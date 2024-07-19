Marcus Mariota's net worth and salary: How rich is the NFL star?

Marcus Mariota's net worth and salary reflect a diverse career as an American football player who has played for different NFL teams. The quarterback, who used to be a fan of his fellow Samoan Jeremiah Masoli, quickly rose to stardom, writing his name into NFL records.

Marcus Mariota at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023. (L). Mariota attends the Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" on July 11, 2023, in Hollywood (R). Photos: Perry Knotts, JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, the star has made a huge impression on and off the field. In 2020, he was listed by Forbes as one of the highest-paid athletes. So, what is Marcus Mariota's net worth?

Marcus Mariota's profile summary

Full name Marcus Ardel Taulauniu Mariota Date of birth October 30, 1993 Age 30 years (July 2024) Occupation American football player Position Quarterback Place of birth Honolulu, Hawaii Current residence Washington, D.C. Nationality American Zodiac sign Scorpio Height 1.93 m Weight 101 kg Hair colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Kiyomi Cook Brother Matt Net worth Around $14 million Social media Instagram

Marcus Mariota's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marcus' wealth is estimated to be around $14 million. Salaries, sponsored deals, and investments have heightened his net worth.

Marcus Mariota's salary

The quarterback is allegedly on a one-year $6 million deal with the Washington Commanders. However, according to The New York Times, the deal may be worth over $10 million.

Here is a table of his salary history as published by Spotrac:

Period Contract terms Average salary Signing bonus 2024-2024 1 yr(s) / $6,000,000 $6,000,000 $3,000,000 2023-2023 1 yr(s) / $5,000,000 $5,000,000 $3,835,000 2022-2023 2 yr(s) / $18,750,000 $9,375,000 $5,000,000 2020-2021 2 yr(s) / $17,600,000 $8,800,000 N/A 2015 - 2019 4 yr(s) / $24,213,974 $6,053,494 $15,870,164

Marcus Mariota's contracts

The Tennessee Titans selected the quarterback with the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. It is stated that in May 2015, he sold the highest number of NFL jerseys in the league.

Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 16, 2022, in Atlanta. Photo: Kevin C. Cox (modified by author)

Source: Original

The Hawaiian outperformed Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. Sharing his thoughts in a radio interview with The Midday 180 in Nashville, as ESPN reveals, he said:

"It is surreal for me; it is such an honour. For me, it is one of those deals; looking back on it in the future, it is a crazy, crazy deal for sure."

His first deal was for $24.2 million over four years and entitled him to a $15.9 million signing bonus. This, in turn, made him one of the most highly-paid rookies from their draft class.

Marcus Mariota of the Tennessee Titans follows the action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 13, 2015, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Al Pereira

Source: Getty Images

Around 2020, the player committed to a $17.6 million, two-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. Later, in 2022, he signed a two-year, $18.75 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, a team yet to win a Super Bowl.

How much did Mariota make with the Eagles?

He joined the Eagles in 2023 after signing a one-year deal for $5 million. After that year, he migrated to the Washington Commanders.

Marcus Mariota's career earnings

By the time his current contract expires next year, the quarterback's career earnings will be at least $71.5 million. The figure is based on his salary history, without endorsements and investments.

Marcus Mariota's endorsements

The Forbes Magazine reported that the player appeared in Nissan's successful "Heisman House" marketing drive. Furthermore, he has been the frontman for Nike, Beats, Island Insurance, and First Hawaiian Banks.

How much does he make a year?

Out of his salary, he will earn a total of $6 million. Yet, his total annual income always gets a boost from his investments and endorsements.

In the NFL, quarterbacks master the game on and off the field, and Marcus is no exception. According to a study, players can earn more than $20 million off the field from numerous companies.

Marcus Mariota of the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. Photo: Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

For instance, Patrick Mahomes' net worth has been significantly boosted by his influence in the league. He is one of the most marketable players. Marca reported that he makes more than $20 million from sponsorship deals alone.

Marcus Mariota's house

The quarterback lives a block from the pristine sands of Hawaii's Kailua Beach in a home tucked away on a quiet side street. According to Crazy Luxury Homes, the house is worth $4M.

It includes a detached entertainment cottage and a roomy main house with four bedrooms and bathrooms. All of them are built around a central swimming pool and large covered lanais.

Which car does Marcus drive?

According to a publication from USA Nissan news, upon his arrival at the Tennessee Titans in 2015, Nissan welcomed him to its 'Heisman House' and gifted him a new Armada SUV for his driveway.

A 2024 Nissan Armada SUV is valued at about $55,450. This is according to the current market price, as published by USA Nissan news.

Is Marcus Mariota married?

His wife is Kiyomi Cook. They met in 2014 at the University of Oregon, where they were both students.

He was on the university's football team, and Cook was a member of the women's soccer team. In 2020, Mariota asked Kiyomi to marry him, and a year later, they got married. In December 2022, they became parents to a little girl, Makaia.

Marcus Mariota, his wife Kiyomi Cook and their daughter, Makaia. Photo: @motiv8foundation (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Marcus Mariota's records

The quarterback's football career has been outstanding. He was the first quarterback in NFL history to throw six touchdown passes in his career's first two games. Some of his other records include:

First player in NFL history to throw for at least 250 yards with three touchdowns and rush for over 100 yards in a single game.

He was the first player in the Super Bowl era to get a perfect passer rating in his first NFL start.

The first player to both catch and throw a touchdown in a playoff game.

Frequently asked questions

The Hawaiian was one of the three quarterbacks who appeared on and off the field during the 2022 season for the Netflix and NFL Films series Quarterback, which came out in July 2023.

Why did Marcus Mariota quit? After his contract ended, the player quit the Philadelphia Eagles to join the Washington Commanders.

Which dates did Marcus Mariota join Washington Commanders? The quarterback joined the club on March 14, 2024.

What awards has he earned? He has received honours such as the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, and Walter Camp Award.

Marcus Mariota's net worth is sufficient to prove that football (NFL) in the United States is such a profitable career. Sure enough, it is a fine demonstration of how one can use his gifts to unlock various growth possibilities.

