How long does SHEIN take to deliver to South Africa? Delivery times explained

SHEIN is an affordable retail store that offers fashionable clothing and accessories at highly competitive rates. It is not a local brand but delivers globally, including in South Africa. How long does SHEIN take to deliver to South Africa?

SHEIN is an affordable fast fashion retail store. Photo: SHEIN on Facebook (modified by author)

Currently headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN delivers to over 220 countries and regions worldwide, including South Africa. SHEIN's delivery process to South Africa is quick and straightforward, but what are the delivery times?

How long does SHEIN take to deliver to South Africa?

Does SHEIN deliver to your door? According to the retailer's website, standard shipping to South Africa may take nine to 12 business days.

SHEIN delivery in rural areas may take longer. An article by Mcm Clearing on LinkedIn states that SHEIN delivery to South Africa may take 10 to 15 business days, giving leeway for unforeseen circumstances or delivery to rural areas.

Growing concern for local brands

According to an article by ITWeb in July 2024, The Institute of Chartered Entrepreneurs (IOCE) has echoed local brand Takealot's concerns about international fast fashion brands such as Temu and SHEIN's local operations negatively impacting South African brands. Global chief entrepreneur of the IOCE, Tebogo Khaas, was quoted saying:

'While we sympathise with the economic hardships faced by all South Africans, it is crucial for consumers to understand the deleterious effects of unfair competition from SHEIN and Temu on the local manufacturing sector.'

Tebogo also emphasised that the low cost of these Chinese platforms should not overshadow supporting local, exclaiming:

'The affordability of products from these platforms should not come at the cost of undermining local industries and the jobs they provide.'

The company delivers to over 220 countries worldwide. Photo: SHEIN on Facebook (modified by author)

What is the fastest delivery time for SHEIN?

Select express shipping when checking out if you want your order delivered faster. Express shipping in South Africa can take three to seven business days.

What is urgent delivery on SHEIN?

The company offers an 'urge delivery' or 'urging dispatch' option during delivery. This option informs SHEIN that you want the quickest possible delivery, but it may not always be available for all customers. South African customers do not have this SHEIN delivery option as of 2024

Does SHEIN deliver on weekends?

The international online retailer may deliver on weekends. However, it depends on the delivery times of the local courier. Weekend or weekday delivery depends on the courier's operating hours, so it is best to check via the courier company selected.

Does SHEIN deliver to PEP?

PEP has a courier function called PEP PAXI. PAXI is a store-to-store delivery service that enables customers to send and receive items at over 2,800 PAXI points nationwide. Unfortunately, PAXI is not in partnership with SHEIN and has not stated they deliver to PEP as of 2024.

Here are some courier companies that deliver the successful retailer's parcels:

DHL

FedEx

UPS

ColisExpat

How long does SHEIN take to deliver to Johannesburg?

Delivery to Johannesburg is the same standard delivery time as mentioned earlier, including delivery to Cape Town and other major South African cities. Expect delivery between nine to 12 working days, which may take longer.

The retailer takes netween nine and 12 working days to delvier to South Africa. Photo: SHEIN on Facebook (modified by author)

How much is SHEIN customs in South Africa?

Delivery fees vary depending on how much you spend on the website. Orders below R590 are subject to an R150 delivery fee, and orders over R590 and under R1,050 have an R75 delivery fee.

SHEIN's free shipping is only available for orders over R1,050. SHEIN's delivery fee does not include the added costs you can expect from South African customs fees.

According to the Daily Maverick, parcels valued under R500 are taxed at 20% but not subject to VAT. Parcels valued over R500 are subject to 45% import duty. As an interim measure, small parcels are subject to VAT (15%) and a 20% import tax fee as of September 1, 2024.

How can you track your order?

If you want to keep an eye on your order, here are the steps to follow:

Navigate to SHEIN's website.

Log in to your account using your details.

Locate the 'me' icon and navigate to 'my orders'.

Select 'view all' to see your orders.

Click on 'track', which helps you follow your package's shipping progress.

Alternatively, enter your SHEIN tracking order number on the third party's website.

The retail brand occasionally hosts pop-up stores, such as the one held in Mall of Africa, Johannesburg on August 2, 2024. Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson

What is SHEIN's return policy?

All clients, regardless of location, are subject to the company's return policy. If unsatisfied with your products, SHEIN accepts returns within 30 days.

Returns are subject to terms and conditions, including the restriction that not all items can be returned and the requirement that the returned items be in new condition. For further terms and conditions, you can read the full return policy here.

Answering the question 'How long does it take SHEIN to deliver to South Africa?', the international retail company delivers within two to three weeks of ordering, including weekends. Knowing the delivery times gives customers a heads-up in case their items are time-sensitive.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

