted internet use for a period that depends on the plan chosen. However, the packages come with several limits, including streaming speed and video resolution.

Does Rain throttle unlimited data speeds? The service provider has denied throttling speeds after a particular usage threshold. However, they reach out to users abusing the network and affecting other clients.

How does Rain payment work?

Which payment option does Rain offer? The mobile operator offers debit or credit card payments. Customers should engage their banks to ensure that the card’s 3D security feature is activated.

The service provider has three debit payment date options, including the 1st, 15th and 25th of each month. The default payment date is 1st, and users will have to choose when they want their cards to be debited. This can be done by logging into Rain then make the necessary changes under my account.

Rain unlimited monthly data plans have enabled customers to maintain an affordable internet budget. The operator’s products continue to play a big role in ensuring South Africa’s smooth migration to online operations.

READ ALSO: Telkom WiFi packages and prices 2021: Get deals for every budget

Briefly.co.za highlighted WiFi packages offered by Telkom and their prices in 2021. Telkom is a major South African mobile service provider with a wide range of products. The company’s WiFi packages are some of the most popular but face stiff competition from other providers.

Telkom WiFi packages are preferred across the country due to their reliability and broad coverage. Can you get Telkom data at a cheaper price? Check the article to know how much each product costs.

Source: Briefly.co.za