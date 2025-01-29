How long does Temu take to deliver to South Africa? Delivery times explained

Online marketplace Temu has taken over the e-commerce industry, providing other e-commerce websites with fierce competition internationally, including in South Africa. Since it is an international company, How long does Temu take to deliver to South Africa? This article discusses delivery times and other intriguing additional information.

Temu was brought to South Africa in January 2024. Photo: Temu’s Facebook page and Kathrin Ziegler (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Temu was founded by Colin Huang in July 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, and first went live in September of that year in America, achieving massive commercial success. The website is owned and operated by the Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings, now trading as Pinduoduo.

Colin Huang founded Pinduoduo (formerly PDD Holdings) and was the CEO until he stepped down on July 1, 2020, and as chairman on March 17, 2021. The e-commerce site has taken the world by storm since its inception and is growing internationally. Does Temu deliver to South Africa?

How long does Temu take to deliver to South Africa?

Temu operates and delivers to South Africa. It began operating within the country in January 2024 and quickly became the most downloaded app in South African app stores. Temu's shipping tab states all customers get free shipping, and orders take between 8 to 14 business days to deliver.

Factors that determine shipping time frames

However, external sources state Temu delivery to South Africa may take anything from a few days to a few weeks, depending on the following factors:

Standard shipping

You may receive your Temu order earlier than expected, with a five to 10-day time frame is the most common delivery time. However, standard shipping can take up to 22 days due to high-volume orders and demand.

Express shipping

The express shipping option is estimated to take between three and eight business days but may take up to 11 days. This option costs more but is ideal for customers who require their orders sooner rather than later.

Other factors to consider

Some orders have incurred customs fees, which may delay the delivery process. It is important to note that Temu also states that orders are shipped as soon as possible. You can find your specific delivery date on the item page, which displays the percentage of orders delivered within that estimated timeframe.

Since products are shipped from China, delivery times may be longer, Photo: VCG/VCG (modified by author)

Source: Original

Temu delivery to South Africa price

According to the Temu webpage linked above, standard shipping is free. However, depending on weight and volume, a fee may be included. You should also consider import tax.

As of July 1, 2024, Shein and Temu users are required to pay standard import tax. This tax includes items costing less than R500.00.

How long does Shein take to deliver to South Africa?

In comparison, Temu's biggest competitor, Shein, takes an average of 8 to 12 business days, with express shipping being 7 to 10 business days. Like Temu, the following factors may affect delivery times:

Supplier's location

Volume and weight of items

Shipping company used

Is Temu available in South Africa?

The popular e-commerce site has been available since January 2024. You can use Temu in South Africa by downloading the app on Google Play, the Apple App Store, or via their website.

How long Does Temu take to deliver to Johannesburg?

Your Temu order's delivery times do not change depending on the city. Typically, delivery to Johannesburg is the same as to other major South African cities, but secluded areas may take longer for logistical reasons.

Where is Temu shipped from?

The e-commerce marketplace is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. However, Temu ships to South Africa from China, which is why delivery times are notably more extended than those of local e-commerce sites, such as Takealot.

Shipping takes between eight to 14 working days. Photo: Xavier Lorenzo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Does Temu deliver to your door?

The organisation delivers to your provided address, including directly to your door. Once the online marketplace's international shipping is done, the company uses local courier services. If Temu does not deliver to a particular country, shoppers may use a parcel forwarding service to obtain their orders.

Which courier does Temu use in South Africa?

Temu delivery within South Africa is done via the following courier companies:

SwiftPath Logistics

Buffalo International Logistics

Fastway Delivery

Frequently asked questions

Now that you know what to expect regarding delivery services, what else is there to know about the ordering process? Here is some essential information for shoppers to know beforehand.

What is Temu's return policy?

The return process is as follows:

Log in to the Temu app or website.

Select an order.

Select 'return/refund'.

Select your return items.

Your refund is processed.

Use the specific return instructions to return the package.

Return shipping is free on your first return of one or multiple returnable items. This applies to every order, provided it is within the return window.

Why your order could be taking longer to process

Order processing takes between one and three working days. The processing time could be longer for specific items you ordered, which have a longer standard processing time than others. You can better understand product delivery times by selecting the product page's details.

Answering the frequently asked question 'How long does Temu take to deliver to South Africa?' by South African customers, you can expect your parcel within two weeks. Time frames may differ depending on a variety of factors, so it is best to use the express option to ensure speedier delivery for urgent items.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Quick fix: How to change country on Amazon instantly

Briefly.co.za wrote an article regarding another popular e-commerce site, Amazon. If you are using the international website, your pricing and payment methods may not be accurate, requiring you to change your location.

How can you change your country location on the website? This article details how to quickly and efficiently change the country to the relevant location, as well as other essential details.

Source: Briefly News