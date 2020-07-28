Latest toll fees for South Africa in 2022 (effective 1 March 2022)

Did you know that there are some roads in South Africa that you cannot access without paying toll fees? Controlled-access highways require citizens to pay a certain amount of money to use them. The collected monies are used to maintain the road and recover the costs of constructing it.

A picture of a tarmacked road.

Toll fees are paid in many countries, not South Africa alone. Over the years, the amount of money charged has been revised. The modes of payment have also been revised from cash only to other advanced methods.

Latest toll fees for South Africa in 2022

On 1st March 2022, toll fees for South Africa were reviewed and effected. The amount was increased to cover the costs of repairing and maintaining different roads. There is no flat rate for different roads. Instead, different categories of roads have different charges.

It is important to note that the fees charged also vary depending on the class of vehicle you are using. The different classes are listed below.

Class 1: All light vehicles, for example, saloons, hatchbacks, and motorbikes

All light vehicles, for example, saloons, hatchbacks, and motorbikes Class 2: Heavy vehicles with two axles

Heavy vehicles with two axles Class 3: Heavy vehicles with three or four axles

Heavy vehicles with three or four axles Class 4: Heavy vehicles with five or more axles

N1 toll fees

N1 refers to the national route in South Africa. It runs from Cape Town through Bloemfontein, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Polokwane to Beit Bridge.

N1 road fees in 2022.

R30/R730/R34

The R30/R730/R34 route is an alternative to the N1 route.

R30/R730/R34 road fees.

N2 roads

In South Africa, all roads beginning with the letter N are national routes.

N2 road fees.

N3 toll fees

The N3 highway is also a national route that attracts the following charges.

N3 toll fees in South Africa.

N4 roads

To use the N4 highway, you will be required to pay the amounts listed below.

N4 road fees in South Africa.

N17 roads

N17 highways in South Africa attract the following charges.

N17 road fees in 2022.

Discounts

The relevant authorities offer discounts to frequent road users and locals who qualify. Discounts are offered at specific toll plazas. To get these discounts, you must make applications at the relevant offices.

Gauteng rates

Gauteng e-road compliant users have separate toll fees. Monthly caps are allowed per vehicle on the condition that payments are made within the given grace period. These caps are listed below.

Class A1 (Motorcycles): R167.00

R167.00 Class A2 (Light vehicles): R300.00

R300.00 Class B (Medium vehicles): R1, 169.00

R1, 169.00 Class C (Heavy vehicles): R3,873.00

N1 category

Using the national route in Gauteng will cost you the amount listed below.

Gauteng N1 rates.

N3 roads in Gauteng

If you are planning on using N3 roads in Gauteng, check out how much you will pay at the toll gates.

Gauteng N3 rates.

N12 roads in Gauteng

The table below shows how much SANRAL will require you to pay to access N12 highways in Gauteng.

Gauteng N12 rates.

R21 roads in Gauteng

Routes starting with the letter R in South Africa are provincial routes. Below are the provincial routes in Gauteng and how much it will cost you to use them.

Gauteng R21 rates.

How to calculate toll fees

All South Africans using road transport, especially private means, should determine the expected toll fees before beginning their journey to avoid inconveniences. Fortunately, a toll fees calculator in South Africa was launched in 2014.

The calculator has a Google Maps interface to make accurate calculations. To use the toll fees calculator, you need to enter the few details listed below.

The vehicle type

The departure location

The arrival location

Once you enter the above details, click "calculate" to generate the amount you will pay.

How do you pay tolls in South Africa?

The acceptable modes of payment are listed below.

Cash in South African tender

Master Card or Visa Credit Cards (Must be issued by South African Banks)

Fleet Cards issued by South African Fleet Card Issuers

Garage Cards or Petrol Cards issued by South African Banks

NB: Debit cards are not accepted and neither are Diners Club and American Express.

Where do I pay my toll fees?

You pay the amount at the set tolling points. If you are using the cash payment method, you will be required to stop along an open road or highway to pay the fee at a Toll Plaza at certain locations en route to your destination.

How do I pay toll gates in South Africa? If you are using the electronic collection method (card payment), you will slow down to swipe your card at the toll booms. When the transponder is picked up by the technology mounted on the toll booth, the boom will open to allow your car to pass.

How to pay toll fees online

It is crucial to note that at the moment, the South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) does not accept online payments.

How much are tolls in South Africa?

The amount charged varies depending on the location and type of vehicle you are using. Therefore, it is advisable to check the new rates before leaving for your destination for proper budgeting.

How much is the toll fees from Johannesburg to Cape Town?

Based on the revised rates, it will cost you R205.50, or more, depending on the type of vehicle you are using.

How much are toll fees from JHB to Durban?

You will be required to pay R286.50 from Johannesburg to Durban effective 1st March 2022.

To access South African roads, you are required to pay toll fees. The amount collected is used to maintain the roads and recoup the costs of constructing them.

Source: Briefly News